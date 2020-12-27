AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
‘Sadistic’ Trump Slammed for Teasing ‘Good News on Covid Relief Bill’ After Letting Millions Lose Unemployment
Minutes after CNN published a report revealing President Donald Trump had planned to sign the coronavirus relief bill Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago in a big show, but changed his mind at the last minute, Trump posted a tweet teasing out “good news.”
“Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!” the president said, ignoring the fact that by not signing the bill by midnight Saturday, 12-14 million Americans will be kicked off their extended unemployment insurance benefits.
Many on social media were aghast, especially since Trump has not only been missing in action during months of negotiations on the legislation, but he’s been golfing the past few days knowing literally millions were desperately hoping he would help them. Many Americans are literally starving, unemployed, and facing eviction and loss of basic services.
Americans have enough enough of the billionaire president who has descended into fascistic attacks on the U.S. elections system now that he will be a one-term president.
This isn’t a fucking reality show. We don’t want or need teasers and cliffhangers. If you’ve got something to say, fucking say it. Peoples’ lives are at stake… #COVIDー19 #Trump
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 27, 2020
if you have good news, don’t tease it. this isn’t one of your tacky game shows
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 27, 2020
As the president directs what will be the last of his many gameshow-ifications of policy, remember that unemployment benefits lapsed for 12 million Americans yesterday when he did not sign the bill. Even if he ends up signing it now, those people won’t get that week back. https://t.co/MV1ocfxdFo
— Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) December 27, 2020
Good news. He’s gone January 20th. Indictment to follow!
— Donald*Trumps*Goats (@racerx2233) December 27, 2020
You’re a sadistic sociopath. You crave the suffering of others…
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 27, 2020
This isn’t a fucking game. People will lose their homes if you don’t sign it.
— Irene Kelly (@irene_kelly) December 27, 2020
You unbelievable asshole. https://t.co/XBArQRz46i
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) December 27, 2020
This asshole is treating our lives like a fucking tv show! Fuck this guy! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/8sEzy5SFrV
— Amir Betties (@Ayo_fights) December 27, 2020
Don’t tease desperate people with help you cruel fcuk!! https://t.co/I9ASNffYbd
— Georges Raven (@thesixthmagpie) December 27, 2020
UPDATE: 7:32 PM ET –
Trump has not said anything else, but here’s CNN’s Keith Boykin weighing in on a Washington Post update:
Just as I suspected. Donald Trump was never going to fight for a $2,000 stimulus check for Americans. He raised Americans’ hopes for nothing. The only thing Trump cares about — or fights for — is himself. https://t.co/XkHNfgLcsQ
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) December 28, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Trump Hasn’t Fired FBI Director Chris Wray Yet Because WH Counsel ‘Strongly’ Warned It Could Put Him in Legal Jeopardy
With barely more than a month left in his job it looks like President Donald Trump might not fire FBI Director Chris Wray before he leaves office. Trump for months has been wanting to, according to several reports, especially after Wray in September disputed the president’s false claims of voter fraud.
Trump “has come so close to firing FBI Director Christopher Wray in recent months that the White House counsel’s office has warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy,” NBC News reports, citing two officials.
Lawyers in the White House Counsel’s office “strongly” advised Trump against firing Director Wray “out of concern that doing so would risk creating the perception that a ‘loyalty test’ was being imposed on a position that traditionally has maintained independence from the White House.”
Trump had already fired former FBI Director Jim Comey less than four months into his presidency. He also fired Andrew McCabe, who had served as acting FBI Director until Wray was sworn in, just 26 hours before he was to retire in 2018.
Trump may still fire Wray “on a whim,” NBC notes, and adds “officials said they are prepared for Trump to go on a firing spree before leaving office next month.”
That official warned to expect “some more fairly significant terminations in the national security or intelligence community.”
Many expected Trump to fire Attorney General Bill Barr, who resigned, some believe under pressure, on Monday. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has also been rumored to be the target of Trump’s anger, with the president wanting to fire him after he fired his cybersecurity director Chris Krebs for announcing the 2020 election was the most secure in history.
And “CIA Director Gina Haspel was so convinced she might be fired that she was seen cleaning personal items out of her office at CIA headquarters last month after Trump ousted Defense Secretary Mark Esper,” NBC News adds.
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
Concern Grows as Trump Repeatedly Calls for Election to Be ‘Overturned’ – and Republicans Refuse to Stop Him
More than five weeks after Election Day, concern is mounting as President Donald Trump not only shows no signs of conceding, but increasingly is spreading dangerous lies and disinformation – including now repeatedly calling for the election to be overturned. Americans are growing increasingly concerned, not only with the President’s attacks on democracy, but with Republicans’ refusal to defend it.
President Donald Trump and his supporters have filed more than 50 lawsuits, losing all but one. On Tuesday the U.S. Supreme Court – on which the president placed three of the six conservative justices – unanimously smacked down the latest attempt to overturn the election, in what amounted to a scathing, one sentence refusal.
Trump is growing more agitated, according to reports, and spends his days focusing on little except the election.
Wednesday morning, amid a flurry of tweets, Trump posted a one-word demand:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
That was followed Wednesday afternoon by another call to overturn the election he lost by more than 8 million votes.
If somebody cheated in the Election, which the Democrats did, why wouldn’t the Election be immediately overturned? How can a Country be run like this?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 9, 2020
A growing question for some is at what point does being a liar and a sore loser rise to the bar of illegal activity?
To be clear, not only is there no evidence of election fraud or cheating, but Trump’s own attorneys have been unable – or unwilling – to offer any in court.
Voting rights experts and Mother Jones journalist Ari Berman:
It’s 36 days after election, safe harbor deadline has passed, 302 electoral votes certified for Biden, won by 7 million votes nationwide, Trump has lost 51 court cases & yet he’s still calling for election results to be overturned & 90% of GOP either encouraging or silent
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) December 9, 2020
Andrea Mitchell quoting MSNBC’s Kelly O’Donnell:
.@KellyO: “Today for President Trump, it’s more defiance. He wants to see the results that have been certified around the country overturned in his favor-The legal set of affairs the President finds himself in is one defeat after another, including the Supreme Court.” #AMRstaff
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) December 9, 2020
Edward-Isaac Dovere, staff writer at The Atlantic:
Pretty clearly, if Donald Trump could have overturned the election results and seized power through court challenges or other routes, he would have—and also pretty clearly, there are not many Republican leaders who would have opposed him as he did.
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 9, 2020
Los Angeles Times White House reporter Chris Megerian:
The president continues to campaign against democracy with the tacit (and occasionally enthusiastic) approval of a major political party https://t.co/abE1XDmpf8
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 9, 2020
The Washington Post’s Greg Sargent:
It’s awful that Loeffler/Perdue back this deranged Texas lawsuit.
Republicans aren’t just “humoring” Trump. Many of them support *overturning* the election.
This lawsuit succeeding would be “the end of democracy as we know it,” @steve_vladeck tells me:https://t.co/Gjp7eiYeYR pic.twitter.com/Kzix270IDl
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) December 9, 2020
Mother Jones’ D.C. bureau chief David Corn:
By the way, Republicans, this is very wrong. Trump is not pursuing legal options here. He is pressuring elected officials to overturn an election so he can retain power. He is subverting democracy. And you’re enabling this. https://t.co/tWdkPcsjCm
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) December 8, 2020
CNN global affairs analyst Susan Glasser:
Now that Trump is openly calling to "OVERTURN" the election, I'm wondering where this leaves the Republicans who said he was merely pursuing his legitimate legal options after the election that he lost…
— Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 9, 2020
AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT
CNN’s Berman Destroys Trump for ‘Masquerading’ as a Victim While ‘Literally Trying to Undermine Democracy’
‘No Calls’ to Families of Coronavirus Victims
CNN’s John Berman blasted President Donald Trump’s lack of leadership Tuesday morning, slamming the lame duck in the White House for “literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public,” and playing the victim while showing no interest for actual victims of coronavirus.
“This morning, 102,000 Americans are in the hospital with coronavirus, that’s a record,” Berman told “New Day” viewers. “It’s like the entire population of South Bend, Indiana in the hospital at once. An average of 2200 Americans die every day, 2200, and for all that death and suffering, the outgoing president is consumed with just one person: himself.”
“His energy, such as it is, is almost completely focused on throwing out the results of the election he lost again,” Berman continued. “He is literally trying to undermine democracy to overturn an election in public, as he holds maskless indoor events in small rooms in the White House. No public concern over a single life lost but abundant whining about his own personal political loss. Overnight CNN confirmed that the President made multiple calls to the Speaker of the House in Pennsylvania about that state’s election results. Again, as far as we know, no calls to the families of a coronavirus victims, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership. it’s theater, deadly undemocratic theater.”
Watch:
JUST NOW: “As far as we know, no calls to the families of a Coronavirus victim, but abundant masquerading as some kind of victim himself. This is not leadership, it’s theater. Deadly, undemocratic theater.” @NewDay pic.twitter.com/TbKhwXf90k
— John Berman (@JohnBerman) December 8, 2020
