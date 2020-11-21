'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'
Georgia GOP Protestors Scream “Traitors” and “Death to Tyrants” While Demanding Trump Win Election
A video of Republican protestors in Georgia features people screaming “Death to tyrants!”, “Treason!” and “Traitors” while threatening to “finish” any Republican legislators who don’t try to stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking his rightful seat on Inauguration Day.
In the video, the main speaker with a megaphone announces, “Any Republican that allows this to happen is complicit and we will finish you.” He adds, “Any Republicans that are easily bullied into compliance by the left, we will finish you.”
“We will not accept anything less than a Donald Trump victory,” he continues. “We will accept nothing less than Donald Trump for another four years.”
He specifies that he means to “finish” these legislators by rallying Trump supporters to withdraw their support and end their political careers, but the cries of “Death to tyrants!” “Treason!” and “Traitors!” strikes an ominous undertone of potential political violence.
Specifically, protestors name Georgia’s Republican Governor Brian Kemp who recently promised to certify Georgia’s vote in Biden’s favor and Republican Utah Senator Mitt Romney who has recognized Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.
The video is evidence of the danger of Trump’s continued, unsubstantiated claims that widespread voter fraud caused him to lose the election.
Not only is Trump stoking political outrage to help anger American conservatives and cast Biden as an illegitimate leader, he is also, as actor Edwrd Norton pointed out, likely trying to create a smokescreen while evading potential civil and criminal charges after leaving the White House.
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021
An opinion columnist at The Hill has predicted that after pardoning people in his inner circle, “Trump will resign from the presidency before his term officially ends, and he will be pardoned by Vice President Pence, when Pence becomes president.”
Columnist Brent Budowsky explains, “A presidential pardon by Pence would not offer protection from cases originating in states, but those cases will be far more manageable if they are not sunk into a morass of federal cases that only a federal pardon can protect him from.”
Without a federal pardon, Budowsky continues, Trump will almost certainly spend his coming years stuck in federal cases that not only threaten his freedom, but also his ability to secure lucrative multibillion-dollar business deals capitalizing off of his presidency and media savvy.
However, Trump would remain on the hook for criminal investigations on the state level.
Georgia Vote Counter Hiding from Death Threats Over Debunked “Ballot Trashing” Video
An unnamed election worker working in the State Farm Arena in Fulton County, Georgia has been doxxed, received death threats and gone into hiding after a debunked viral video falsely accused him of throwing away a pro-Trump ballot.
Elections Supervisor Rick Barron said on Friday that the video actually showed the worker disposing of a sheet of instructions and not a ballot.
“Those ballots are 8½ by 19 inches long. At no time did you see him extract anything from the envelope and that crumbled piece of paper, they were instructions and it was a smaller piece of paper,” Barron explained.
“He is having to leave his house and go stay with friends. He’s afraid to drive his car because the information about his car, about his license plate are out there,” Barron continued, adding that the state is considering giving the worker extra protection amid the death threats.
Over the last couple of days, the vote count in Georgia has gone from a solid lead for Republican President Donald Trump to a slight edge by his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.
Trump, his campaign surrogates, and his supporters has all alleged a massive voter fraud operation to help “steal the election” from Trump, though no Trump officials have offered concrete proof of actual fraud.
“Racist AF”: White House Observes “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens”
Last night, the White House released a proclamation observing November 1st as the “National Day of Remembrance for Americans Killed by Illegal Aliens,” a day made up by President Donald Trump to support endless crusade to demonize immigrants and foreign asylum seekers.
It should be noted that November 1 is already the Mexican Dia De Los Muertos, an annual holiday commemorating dead family members.
“As American citizens,” the proclamation reads, “these precious lives are an irreplaceable piece of our national community. We solemnly stand with their families — our Angel Families — who have endured what no American family should ever have to suffer.”
The proclamation then largely goes on to praise Trump for working with ” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Officers, Customs and Border Protection Officers (CBPOs), Border Patrol Agents, and other law enforcement officials.” However, the proclamation does not actually provide a number for people allegedly killed by undocumented immigrants.
“Under my watch, the voices of our Angel Families no longer fall on deaf ears. Americans who are killed by illegal aliens are no longer forgotten, and we are ensuring that they will not have died in vain,” the proclamation continues.
The proclamation also declares an agency he created in the Department of Homeland Security called Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) for tracking crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.
Here’s the thing about Trump and VOICE though: Trump has a history of just spouting off completely made-up numbers of such crimes.
In a January 2019 prime time address, Trump said, “In the last two years, ICE officers made 266,000 arrests of aliens with criminal records including those charged or convicted of 100,000 assaults, 30,000 sex crimes, and 4,000 violent killings. Over the years, thousands of Americans have been brutally killed by those who illegally entered our country and thousands more lives will be lost if we don’t act right now.”
Except, as ABC News points out, there’s no national database for crimes committed by immigration status, and available studies actually show that crime rates are lower among immigrant groups than among native-born Americans. While Trump’s rally speeches this week mentioned the need to stop terrorists (ie. Muslims) from Syria, Somalia and Yemen, right-wing terrorists have killed more people on U.S. soil than jihadis have since September 11, 2001.
Trump’s adviser Stephen Miller has said that if Trump gets a second term, he’ll limit asylum, target “sanctuary cities,” expand the “travel ban” and cut work visas.
If it is accurate it is just ratifying the work of The Remembrance Project, which declared 11/1 a day of remembrance for the victims of illegal aliens in 2009. The Remembrance Project is designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
