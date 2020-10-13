RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Refuses to Say if She Thinks Landmark Abortion Law Should Be Overturned – but Hints It Could Be
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is refusing to say if she thinks Roe v. Wade should be overturned.
During a back-and-forth question and answer session during her Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday morning, Coney Barrett made clear she would not give Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein an answer.
The Democratic Senator from California asked Coney Barrett at least three times, but she refused to answer, leaving Feinstein to reply, “it’s distressing not to get a straight answer.”
Feinstein continued, asking, “Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?”
“Senator I completely understand why you are asking the question,” Coney Barrett replied. “But again, I can’t pre commit or say yes I’m going in with some agenda because I’m not, I don’t have any agenda, I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey, I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”
Feinstein moved forward.
“I don’t know if you’ll answer this one either. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?”
That’s when Coney Barrett appeared to hint that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, saying the “contours” of the case “could come up again.”
“I think my answer is the same, because, you know, that’s a case that’s litigated, it could, you know its contours could come up again in fact do come up, you know, they came up last term before the court.”
Feinstein concluded, “Well, that makes it difficult for me. And I think for other women also on this committee.”
Right wing extremists have been trying to strip women of their constitutional right to abortion for decades.
Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn responded, saying Coney Barrett “signed at least two ads decrying Roe and calling for overturning it so abortion could be criminalized. That sounds like an agenda.”
Roe v. Wade is the landmark Supreme Court ruling that found a woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. It has been the law of the land since 1973.
Watch:
Amy Coney Barrett won’t answer Feinstein’s questions about whether she thinks Roe was wrongly decided pic.twitter.com/kgSQ3rckux
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 13, 2020
Giuliani Dangerously Lies to Trump Voters About Coronavirus: ‘People Don’t Die of This Disease Anymore’ (Video)
Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday while campaigning for his boss falsely and dangerously told Philadelphia voters that coronavirus doesn’t kill anyone anymore.
“People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “adding that Democrats were overblowing COVID because they wanted to frighten people.”
The Trump supporters in the audience appeared to agree.
That’s a lie.
To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone.
1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.
The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die.
Watch:
Rudy Giuliani in Philly yesterday: “People don’t die of this disease anymore.”
Fact check: 215,000+ people are dead. More are dying every single day. pic.twitter.com/elpimiZIPi
— The Recount (@therecount) October 13, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’
Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s responses during the first day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing are being highly criticized. In just the first hour of questioning, Coney Barrett refused to tell Senators if she would overturn the Affordable Care Act, a woman’s right to abortion, or same-sex marriage.
But it was her responses to a question about discrimination that led many to express outrage.
Coney Barrett insisted she has never discriminated against LGBTQ people based on “sexual preference.”
The phrase itself is offensive to LGBTQ people. Aside from being outdated, and demonstrating Judge Coney Barrett’s views are antiquated, it is a term that makes clear those who use it believe being LGBTQ is a choice.
“The term ‘sexual preference’ is typically used to suggest that being lesbian, gay or bisexual is a choice and therefore can and should be ‘cured,'” according to GLAAD. “Sexual orientation is the accurate description of an individual’s enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction to members of the same and/or opposite sex and is inclusive of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, as well as straight men and women.”
And as attorney and author Jill Filipovic notes, Judge Coney Barrett indeed has discriminated based on “sexual preference.”
“I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would never discriminate on the basis of sexual preference.” This is actually false: Barrett sat on the board of a school that refused to accept the children of same-sex couples. https://t.co/cHP7E92eh9
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 13, 2020
Attorneys Mark Joseph Stern and Sasha Samberg-Champion both link Judge Coney Barrett’s use of the offensive term to her ties to the anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).
Right: “Sexual preference” the kind of language used by Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that opposes equal rights for LGBTQ people (including basic non-discrimination protections) and supports the criminalization of homosexuality.
It’s frightening to hear Barrett use it. https://t.co/BhMlDm1EAs
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 13, 2020
Journalist Michelangelo Signorile sums up the case perfectly:
Barrett used the term “sexual preference,” the big tell that she believes homosexuality is a “choice.”
Which means she believes it can be changed/decided otherwise.
Which means she believes in conversion therapy.
Which certainly means she doesn’t recognize marriage equality.
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 13, 2020
Here’s how many are responding to Coney Barrett’s offensive remarks:
ACB using the phrase “sexual preference” is telling on herself.
— Anthony 🎃 169 A.D.2d 254 (1991) 👻 Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) October 13, 2020
“Sexual preference,” a term used by Justice Barrett, is offensive and outdated. The term implies sexuality is a choice. It is not. News organizations should not repeat Justice Barrett’s words without providing that important context.
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 13, 2020
I know the phrase “sexual preference” was common in the old days, but LGBTQ people almost never use it today, for good reason: It suggests sexuality is a “preference” that can be changed. Today it’s more often used by anti-gay activists.
I am alarmed that Barrett said it.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 13, 2020
Saying that you have never discriminated against someone because of their “sexual preference” is a sure fire way for others to know you discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation.
— Guy Cecil (@guycecil) October 13, 2020
IMPORTANT:
Barrett used “sexual preference” (not “sexual orientation”) when discussing her views on marriage equality.
This is a dogwhistle. The term “sexual preference” is used by opponents of equality to suggest that being #LGBTQ is a choice.#BlockBarrett #SCOTUSHearing pic.twitter.com/kkftq9l2l5
— Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) October 13, 2020
I know the phrase “sexual preference” was common in the old days, but LGBTQ people almost never use it today, for good reason: It suggests sexuality is a “preference” that can be changed. Today it’s more often used by anti-gay activists.
I am alarmed that Barrett said it.
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 13, 2020
It’s not a sexual “preference,” Judge Barrett. A preference is something you choose. I’ll give you and example: “I have a preference for non-radical, non-fundamentalist justices on the Supreme Court.” Are we clear?
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 13, 2020
It’s also a tell that she uses the term “sexual preference,” as if being gay, lesbian or bisexual were merely one’s whim and not one’s orientation. Again, an important tell — and one that suggests she does not, in fact, plan to treat the LGBT community fairly.
— Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) October 13, 2020
The people who use “sexual preference” do it purposely so they can justify discriminating against people for their sexual orientation. https://t.co/YqUbVyhrLf
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) October 13, 2020
Here’s a thing that ended some time ago: this concept of “sexual preference.”
It seems that public officials, including politicians, appointees, and judges, should know that.
It also seems that the concept of “sexual orientation” is not hard math.
It’s not a “preference.”
— Todd Breasseale (@TBreassealeDHS) October 13, 2020
Barrett is only 47 so for most of her adult life and professional care, it’s been established that the use of “sexual preference” is wrong. She must live in a very enclosed – and homophobic – bubble to use the term. Only the hard core haters have to stuck with it
— Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) October 13, 2020
‘This Is a Communist Revolution’: Michele Bachmann Says Biden Will Install ‘Marxist’ Government Within First 100 Days
During a Sept. 18 appearance on a podcast hosted by pastor Todd Coconato, right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann warned that if Joe Biden is elected president, the Democratic Party will turn the United States into a communist nation within the first 100 days of his presidency and America will be “done.”
“This is a revolution in the street,” Bachmann said. “It parallels communist takeovers in nation after nation for the last 103 years. This is a communist revolution and take over in our streets, and really Joe Biden is the nonessential candidate. From his party’s perspective, they don’t care who’s at the top of the ticket because what they know is that 100 days after the election, should Joe Biden prevail, they intend to put in, I believe, a Marxist form of government. They’ll have it done in about 100 days. We’ll never go back to who we were before, so this is not a normal election—this is the existential election of our lifetime. That’s what we need to understand.”
“Either we’ll go on as the America we formerly knew or we’re done,” she added. “We’re done. I hate to say it, but I’ve been at the top of the top in Washington, D.C., and I have watched this every second of my life every day since. This is where we’re at. We either have a chance to go back to where we were and have America become great again or we’re done. We’re done.”
Michele Bachmann Warns That Joe Biden Will Make America Communist Within 100 Days from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
