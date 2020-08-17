ENOUGH ALREADY
MyPillow Guy Gets Trump to Trade in His Advocacy for Hydroxychloroquine for a Flower Oil to Cure COVID-19
President Donald Trump has come up with another “cure” to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Axios, Trump thinks that the oil from a flower could help save people.
“Trump has expressed enthusiasm for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an extract from the oleander plant as a dietary supplement to cure COVID-19, despite lack of proof that it works,” said Axios in the Sunday report.
According to the report, Trump got the idea from an Oval Office meeting with the My Pillow guy and Dr. Ben Carson, a brain surgeon who runs the Department of Housing and Urban Development. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell owns a financial stake in the company developing the flower oil.
During the meeting, Trump “basically said: …’The FDA should be approving it,’” Lindell told Axios.
The involvement of the Secretary of HUD and MyPillow.com in pushing a dubious product at the highest levels should give Americans no comfort at night about their health and safety during a raging pandemic,” said one of Trump’s own officials about the meeting.
When asked why Carson was even involved in the meeting, much less pitching a botanical extract as a miracle cure, his office said he’s on the coronavirus task force.
Read the full report at Axios.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- JARED IS RACIST3 days ago
‘Slimy’ ‘Loathsome’ ‘Mealy-Mouthed’: Jared Kushner Dragged for Fueling Trump’s Racist Birther Attack on Kamala Harris
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT3 days ago
Photos: Trump’s Postmaster General Removing Mailboxes in at Least 5 States Weeks Before Early Voting – Explanation Fails
- 'TIME TO GO TO THE MATTRESSES'3 days ago
‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
- News3 days ago
DHS Chief Chad Wolf and Deputy Ken Cuccinelli Invalidly Appointed by Trump – Ineligible to Serve: Top Watchdog Agency
- CORRUPTION CORRUPTION CORRUPTION3 days ago
New Leaked Documents Expose Plans to ‘Slow Mail Processing’ Ahead of 2020 Election
- ACTUALLY YOU ARE HOMOPHOBIC2 days ago
Trump-Appointed Judge Says It’s Constitutional for Businesses to Refuse Gay Customers
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
Police Chief Defends Officer Who Said “Kill Them All” on Social Media Posts of Black Protestors
- MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF3 days ago
‘I Haven’t Been Blunt’: Trump Defends Attacks on ‘Nasty’ Kamala Harris, Invokes Racist Slur Against Warren