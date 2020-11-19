Connect with us

ENOUGH ALREADY

Trump Mocked for ‘Delusional’ Tweetstorm Moaning ‘No Way Dems Could Have Won’ While Claiming ‘Viable Path to Victory’

Contrary to Republicans who claim he is coming to terms with his election loss, President Donald Trump is not. He remains in campaign mode, focused only on “winning” the election he lost by nearly six million votes.

Thursday morning in a tweetstorm Trump wrongly insisted he has a “viable path to victory,” while falsely claiming there is “no way the Dems could have won” and the election was “Rigged.”

Every hour that goes by with the President refusing to accept reality is an hour that the Biden transition team does not have the funds and the access it needs to build a strong foundation for the 46th President – and for Americans.

On social media many are mocking Trump’s latest “delusional” claims, while others are just outraged.

 

MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19

3 months ago

August 17, 2020

President Donald Trump has come up with another “cure” to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Axios, Trump thinks that the oil from a flower could help save people.

“Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an extract from the oleander plant as a dietary supplement to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works,” said Axios in the Sunday report.

According to the report, Trump got the idea from an Oval Office meeting with the My Pillow guy and Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon who runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owns a financial stake in the company developing the flower oil.

During the meeting, Trump “basically said: …’The FDA should be approving it,’” Lindell told Axios.

The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic,” said one of Trump’s own officials about the meeting.

When asked why Carson was even involved in the meeting, much less pitching a botanical extract as a miracle cure, his office said he’s on the coronavirus task force.

Read the full report at Axios.

