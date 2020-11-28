'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
Trump Willing to Defund the Military to Protect Treasonous Confederate Traitors
President Donald Trump is looking to cement his racist legacy on his way out of the White House by vetoing the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), a massive annual defense spending bill, simply because it contains a popular, bipartisan provision to rename military bases that were named after treasonous Confederate military leaders who fought against the federal government and spilled American blood for the “right” to own, rape, torture and kill Black slaves.
Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in Congress agreed to the provision and so did former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who Trump fired on November 9.
While some Trump loyalists, like Republican Senate Armed Services Committee member Senator James Inhofe of Oklahoma, have said that Trump’s threat should get legislators to consider dropping the provision, three dozen Senate Democrats recently wrote a letter urging that the provision remain.
“Millions of servicemembers of color have lived on, trained at, and deployed from installations named to honor traitors that killed Americans in defense of chattel slavery,” the letter says. “Renaming these bases does not disrespect our military – it honors the sacrifices and contributions of our servicemembers in a way that better reflects our nation’s diversity and values. We know who these bases were named for and why they were named. It is long past the time to correct this longstanding, historic injustice. We must not shrink from our solemn duty in his moment.”
Trump’s veto may not matter anyway for two reasons: First, the bill could still pass through Congress with veto-proof majorities and second, Biden (who supports renaming the bases) could easily require a renaming of the bases through an executive order as soon as he becomes president in Januaray, making the change happen much faster than congressional legislation would have.
Weirdly, the NDAA usually is approved by congress and the president each year for the last 50 years without any issue. Trump shows that he’s willing to shoot himself, the miitary and veterans in the foot by vetoing the bill as its blockage would essentially deny a pay raise for troops, prevent funding for female-specific uniforms and body armor, and end “funding to support quality of life for service members and their families, including measures this year to support education for military children with special needs whose families have to frequently change school districts,” according to NBC News.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
Georgia GOP Protestors Scream “Traitors” and “Death to Tyrants” While Demanding Trump Win Election
A video of Republican protestors in Georgia features people screaming “Death to tyrants!”, “Treason!” and “Traitors” while threatening to “finish” any Republican legislators who don’t try to stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking his rightful seat on Inauguration Day.
In the video, the main speaker with a megaphone announces, “Any Republican that allows this to happen is complicit and we will finish you.” He adds, “Any Republicans that are easily bullied into compliance by the left, we will finish you.”
“We will not accept anything less than a Donald Trump victory,” he continues. “We will accept nothing less than Donald Trump for another four years.”
He specifies that he means to “finish” these legislators by rallying Trump supporters to withdraw their support and end their political careers, but the cries of “Death to tyrants!” “Treason!” and “Traitors!” strikes an ominous undertone of potential political violence.
Specifically, protestors name Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp who recently promised to certify Georgia’s vote in Biden’s favor and Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney who has recognized Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
The video is evidence of the danger of Trump’s continued, unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud caused him to lose the election.
Not only is Trump stoking political outrage to help anger American conservatives and cast Biden as an illegitimate leader, he is also, as actor Edwrd Norton pointed out, likely trying to create a smokescreen while evading potential civil and criminal charges after leaving the White House.
'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, “Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president.”
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, “A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from.”
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
However, Trump would remain on the hook for criminal investigations on the state level.
https://twitter.com/eliehonig/status/1326959067294806016https://twitter.com/herbyboxturtle/status/1327651650761355265https://twitter.com/Mom_in_uniform/status/1327650199473434626https://twitter.com/laurie_joy7/status/1327649432465154048https://twitter.com/graverobberJC/status/1327646026769920000
'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
Georgia Vote Counter Hiding from Death Threats Over Debunked “Ballot Trashing” Video
An unnamed election worker working in the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia has been doxxed, received death threats and gone into hiding after a debunked viral video falsely accused him of throwing away a pro-Trump ballot.
Elections Supervisor Rick Barron said on Friday that the video actually showed the worker disposing of a sheet of instructions and not a ballot.
“Those ballots are 8½ by 19 inches long. At no time did you see him extract anything from the envelope and that crumbled piece of paper, they were instructions and it was a smaller piece of paper,” Barron explained.
“He is having to leave his house and go stay with friends. He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car, about his license plate are out there,” Barron continued, adding that the state is considering giving the worker extra protection amid the death threats.
Over the last couple of days, the vote count in Georgia has gone from a solid lead for Republican President Donald Trump to a slight edge by his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Trump, his campaign surrogates, and his supporters has all alleged a massive voter fraud operation to help “steal the election” from Trump, though no Trump officials have offered concrete proof of actual fraud.
Trending
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Ivanka Trump and Her Family Will Have a Rude Awakening When They Leave the White House
- FINALLY2 days ago
‘Fox & Friends’ Graphic Destroys Trump for ‘Baselessly’ and ‘Falsely’ Claiming Election Was Rigged
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Trump Cancels Trip to Pennsylvania to attend Fake Election Hearing with Rudy Giuliani
- SUPREMELY SACRIFICING LIVES2 days ago
#AmyCovidBarrett Trends on Social Media After SCOTUS Blocks NY From Limiting Church Attendance
- BAD PRESIDENT3 days ago
Adam Schiff: ‘A President Cannot Pardon Himself’ and the ‘Constitution is Not a Suicide Pact’
- 'PRO-LIFE' CONSERVATIVES2 days ago
‘Deadly Game’: Legal Experts Blast Supreme Court’s Dead-of-Night Decision Choosing Religious Rights Over All Others
- News2 days ago
Trump Serves Up Paranoid Election Conspiracy Rant for Thanksgiving: ‘Flick of a Switch Can Change Course of History’
- 'GRIFTER KIDS'1 day ago
Americans Angered After Photo Appears Showing Trump Kids ‘Lazing About’ at Camp David ‘On the Taxpayer Dime’