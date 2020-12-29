News
Trump Demanded Melania’s Mar-a-Lago Renovations Be Reversed Immediately: Report
According to a source speaking to CNN, President Trump was upset with renovations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida — many of which were overseen by his wife, Melania.
“He was not happy with it,” the source said, adding that the renovations didn’t appeal to the aesthetic that Trump prefers. Trump was reportedly so upset with the additions, which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, that he demanded they be removed immediately — which they were.
According to CNN, Trump’s displeasure with the renovations may be due to a larger souring of his mood over developments coinciding with the waning days of his presidency.
“If the kick-off to his last Florida sojourn as President was rough, the days that followed would be much of the same, with Trump appearing ‘moody,’ according to the source at the club, spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling and conversing as much as he normally does with club members and senior White House staff, many of whom have in the last few years joined him there,” CNN reports.
Read the full report over at CNN.com.
News
Steve Mnuchin on Stimulus Checks: ‘Direct Deposit Payments May Arrive As Early As Tonight’
Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin released a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the status of stimulus checks and, get this: they could be delivered electronically as early as tonight.
“Today, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service will begin delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021,” the statement began. “The initial direct deposit payments may begin arriving as early as tonight for some and will continue into next week.”
The statement continued, “Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow, Wednesday, December 30. This second round of payments will provide critical economic support to those who, through no fault of their own, have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“Treasury and the IRS are working with unprecedented speed to issue a second round of Economic Impact Payments to eligible Americans and their families,” Mnuchin said. “These payments are an integral part of our commitment to providing vital additional economic relief to the American people during this unprecedented time.”
According to the statement, eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.
.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2)
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2)
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Today @USTreasury and @IRSNews begin to deliver the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans. https://t.co/3x0VeDsZED
— Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020
Treasury and IRS (@IRSnews) begin delivering the second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans https://t.co/8P9DJKmSwS
— Treasury Department (@USTreasury) December 29, 2020
News
Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Gets Vaccinated: ‘I Trust the Scientists’
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris received her first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Her husband, Doug Emhoff, received his vaccination on the same day.
“That was easy! Thank you. I just barely felt it. I barely felt it,” Harris said after receiving the vaccine.
“I look forward to getting the second vaccine. Literally this is about saving lives,” she said. “I trust the scientists, and it is the scientists who created and approved the vaccine. So I urge everyone when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It’s about saving your life, the life of your family members and the life of your community.”
Harris followed President-elect Joe Biden in becoming vaccinated on live TV on Dec. 21. His wife, Dr. Jill Biden, received her first dose that day, too.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife received their vaccinations on Dec. 18.
President Trump and his wife Melania have not yet received their vaccinations.
“From a scientific point of view, I will remind people that the president has had COVID within the last 90 days,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told Face the Nation. “He received monoclonal antibodies and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, ‘Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.’ Politics aside, there is a medical reason.”
Harris’ vaccination comes at a critical time in the pandemic timeline. It’s been proven that Black Americans are more likely to be at risk of contracting and dying from the virus.
Watch the video below.
I urge everyone, when it is your turn, get vaccinated. It's about saving your life, the life of your family members, and your community. pic.twitter.com/VwZdWt2RZG
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 29, 2020
News
Women Report Abuse, Human Trafficking and Rape on Palm Oil Plantations: AP Investigation
The Associated Press revealed a harrowing in-depth investigation on Monday that exposed rape and abuse in palm oil fields in Malaysia and neighboring Indonesia, which together produce 85 percent of the world’s most versatile vegetable oil.
“Palm oil is found in everything from potato chips and pills to pet food, and also ends up in the supply chains of some of the biggest names in the $530 billion beauty business, including L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson, helping women around the world feel pampered and beautiful,” the AP reported.
It was the “first comprehensive investigation focusing on the brutal treatment of women in the production of palm oil, including the hidden scourge of sexual abuse, ranging from verbal harassment and threats to rape. It’s part of a larger in-depth look at the industry that exposed widespread abuses in the two countries, including human trafficking, child labor and outright slavery.”
“Almost every plantation has problems related to labor,” said Hotler Parsaoran of the Indonesian nonprofit group Sawit Watch, which has conducted extensive investigations into abuses in the palm oil sector. “But the conditions of female workers are far worse than men.”
More than three dozen women and girls from at least 12 companies across Indonesia and Malaysia were interviewed for the AP investigation. They met with female AP reporters secretly within their barracks or at hotels, coffee shops or churches, sometimes late at night, usually with no men present so they could speak openly, the AP reported.
There are an estimated 7.6 million women working on plantations in Indonesia, about half the total workforce, according to the female empowerment ministry. In Malaysia, there are a large number of foreign migrants working off the books and, therefore, the total number of women working on plantations is unknown.
“From birth until now, I am still on a plantation,” said one worker, who went by the moniker Indra for fear of retaliation.
“The location of palm oil plantations makes them an ideal crime scene for rape,” said Aini Fitri, an Indonesian official from the government’s women and children’s office in West Kalimantan province. “It could be dangerous in the darkness for people, especially for women, but also because it is so quiet and remote. So even in the middle of the day, the crime can happen.”
The AP investigation goes further into detail about the beauty brands and other products containing palm oil, including Girl Scout cookies. Read more here.
@AP investigation ties child labor in palm oil industry to the supply chains of popular food brands like Oreos, Pop-Tarts, KitKat candy bars – and Girl Scout cookies. Produced with support of @mcgrawcenter https://t.co/SKkcOtmGWg
— The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2020
