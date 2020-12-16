CORRUPTION
Florida Appears to Have Manipulated COVID-19 Data to Downplay Deaths Ahead of Election: Analysis
Florida appears to have manipulated data for COVID-19 deaths in the days leading up to the 2020 presidential election, according to a new analysis.
The South Florida Sun Sentinel found the state stopped including the backlog of unrecorded deaths on Oct. 24 and did not start including that number in the overall totals until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election.
“It’s hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening,” said Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the daily coronarus data. “The Department of Health hasn’t explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing.”
State officials refused to explain the anomaly, which showed the death count started declining ahead of the election and climbing back up in the days after voters headed to the polls.
“I’m starting to wonder what’s going on,” said Jason Salemi, a University of South Florida professor who analyzed the data.
Trump and Giuliani Have Discussed a Pardon
Entering the final weeks of his term, President Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani have discussed the granting of a “pre-emptive” pardon to the former NYC mayor, who for several years has served as his personal attorney. While it’s unclear what the possible pardon might cover, Giuliani has been under federal investigation. It’s unknown if his current actions in attempting to overturn the U.S. election could be subject to legal action.
“President Trump’s lawyer who has led the most extensive efforts to damage his client’s political rivals and undermine the election results,” The New York Times reports, “discussed with the president as recently as last week the possibility of receiving a pre-emptive pardon before Mr. Trump leaves office, according to two people told of the discussion.”
While a pre-emptive pardon is rare, the Times notes President Gerald Ford pardoned former President Richard Nixon for all his actions taken as president.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr
Trump Pardons Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
President Donald J. Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn Wednesday. Flynn had previously pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI in December 2017.
Flynn was originally charged with admitting that he had misled investigators about details of his conversations with the Russian ambassador during Trump’s presidential transition.
Trump’s pardon of Flynn marks a full embrace of the retired general he had ousted from the White House after only 22 days on the job — and a final salvo against the Russia investigation that shadowed the first half of his term in office.
This story is developing.
Ivanka Trump and Her Family Will Have a Rude Awakening When They Leave the White House
President Donald J. Trump is about to leave the White House in less than eight weeks, which means he’s taking his entire brood with him to new post-White House life. Among those seeking a new residence and career: his daughter, Ivanka Trump.
“When Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner first took jobs in the White House in 2017, they presumably assumed that eight years later, they’d return to New York and be crowned the king and queen not just of an exclusive social set but the city — nay, the entire globe. Vogue would put them on the cover of the September issue. Billionaires would beg them to sit on the boards of their companies to lend an air of credibility,” reporter Bess Levin wrote for Vanity Fair.
“Instead, they’re being unceremoniously booted out of the place after just four years, with significantly worse reputations than when they started,” Levin added. “To be clear, no one was falling all over themselves to get an audience with the couple before Donald Trump was inaugurated. But they weren’t reviled among the people whose opinions they presumably once and probably do still care about, with just a narrow portion of Manhattan reportedly looking forward to their return and an open invitation from Staten Island to take the ferry out and put down roots.”
Levin added that “a former friend of” Ivanka and Kushner told her Vanity Fair colleague, Emily Jane Fox, “Everyone with self-respect, a career, morals, respect for democracy — or who doesn’t want their friends to shame them both in private and public — will steer clear.”
