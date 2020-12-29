News
Women Report Abuse, Human Trafficking and Rape on Palm Oil Plantations: AP Investigation
The Associated Press revealed a harrowing in-depth investigation on Monday that exposed rape and abuse in palm oil fields in Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia, which together produce 85 percent of the world’s most versatile vegetable oil.
“Palm oil is found in everything from potato chips and pills to pet food, and also ends up in the supply chains of some of the biggest names in the $530 billion beauty business, including L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson, helping women around the world feel pampered and beautiful,” the AP reported.
It was the “first comprehensive investigation focusing on the brutal treatment of women in the production of palm oil, including the hidden scourge of sexual abuse, ranging from verbal harassment and threats to rape. It’s part of a larger in-depth look at the industry that exposed widespread abuses in the two countries, including human trafficking, child labor and outright slavery.”
“Almost every plantation has problems related to labor,” said Hotler Parsaoran of the Indonesian nonprofit group Sawit Watch, which has conducted extensive investigations into abuses in the palm oil sector. “But the conditions of female workers are far worse than men.”
More than three dozen women and girls from at least 12 companies across Indonesia and Malaysia were interviewed for the AP investigation. They met with female AP reporters secretly within their barracks or at hotels, coffee shops or churches, sometimes late at night, usually with no men present so they could speak openly, the AP reported.
There are an estimated 7.6 million women working on plantations in Indonesia, about half the total workforce, according to the female empowerment ministry. In Malaysia, there are a large number of foreign migrants working off the books and, therefore, the total number of women working on plantations is unknown.
“From birth until now, I am still on a plantation,” said one worker, who went by the moniker Indra for fear of retaliation.
“The location of palm oil plantations makes them an ideal crime scene for rape,” said Aini Fitri, an Indonesian official from the government’s women and children’s office in West Kalimantan province. “It could be dangerous in the darkness for people, especially for women, but also because it is so quiet and remote. So even in the middle of the day, the crime can happen.”
The AP investigation goes further into detail about the beauty brands and other products containing palm oil, including Girl Scout cookies. Read more here.
@AP investigation ties child labor in palm oil industry to the supply chains of popular food brands like Oreos, Pop-Tarts, KitKat candy bars – and Girl Scout cookies. Produced with support of @mcgrawcenter https://t.co/SKkcOtmGWg
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CORRUPTION
Trump Signals for Pence to Hand Him the Presidency and Overrule Electoral College
President Donald Trump has sent strong signals that he expects Vice President Mike Pence to hand him re-election when Congress meets Jan. 6 to count Electoral College votes.
The vice president will preside over that joint session, and Trump and some of his Republican congressional allies are leaning heavily on Pence to change the outcome of the Nov. 3 election won by Democrat Joe Biden, but legal experts Neal Katyal and John Monsky wrote a New York Times column explaining that his authority in that process is fairly limited.
“Nothing in either the text of the Constitution or the Electoral Count Act gives the vice president any substantive powers,” the pair wrote. “His powers are ministerial, and that circumscribed role makes general sense: The whole point of an election is to let the people decide who will rule them. If an incumbent could simply maneuver to keep himself in office — after all, a maneuver to protect Mr. Trump also protects Mr. Pence — the most foundational precept of our government would be gravely undermined. In America, ‘we the people,’ not ‘we, the vice president,’ control our destiny.”
Both Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment say that the votes of the Electoral College are to be opened by the “president of the Senate,” meaning the vice president. The Electoral Count Act, passed in 1887 to avoid chaotic counts like the one that followed the 1876 election, adds important details. It provides a detailed timeline to tabulate electoral votes, culminating with the final count to take place on Jan. 6, and it delineates the powers of the vice president.
“They guarded against any pretense he might have to throw out a particular state’s votes, saying that the vice president must open ‘all certificates and papers purporting to be‘ electoral votes,” Katyal and Monsky wrote. “They further said, in the event of a dispute, both chambers of Congress would have to disagree with a particular state’s slate of electoral votes to reject them. And they made it difficult for Congress to disagree, adding measures such as a ‘safe harbor’ provision and deference to certification by state officials.”
All of the president’s legal challenges have lost, and the results have been certified by the states and electors have duly cast their ballots, so there’s nothing Trump or Pence can do to stop their re-election loss under the rules spelled out in the Constitution and the Electoral Count Act.
“[Pence] now stands on the edge of history as he begins his most consequential act of leadership,” Katyal and Monsky wrote. “The question for Vice President Pence, as well as other members of Congress, is which side of history he wants to come down on. Can he show the integrity demonstrated by every previous presidential administration? The American people accept a graceful loser, but a sore loser never goes down well in the history books.”
“Like all those that have come before him, [Pence] should count the votes as they have been certified and do everything he can to oppose those who would do otherwise,” they added. “This is no time for anyone to be a bystander — our Republic is on the line.”
BAD PRESIDENT
Trump’s $2,000 Stimulus Talk Could Hand Democrats the Senate Majority
An editorial that ran Monday in the The Wall Street Journal spelled out a Democratic victory in the Senate following President Donald J. Trump’s push for $2,000 stimulus checks.
The WSJ editorial board referred to the move as an “in-kind contribution to Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden.”
“Senate Republicans oppose the $2,000 for these sound reasons, but Mr. Trump has put them in a political spot. Democrats immediately joined Mr. Trump’s call for the $2,000, and on Monday they passed the larger amount through the House, 275-134,” the WSJ editorial board wrote.
“That leaves Mr. McConnell with a tough call of barring a vote as Democrats bang away in TV ads in Georgia against GOP incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Or he can hold a vote, which would split the GOP caucus and upset fiscally conservative voters,” they continued.
“By all accounts Mr. Trump is angry about his election defeat, and he is lashing out at anyone who won’t indulge his hopeless campaign to overturn it. … Mr. Trump’s narcissism isn’t news,” they wrote. “But if Republicans lose the two Georgia seats and their majority, Republicans across the country should know to thank Mr. Trump for their 2021 tax increase.”
An important notation: The Wall Street Journal has not endorsed a presidential candidate since 1928, but the newspaper’s editorial board — along with other Rupert Murdoch-owned media outlets such as Fox News and the New York Post — has traditionally been favorable to Trump.
News
Bipartisan Rebuke in the House Overrides Trump’s Defense Bill Veto: Report
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). If approved by two-thirds of the Senate, the override would be the first of Trump’s presidency in an increasingly split Congress with just three weeks until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Prior to Trump’s denouncement and veto of the critical defense bill, it had been passed by Congress every year since 1967. He said he would veto the bill “if lawmakers did not repeal liability protections for social media companies outlined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act,” Axios reported Monday.
The 74-year-old president also opposed legislation in the defense bill that proposed renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) said Monday, “It is enormously important we pass this bill. We did it once. Let’s just do it one more time and then we can all go home for the year.”
During his remarks, Smith referred to the Armed Services Committee as “the most bipartisan committee in Congress.”
He continued, “That’s not an easy thing to achieve. We have a lot of things we passionately disagree about in this body, and we should. But on the armed services bill, we manage to come together. It’s not always easy, but we get it done. I think it is enormously important we let the country know that that process hasn’t died.”
A Senate vote is expected to occur this week on the bill.
Trending
- MAD MAN2 days ago
Trump Has Descended Into ‘Crazy Town’ as He Trashes the GOP From Mar-a-Lago: Ex-Adviser
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT2 days ago
‘Sadistic’ Trump Slammed for Teasing ‘Good News on Covid Relief Bill’ After Letting Millions Lose Unemployment
- BAD PRESIDENT1 day ago
Trump ‘Wants to Screw Mitch McConnell’ for Betraying Him: Columnist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Out-and-Out Communists’: Fox & Friends Host Has a Fit Over Joe Biden’s ‘Centrist’ Label
- News1 day ago
Biden Will Invoke Defense Protection Act to Vaccinate Americans After Trump Fails to Meet Goal
- News21 hours ago
Bipartisan Rebuke in the House Overrides Trump’s Defense Bill Veto: Report
- CORRUPTION7 hours ago
Trump Signals for Pence to Hand Him the Presidency and Overrule Electoral College
- 2020 Road to the White House24 hours ago
President-Elect Biden: Trump’s Mishandling of the Transition is ‘Nothing Short’ of ‘Irresponsibility’