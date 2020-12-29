Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Gets Vaccinated: ‘I Trust the Scientists’

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, received his vaccination on the same day.

“That was easy! Thank you. I just barely felt it. I barely felt it,” Harris said after receiving the vaccine.

“I look forward to getting the second vaccine. Literally this is about saving lives,” she said. “I trust the scientists, and it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine. So I urge everyone when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community.”

Harris followed President-elect Joe Biden in becoming vaccinated on live TV on Dec. 21. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, received her first dose that day, too.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife received their vaccinations on Dec. 18.

President Trump and his wife Melania have not yet received their vaccinations.

“From a scientific point of view, I will remind people that the president has had COVID within the last 90 days,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Face the Nation. “He received monoclonal antibodies and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, ‘Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.’ Politics aside, there is a medical reason.”

Harris’ vaccination comes at a critical time in the pandemic timeline. It’s been proven that Black Americans are more likely to be at risk of contracting and dying from the virus.

