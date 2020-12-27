‘Sadistic’ Trump Slammed for Teasing ‘Good News on Covid Relief Bill’ After Letting Millions Lose Unemployment

Minutes after CNN published a report revealing President Donald Trump had planned to sign the coronavirus relief bill Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago in a big show, but changed his mind at the last minute, Trump posted a tweet teasing out “good news.”

“Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!” the president said, ignoring the fact that by not signing the bill by midnight Saturday, 12-14 million Americans will be kicked off their extended unemployment insurance benefits.

Many on social media were aghast, especially since Trump has not only been missing in action during months of negotiations on the legislation, but he’s been golfing the past few days knowing literally millions were desperately hoping he would help them. Many Americans are literally starving, unemployed, and facing eviction and loss of basic services.

Americans have enough enough of the billionaire president who has descended into fascistic attacks on the U.S. elections system now that he will be a one-term president.

This isn’t a fucking reality show. We don’t want or need teasers and cliffhangers. If you’ve got something to say, fucking say it. Peoples’ lives are at stake… #COVIDー19 #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 27, 2020

if you have good news, don’t tease it. this isn’t one of your tacky game shows — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 27, 2020

As the president directs what will be the last of his many gameshow-ifications of policy, remember that unemployment benefits lapsed for 12 million Americans yesterday when he did not sign the bill. Even if he ends up signing it now, those people won’t get that week back. https://t.co/MV1ocfxdFo — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) December 27, 2020

Good news. He’s gone January 20th. Indictment to follow! — Donald*Trumps*Goats (@racerx2233) December 27, 2020

You’re a sadistic sociopath. You crave the suffering of others… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 27, 2020

This isn’t a fucking game. People will lose their homes if you don’t sign it. — Irene Kelly (@irene_kelly) December 27, 2020

This asshole is treating our lives like a fucking tv show! Fuck this guy! @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/8sEzy5SFrV — Amir Betties (@Ayo_fights) December 27, 2020

Don’t tease desperate people with help you cruel fcuk!! https://t.co/I9ASNffYbd — Georges Raven (@thesixthmagpie) December 27, 2020

UPDATE: 7:32 PM ET –

Trump has not said anything else, but here’s CNN’s Keith Boykin weighing in on a Washington Post update: