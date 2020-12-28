News
Bipartisan Rebuke in the House Overrides Trump’s Defense Bill Veto: Report
The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives voted 322-87 on Monday to override President Trump’s veto of the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). If approved by two-thirds of the Senate, the override would be the first of Trump’s presidency in an increasingly split Congress with just three weeks until President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Prior to Trump’s denouncement and veto of the critical defense bill, it had been passed by Congress every year since 1967. He said he would veto the bill “if lawmakers did not repeal liability protections for social media companies outlined in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act,” Axios reported Monday.
The 74-year-old president also opposed legislation in the defense bill that proposed renaming 10 military installations currently named after Confederate leaders.
House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-WA) said Monday, “It is enormously important we pass this bill. We did it once. Let’s just do it one more time and then we can all go home for the year.”
During his remarks, Smith referred to the Armed Services Committee as “the most bipartisan committee in Congress.”
He continued, “That’s not an easy thing to achieve. We have a lot of things we passionately disagree about in this body, and we should. But on the armed services bill, we manage to come together. It’s not always easy, but we get it done. I think it is enormously important we let the country know that that process hasn’t died.”
A Senate vote is expected to occur this week on the bill.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Road to the White House
President-Elect Biden: Trump’s Mishandling of the Transition is ‘Nothing Short’ of ‘Irresponsibility’
President-elect Joe Biden made it clear Monday that his incoming administration will be operating from a disadvantage on day one if the Trump administration didn’t start cooperating immediately.
“From some agencies, our team received exemplary cooperation … from others, most notable, the Department of Defense, we encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department,” Biden said in remarks delivered after a briefing with his national security and foreign policy advisers.
“Right now, as our nation is in a period of transition, we need to make sure that nothing is lost in the hand-off between administrations,” Biden said. “My team needs a clear picture of our force posture around the world and our operations to deter our enemies.”
He then added, “We need full visibility into the budget planning underway at the Defense Department and other agencies in order to avoid any window of confusion or catch up that our adversaries may try to exploit.”
Biden then called out the current administration for their “irresponsibility” in protecting the nation.
“Right now, we just aren’t getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas,” he said. “It’s nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility. Rebuilding the full set of our instruments of foreign policy and national security is a key challenge that the Vice President-elect Harris and I will face upon taking office, starting with our diplomacy.”
Watch the video below.
President-elect Biden delivers remarks following his briefing with national security and foreign policy agency review team members. Tune in: https://t.co/GhYVOPiHw8
— Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) December 28, 2020
FRAUD
Lori Loughlin Exits the Big ‘House’ After Two-Month Stint for College Admissions Scandal
Fuller House star Lori Loughlin was released from prison Monday following a two-month stint for a college admissions scandal she perpetuated with her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli. The couple paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 to help get their two daughters admitted to The University of Southern California. The parents pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges earlier this year.
America’s “Aunt Becky” began serving her sentence on October 30 at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Her husband is now serving his sentence of five months at the Federal Correctional Complex Lompoc.
Their daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, appeared on Red Table Talk to share her experiences for the first time.
“It’s been hard. For anybody, no matter what the situation, is you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but also, I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward,” she said. “What happened was wrong and I think every single person in my family can look at it and be like, ‘That was messed up, that was a big mistake.'”
She added, “But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake. Not to be shamed and punished and never given a second chance… I’m 21. I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself to show I’ve grown.”
The young woman added that she “wasn’t fully aware of what was going on.”
“When it first happened I didn’t look at it and say, ‘Oh my God like how dare we do this?’ I was like, ‘Why is everybody complaining? I was confused what we did.’ That’s embarrassing to admit,” she said, adding that she was a good high school student, but didn’t deserve to be at USC.
“I wasn’t slacking in high school,” she said. “I don’t want to discredit myself to the point where I was like, I have all this and I also didn’t care. I really did care. I was also a very involved student. I think I put a lot of trust into a person that claimed their profession was college counseling and it led me in a wrong direction. It’s not to shift blame; it’s just to explain that I wasn’t aware of what was going on.”
News
Biden Will Invoke Defense Protection Act to Vaccinate Americans After Trump Fails to Meet Goal
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure that Americans are protected against COVID-19 at the earliest date possible.
The wartime measure will boost the pandemic timeline to ensure “adequate supply” of “personal protective equipment, the test capacity and the raw materials for the vaccines,” Biden adviser Dr. Celine Gounder told CNBC‘s “Squawk Box” on Monday. According to the report, the Defense Protection Act “could help U.S. secure components and specialized products that manufacturers need to produce the vaccines.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that fewer than 2 million people have received the vaccine as of Saturday.
“That’s far below the administration’s previously stated goal of vaccinating 20 million people before the end of the month, though Adm. Brett Giroir, assistant secretary of health, has said there are delays between the states and the CDC data,” CNBC reported.
Gounder added that under the Biden administration, the U.S. will see “a major increase” in testing to track mild and asymptomatic cases of the virus, as well as in genomic surveillance, which tracks mutations of the virus to pick up on new variants.
“We did not do that routinely,” Gounder said, referring to genomic surveillance under the Trump administration. “We have the technology. We just chose not to spend the money on that kind of public health surveillance.”
Trump’s coronavirus vaccine czar, Moncef Slaoui, said during a press briefing on Wednesday that their original goal of 20 million vaccinations was “unlikely to be met” by the end of 2020.
Trending
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'3 days ago
Trump Ignores Nashville Bombing to Tell Supporters to Rally Against “Election Fraud”
- OH NO YOU DON'T2 days ago
Trump Will Likely Follow Giuliani and Sidney Powell Legal Advice About Pardoning Himself: Ex-DOJ Official
- 'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'2 days ago
Bodycam Footage Shows Ohio Cop Killing Unarmed Black Man for Sitting In His Own Car
- MAD MAN1 day ago
Trump Has Descended Into ‘Crazy Town’ as He Trashes the GOP From Mar-a-Lago: Ex-Adviser
- AMERICA'S FASCIST PRESIDENT1 day ago
‘Sadistic’ Trump Slammed for Teasing ‘Good News on Covid Relief Bill’ After Letting Millions Lose Unemployment
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Out-and-Out Communists’: Fox & Friends Host Has a Fit Over Joe Biden’s ‘Centrist’ Label
- BAD PRESIDENT13 hours ago
Trump ‘Wants to Screw Mitch McConnell’ for Betraying Him: Columnist
- News11 hours ago
Biden Will Invoke Defense Protection Act to Vaccinate Americans After Trump Fails to Meet Goal