‘Putin’s Favorite Congressman’ Marched on the Capitol in ‘Protest’ – but Says He Didn’t Want ‘To Make a Scene’
A California lawmaker, often referred to as “Putin’s favorite congressman” due to his presumed loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has admitted that he did attend the “Save America Rally” prior to the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, although he claims he advised the angry mob not to storm the Capitol building.
During an interview on Monday, June 14, former Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) confirmed he was in attendance at the rally after social media users spotted him in photos from the event.
“I marched to protest, and I thought the election was fraudulent and it should be investigated, and I wanted to express that and be supportive of that demand,” Rohrabacher told the Press Herald. “But I was not there to make a scene and do things that were unacceptable for anyone to do.”
While he did acknowledge that he attended the rally and supported former President Donald Trump’s fight to overturn the election, he went on to explain why he opposed the idea of storming the Capitol.
“By going into the building, they gave the Left the ability to direct the discussion of what was going on in a way that was harmful to the things we believe in,” Rohrabacher said, as he went on to blame “Leftist provocateurs” for allegedly encouraging the angry mob to breach the federal building.
#SeditionHunters – Thursday’s arrest of Alan Hostetter highlighted extremism in Orange County, CA, but even he is junior-league. We knew OC would send their finest, and here he is, the highest-profile #SeditionVIP yet: former U.S. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA 42). 1/ pic.twitter.com/yJDdR5aR4T
— capitolhunters (@capitolhunters) June 12, 2021
Rohrabacher’s interview follows his lost bid for re-election. After losing the election, Rohrabacher decided to relocate to another state. He explained why he chose Maine as his destination.
“I was looking for a nice place to live, and Maine’s about the nicest place in the world,” he said. “I will tell you nothing comes anywhere close to Maine.”
“That guy up in New York, (former Mayor Michael) Bloomberg, spent $4.5 million in the last week of the 2018 campaign to defeat me, but I don’t feel bad about it,” he added. “They did me a big favor.”
Watch: Anti-Vaxxer Tells Lawmakers COVID Vaccine Makes People Magnetic and Lets Them Hang Spoons From Their Bodies
Ohio lawmakers debating a bill Tuesday that would allow anyone to refuse any vaccine for any reason and would give them the “right” to not be “discriminated” against or even asked about their vaccination status, heard from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, recognized as one of the world’s top spreaders of vaccine disinformation.
After falsely claiming that 5000 Americans have died from the coronavirus vaccine, Dr. Tenpenny told lawmakers that the injections, which have saved countless lives around the world, make people magnetic.
“Right now we’re all kind of hypothesizing,” a fast-talking Tenpenny said, after being asked about the “EMF frequencies,” also known as electromagnetic frequencies, she “hypothesizes” are associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I mean what is it that’s actually being transmitted that’s causing all of these things? Is it a combination of the protein which now we’re finding has a metal attached to it?” Tenpenny posited to lawmakers.
“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who’ve had these shots and now they’re magnetized, and put a key on their forehead, it sticks, they can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that,” she claimed, not saying who “we” refers to. There is exactly zero proof this is legitimate.
She also pushed the false claim that vaccinated people are shedding unknown properties onto unvaccinated people.
“There has been people who’ve long suspected that there was some sort of an interface,” she continued, using air quotes, “yet to be defined in the interface between what’s being injected in these shots, and all of the 5G towers. Not proven yet, but we’re trying to figure out what is it that’s being transmitted to these unvaccinated people.”
The name of the Ohio bill, HB 248, is the “Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act,” to protect science-denying unvaccinated Ohioans from discrimination.
As far as Dr. Tenpenny goes, the Center for Public Integrity reports “Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, who offers a $595, eight-week course in anti-vaccine talking points despite a federal judge having found her ‘unqualified’ to weigh in as an expert witness on a vaccine-related lawsuit (‘Television interviews do not an expert make,’ he wrote).”
Ohio Capital Journal reporterTyler Buchanan posted the video, below. His colleague at the Journal, Jake Zuckerman, who he says has “followed the anti-vax movement in Ohio closer than anyone over the past year,” posted this today:
Handed to me outside the statehouse today pic.twitter.com/XqTyVJvunz
— Jake Zuckerman (@jake_zuckerman) June 8, 2021
Watch the video:
Testimony going off the rails now.
Tenpenny is claiming there is metal in the vaccine that causes forks to stick to your forehead. She saw videos of it on the internet, you see
Also promoting the 5G cell phone network vaccine theory. This is the anti-vaccine “expert witness” pic.twitter.com/sPpuAqmHba
— Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 8, 2021
‘Nut Should Be on a Watch List’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed for AR-15 Style Gun Giveaway
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday will announce the winner of her gun giveaway for a $2860 Honey Badger “pistol” by Q. Like everything Greene does the giveaway is designed for one thing only.
“This is the same type of gun that TRIGGERS the Fake News Media and Democrats all across the country,” she says on the entry page. “And it’s the same type of gun the hate-America gun-grabbers in DC would love to BAN if they ever get the votes.”
That’s true. The “pistol” is an AR-15 style weapon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives last year issued a cease and desist letter to the manufacturer, but Trump’s DOJ stepped in and effectively nullified the order, according to a gun website.
Greene’s giveaway is also in response to President Joe Biden signing executive orders to protect Americans from gun violence. The nation has seen a tremendous increase in mass shootings this year. As of today 14,582 people have died due to gun violence, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That number includes 497 children 17-years of age or younger.
There have been 180 mass shootings to date – a mass shooting is when four or more people have been shot (not including the shooter) in one event.
In response to Greene’s announcement that she will be announcing the winner of the gun, many were furious. Some are demanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ban these types of events.
This nut should be on a watch list. https://t.co/WxRQh8hHjp
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 4, 2021
Not your life or mine.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 4, 2021
This is what an elected representative promotes? This is an example of getting things done, good ideas, public policy to help people? Gun obsession is a sickness. @GOP https://t.co/9rrkmRHTh4
— Sherry Bruck (@sherrybruck) May 4, 2021
A sitting Congressional elected official is now giving away weapons of mass destruction was not something that I thought I would ever see in my lifetime.
— mesanjar – u???? ??? ? (@EquoAmicus) May 4, 2021
@GOPLeader is this how you allow a supposed member of Congress to act?@GOPChairwoman you need to control your members more. This should NOT be allowed, a member of Congress should NOT be doing gun giveaways. #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene https://t.co/jiWp7Ou4so
— ??????? ????? (@HoosierRebel44) May 4, 2021
Why is this governing? This is attention-getting only. The American people deserve better!
— mimi6 (@mimi626649396) May 4, 2021
Greene is a fool with too many moronic followers. Gun giveaways should not be allowed.
— Rosalie Almborg (@GrouchoBarks) May 4, 2021
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised $5 million for Texans after a winter freeze. Marjorie Taylor Greene Gives away a gun & thinks she has done something special ? pic.twitter.com/7U6G7HYc9I
— Gary William Graefen (@GaryWil75312459) May 4, 2021
Gun crazy Americans belong in the loony bin. https://t.co/u7wLpIYF9M
— Jan ter Beek (@sjonniebeek) May 4, 2021
Not sure if this a stunt to rile the majority but its down right dangerous. Is this still legal?@FBI @MomsDemand https://t.co/IR4tCp0uZm
— HedonistHenSays: Now. Here. This. HR1 Now. (@HedonistHen) May 4, 2021
#CleanUpYourMessKevin @GOPLeader @LeaderMcConnell @SpeakerPelosi @SenSchumer @TheJusticeDept this is obscene! She needs to be on a watch list. I’m afraid her next move is a mass shooting. Do something!!! https://t.co/1uVwsW3kGV
— Gloria Richard (@GloriaR11321452) May 4, 2021
When this weapon is used in a mass shooting, Marjorie should be held responsible.
— Jules Morgan ?? (@glamelegance) May 4, 2021
That’s a mass shooting waiting to happen.
— Hard Truths (@scottp33) May 4, 2021
There is something fundamentally wrong with desiring a weapon that is good for nothing but mass killing.
Or is that the idea?
— Tim Murphy ?? (@Murp1953Tim) May 4, 2021
Prime example of the tragic firearm laws in America. Is Congress prepared to take responsibility for liability of background check, registry of weapon & education of care, @POTUS @SpeakerPelosi @fbinicsystem; considering one of it’s members is giving a gun away? #FederalFelony https://t.co/bZuzfuxNWC
— (((DonnaZimmerman))) (@donna_zimmerman) May 4, 2021
Mass shootings are through the roof and this POS is giving away a “I don’t give a shit” gun.
Marjorie Taylor Greene is worse than a garbage human being. https://t.co/W8QBSWLoKx
— Carma (@Carma_2012) May 4, 2021
Hello @FBI! Here’s more evidence for for insurrection case against MTG https://t.co/Mf0bsRmjUZ
— Saint Veritas ? (@SaintVeritas16) May 4, 2021
You are a monster. https://t.co/Cqe79mIPt5
— Charly’s Mamma ????????? (@CharlyGrace6) May 4, 2021
Having someone like you in my government makes me deeply embarrassed and ashamed for my country. https://t.co/cJufRyeXTq
— JoeKoffee (@JoeKoffee) May 4, 2021
WH Press Secretary Jen Psaki Brilliantly Smacks Down Newsmax Reporter Trying to Get Black UN Ambassador Fired
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki responded to a reporter from the right wing website Newsmax who asked if President Joe Biden will fire the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield joined the U.S. Foreign Service four decades ago, in 1982. Her extensive resume includes serving as United States Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Director General of the United States Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources, United States Ambassador to Liberia, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, among others.
She was confirmed for her current post by a highly partisan U.S. Senate in a strongly bipartisan 78–20 vote.
Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson suggested President Joe Biden should bow down to any criticism or attacks from China, telling Psaki that Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield “essentially said that white supremacy is woven into our founding documents and principles.”
“This statement,” Robinson claimed, “is getting widely criticized as essentially parroting Chinese Communist Party talking points. So is the President going to remove her from her position as the representative before that body to promote United States values?”
Psaki, calmly, told her no.
“Is the President going to remove an African American woman with decades of experience in the Foreign Service who is widely respected around the world from her position as Ambassador to the UN? He is not,” Psaki replied. “He is proud to have her in that position. She is not only qualified, he believes she is exactly the right person in that role at this moment in time. I have not seen her comments, I will say that there’s no question that there has been a history of institutional racism in this country, and that doesn’t require the UN ambassador to confirm that.”
Robinson, apparently trying to shape U.S. foreign policy from the press briefing room, complained thast Ambassador Robinson’s remarks are “essentially the same lecture though that the Chinese delegation gave Secretary Blinken in Alaska last month. So does the President think our founding documents are racist?”
Undeterred, Psaki again responded, saying: “I would say that, I will, I will leave my comments to speak for themselves, and certainly I think most people recognize the history of systemic racism in our country, and she was speaking to that.”
As most Americans known, the founding documents are inherently racist, including but hardly limited to allowing slavery and counting slaves as only three-fifths of a person.
Watch:
"Is POTUS going to remove an African American woman w/ decades of experience in the foreign service who's widely respected around the world from her position as ambassador to the UN? He's not" — Jen Psaki wasn't having a question about if Biden will fire Linda Thomas-Greenfield pic.twitter.com/VZOHKJDkOX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 16, 2021
