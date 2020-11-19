ENOUGH ALREADY
Trump Mocked for ‘Delusional’ Tweetstorm Moaning ‘No Way Dems Could Have Won’ While Claiming ‘Viable Path to Victory’
Contrary to Republicans who claim he is coming to terms with his election loss, President Donald Trump is not. He remains in campaign mode, focused only on “winning” the election he lost by nearly six million votes.
Thursday morning in a tweetstorm Trump wrongly insisted he has a “viable path to victory,” while falsely claiming there is “no way the Dems could have won” and the election was “Rigged.”
Every hour that goes by with the President refusing to accept reality is an hour that the Biden transition team does not have the funds and the access it needs to build a strong foundation for the 46th President – and for Americans.
On social media many are mocking Trump’s latest “delusional” claims, while others are just outraged.
How delusional is this? Does he actually believe this is true? Defeat after defeat in court. Rudy is a disaster of a lawyer. Nothing is going well at all, as expected by normal people. #Election2020 https://t.co/0nXJ3bWlev
— Mike (@M_i_k_e_50) November 19, 2020
RNC Total Landscaping.
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) November 19, 2020
Reminder: Trump lost the Electoral College 306-224. He’s also on track to lose the popular vote by 6 million+. https://t.co/haefwTgKqi
— Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) November 19, 2020
I’ll say it again. People thinking this is an act are out to lunch. Trump absolutely thinks he can still win. He’s mentally ill. https://t.co/5TtH1IKhO3
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) November 19, 2020
Do you think tweeting lies about the mortality rate changes the fact that:
250,000 people died under your watch in seven months?
11 million Americans are infected with Covid because of your incompetence?
1800 people died yesterday, while you tweeted?
You’re trash. https://t.co/WKkSvVdmIn
— Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) November 19, 2020
Shut up with the vote. It’s over. And try leading the country. You have 2 months left. May as well give it a try at this point. Some starters. Pandemic, economy, social movement, not making it about you.
You’re welcome.
— Aaron Wolf (@TheAaronWolf) November 19, 2020
You should concentrate on this map pic.twitter.com/tEPqLPyP0o
— Paul (@_The_Paul) November 19, 2020
I speak on behalf of all Americans when I say. the vp and cabinet needs to step in and invoke section 4 25th ammendment. and remove trump enough is enough. this has gone on to far. trump is a threat to national security.
— dennis daley (@dennisdaley1) November 19, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
ENOUGH ALREADY
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
President Donald Trump has come up with another “cure” to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Axios, Trump thinks that the oil from a flower could help save people.
“Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an extract from the oleander plant as a dietary supplement to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works,” said Axios in the Sunday report.
According to the report, Trump got the idea from an Oval Office meeting with the My Pillow guy and Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon who runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owns a financial stake in the company developing the flower oil.
During the meeting, Trump “basically said: …’The FDA should be approving it,’” Lindell told Axios.
The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic,” said one of Trump’s own officials about the meeting.
When asked why Carson was even involved in the meeting, much less pitching a botanical extract as a miracle cure, his office said he’s on the coronavirus task force.
Trending
- FRAUD3 days ago
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Say Lindsey Graham ‘Should Be Investigated’
- CONFESSION?2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Admits Trying to Meddle With Nevada and Arizona Vote Counts – in Addition to Georgia
- THAT'S NOT HOW DEMOCRACY WORKS3 days ago
Georgia’s Secretary of State ‘Stunned’ After Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out All Mail Ballots From Some Counties
- NOT TERRORISM?2 days ago
Zuckerberg Flayed After Dem Asks ‘How Many Times Is Steve Bannon Allowed to Call for the Murder of Gov’t. Officials?’
- 'INHERENTLY COERCIVE'2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Accused of ‘Conduct That Threatens the Foundation of Our Republic’ by Top Government Ethics Expert
- SICK1 day ago
Pro-Trump Coronavirus Truthers Try to Invade Utah Hospital Overrun With COVID-19 Patients: Report
- AMERICAN FASCIST1 day ago
Meltdown: Trump Falsely Claims ‘I Won the Election’ by Citing NY Times Tweet – After Calling Paper ‘Bad for America’
- LOCK HIM UP?2 days ago
The Only Way to ‘Heal’ America Is to Investigate and Prosecute Donald Trump: Columnist