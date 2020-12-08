AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
CNN’s Berman Destroys Trump for ‘Masquerading’ as a Victim While ‘Literally Trying to Undermine Democracy’
‘No Calls’ to Families of Coronavirus Victims
CNN’s John Berman blasted President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for “literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public,” and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.
“This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that’s a record,” Berman told “New Day” viewers. “It’s like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself.”
“His energy, such as it is, is almost completely focused on throwing out the results of the election he lost again,” Berman continued. “He is literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public, as he holds maskless indoor events in small rooms in the White House. No public concern over a single life lost but abundant whining about his own personal political loss. Overnight CNN confirmed that the President made multiple calls to the Speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about that state’s election results. Again, as far as we know, no calls to the families of a coronavirus victims, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership. it’s theater, deadly undemocratic theater.”
Watch:
JUST NOW: “As far as we know, no calls to the families of a Coronavirus victim, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership, it’s theater. Deadly, undemocratic theater.” @NewDay pic.twitter.com/TbKhwXf90k
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Call Off Election’: Trump in Untethered Rant Falsely Claims Georgia January Runoff ‘Won’t Be Needed’
The President of the United States is demanding a governor break the law in an effort to illegally award him that state’s Electoral College votes.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday insisted Republican Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia “call off” the January runoff election, because his state was “scammed.”
Americans can now add President Trump’s name to the list of Republicans who are working to depress voter turnout from members of their their own party at next month’s critical election that will determine who will win both U.S. Senate seats for the state of Georgia.
The President is claiming not only was there election fraud in Georgia, but that the fraud in the Peach state was so massive that incumbent GOP Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue actually won their races. That’s false. In reality, both obtained less than 50 percent of the vote, and are facing their Democratic challengers in a January 5 runoff.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
Trump’s tweet is of course a lie, one of countless lies about the election Trump has made for months now.
Trump’s lie is so provocative Twitter quickly slapped a warning label on it.
So critical are those two races, not only for the people of Georgia, but for control of the entire U.S. Senate. Should both Democrats – Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock – win, Democrats will control the U.S. Senate.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Nothing’s Off the Table’: Trump Pressing His GOP Allies to Take One Last Shot at Overturning His Election Loss
President Donald Trump is running out of options for overturning his election loss to Joe Biden, and perhaps his last, best hope is pressuring one of his Republican allies in Congress to take drastic action.
The Electoral College officially votes for the president Dec. 14, but individual members of the House and Senate may legally challenge the results from the floor before Congress certifies the results a few weeks later — and several GOP lawmakers and aides say they’re considering that rarely used maneuver, reported Politico.
“Nothing is off the table,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).
Gaetz says Democrats tried the same maneuver in January 2017, when a handful of House members took that procedural step before their efforts collapsed during a joint session of Congress presided over by Biden, who was then the outgoing vice president.
Vice President Mike Pence will serve the same role in this proceeding next month, perhaps setting up an awkward scenario if Trump still refuses to deny his plainly obvious loss.
Voters picked 306 electors for Biden and 232 for Trump, and they will cast their formal votes in two weeks, and the Electoral Count Act passed in 1887 outlines the procedure for Congress to officially certify the election in a joint session at 1 p.m. on Jan. 6.
That same federal law also gives lawmakers the power to challenge the results, and one House member and one senator could band together to challenge entire slates of electors — although they must provide an explanation in writing.
Once that happens, the House and Senate meet in their own chambers to debate the outcome for up to two hours before voting, and this process could play out for multiple states, because each state’s electors are certified separately.
Some of the president’s allies are already urging congressional Republicans to take this action, and several incoming GOP lawmakers, such as Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, agree with Trump’s lies about election fraud.
Some GOP state legislators in Pennsylvania filed a resolution disputing their state’s election results, and Rep. Mike Kelly (R-PA), who challenged the state’s mail-in voting system in court and lost, could take that fight to Congress.
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) has signaled that he may challenge the election results, and a chief of staff to another GOP lawmaker said his boss may do so.
Politico also reported that Arizona Reps. Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and David Schweikert may be open to challenging the president’s election loss.
Aides to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to comment, although the California Republican has previously backed Trump’s effort to overturn his loss.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has raised questions about the election’s legitimacy, based on Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell seems unlikely to favor a potentially toxic vote on the challenge.
If all these long-shot scenarios break for Trump and the Senate upholds challenges to some slates of electors, that would put the GOP-majority Senate at odds with the Democratic-majority House.
Federal law gives the governors of those states the power to resolve that unprecedented dispute, but the Constitution expressly grants state legislatures the authority to appoint presidential electors.
That’s the argument Trump’s legal team has pushed to encourage GOP state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters, but Pennsylvania’s official response to that claim argues that the framers never intended to give legislators the power to decide an election on their own.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Mocked for Demanding Vote Counting Stop: ‘If We Stop the Count Right Now, Biden Will Win’
President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded vote counting stop.
STOP THE COUNT!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
As more and more ballots are counted Trump is seeing any lead he had in uncalled states disappear into razor-thin margins.
But as many note, Biden is ahead in key uncalled states, and if voting stops now he would be declared the winner.
Again, I need to stress how lucky we are that (our wannabe authoritarian) President Trump is a fucking idiot.
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) November 5, 2020
Is it really possible that the president of the United States is the only person who doesn’t understand that stopping the count at this point would mean Biden wins?
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) November 5, 2020
You realize you’re behind, right?
— Jim McKay (@JimMcKayWV) November 5, 2020
If this happened, Biden would win based on what he has in now. https://t.co/z5nycGyqv5
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 5, 2020
Dude.
— Özcan Akyol (@OzcanAkyol) November 5, 2020
If the count is stopped now, Joe Biden — who is ahead in Arizona and Nevada — would have the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. https://t.co/NqdqUiMyxE
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 5, 2020
He wanted to stop counting covid cases. Now wants to stop counting votes. https://t.co/dBUReHXvDx
— Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) November 5, 2020
OK, but that means Biden wins with 270 Electoral Votes. https://t.co/pYMIhG2uI0
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) November 5, 2020
Extremely clear that this guy had a plan about what to do in the event of an apparent Trump win with a blue shift, and has just barreled ahead with that plan even though we now have … an apparent Biden win with a blue shift https://t.co/vwAMXZBCC6
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) November 5, 2020
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'3 days ago
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
- coronavirus3 days ago
Pfizer Isn’t Sure Whether Its Vaccine Stops People From Being Able to Spread COVID-19
- 'SHAKESPEAREAN'2 days ago
Trump ‘Facing a Rapid Decline’ as He Wallows in ‘Rage and Denial’ Over Election Loss: Report
- 'BUCKLE UP'3 days ago
FCC Chairman Admits That He Wants to Block Biden from Changing Anything
- News2 days ago
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'3 days ago
90% of All Congressional Republicans Refuse to Say Biden Won the Election
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM21 hours ago
‘Believe in Divine Immunity’: Trump-Supporting Megachurch Pastor Tells Congregation Not to Take COVID Vaccine