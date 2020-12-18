CORRUPTION
Bombshell Report: Jared Kushner Set Up Shell Company That Diverted Campaign Cash to Trump Family Members
Jared Kushner helped set up a shell company that secretly paid President Donald Trump’s family members and spent nearly half of his 2020 campaign’s funds.
The president’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser directed his sister-in-law Lara Trump, Vice President Mike Pence’s nephew John Pence and Trump campaign CFO Sean Dollman to sit on the shell company’s board, a source familiar with the operation told Business Insider.
The company, which was incorporated as American Made Media Consultants Corporation and American Made Media Consultants LLC, spent $617 million of the campaign’s $1.26 billion war chest, according to campaign finance records.
Trump’s top advisers and campaign staff told Insider they were unaware of how the shell company operated, and campaign officials even conducted an internal audit of its operations under former campaign manager Brad Parscale but never reported those findings, and the next campaign manager Bill Stepien had little involvement with AMMC.
“Nothing was done without Jared’s approval,” said a former advisor to Trump’s 2016 campaign. “What Stepien doesn’t know is because Jared doesn’t want him to know.”
The nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center filed a civil complaint in July with the Federal Election Commission accusing the campaign of disguising” about $170 million in spending “by laundering the funds” through AMMC.
“[It’s a] scheme to evade telling voters even the basics on where its money is really going [and a] shield to disguise the ultimate recipients of its spending,” said Brendan Fischer, the center’s director of federal reform.
The Department of Justice may open a criminal investigation if the government suspects the payments were a “knowing and willful” violation of election law.
Several sources from the Justice Department and FEC told Insider that investigators may already be looking into the campaign’s activity.
“Lara Trump and John Pence resigned from the AMMC board in October 2019 to focus solely on their campaign activities, however, there was never any ethical or legal reason why they could not serve on the board in the first place,” said Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director. “John and Lara were not compensated by AMMC for their service as board members.”
Florida Appears to Have Manipulated COVID-19 Data to Downplay Deaths Ahead of Election: Analysis
Florida appears to have manipulated data for COVID-19 deaths in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, according to a new analysis.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel found the state stopped including the backlog of unrecorded deaths on Oct. 24 and did not start including that number in the overall totals until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election.
“It’s hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening,” said Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the daily coronarus data. “The Department of Health hasn’t explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing.”
State officials refused to explain the anomaly, which showed the death count started declining ahead of the election and climbing back up in the days after voters headed to the polls.
“I’m starting to wonder what’s going on,” said Jason Salemi, a University of South Florida professor who analyzed the data.
Trump and Giuliani Have Discussed a Pardon
Entering the final weeks of his term, President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani have discussed the granting of a “pre-emptive” pardon to the former NYC mayor, who for several years has served as his personal attorney. While it’s unclear what the possible pardon might cover, Giuliani has been under federal investigation. It’s unknown if his current actions in attempting to overturn the U.S. election could be subject to legal action.
“President Trump’s lawyer who has led the most extensive efforts to damage his client’s political rivals and undermine the election results,” The New York Times reports, “discussed with the president as recently as last week the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive pardon before Mr. Trump leaves office, according to two people told of the discussion.”
While a pre-emptive pardon is rare, the Times notes President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon for all his actions taken as president.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
President Donald J. Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday. Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017.
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Trump’s pardon of Flynn marks a full embrace of the retired general he had ousted from the White House after only 22 days on the job — and a final salvo against the Russia investigation that shadowed the first half of his term in office.
This story is developing.
