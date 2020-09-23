Connect with us

‘This Is a Communist Revolution’: Michele Bachmann Says Biden Will Install ‘Marxist’ Government Within First 100 Days

During a Sept. 18 appearance on a podcast hosted by pastor Todd Coconato, right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann warned that if Joe Biden is elected president, the Democratic Party will turn the United States into a communist nation within the first 100 days of his presidency and America will be “done.”

“This is a revolution in the street,” Bachmann said. “It parallels communist takeovers in nation after nation for the last 103 years. This is a communist revolution and take over in our streets, and really Joe Biden is the nonessential candidate. From his party’s perspective, they don’t care who’s at the top of the ticket because what they know is that 100 days after the election, should Joe Biden prevail, they intend to put in, I believe, a Marxist form of government. They’ll have it done in about 100 days. We’ll never go back to who we were before, so this is not a normal election—this is the existential election of our lifetime. That’s what we need to understand.”

“Either we’ll go on as the America we formerly knew or we’re done,” she added. “We’re done. I hate to say it, but I’ve been at the top of the top in Washington, D.C., and I have watched this every second of my life every day since. This is where we’re at. We either have a chance to go back to where we were and have America become great again or we’re done. We’re done.”

Michele Bachmann Warns That Joe Biden Will Make America Communist Within 100 Days from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.

 

This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.

‘You Don’t See Any Hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace Filets Tom Cotton by Replaying His Merrick Garland Speech

Published

3 days ago

on

September 20, 2020

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year.

“Why the rush to judgement?” Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s eventual nominee.

“We’re not going to rush,” Cotton insisted. “We not going to skip steps. We’re going to move forward without delay.”

Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.

“Senate Republicans blocked the choice of Garland,” Wallace noted before playing a clip of Cotton defending the move at the time.

In the clip, Cotton notes that the country will have a new president “in a few short months.”

“Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice?” Cotton says in the clip. “Why would we squelch the voice of the people, why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make up of the Supreme Court?”

Wallace continued following the clip: “Garland was nominated nine months before the election and you were saying then, nine months before the election, it was wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in. So if it was wrong then nine months before the election, why is it OK now six weeks before the election?”

For his part, Cotton argued that Republicans won the Senate in 2014 to stop President Barack Obama’s judicial nominations, and then he claimed that the current Republican Senate is in power to uphold nominations by President Donald Trump.

“You really don’t think there is any hypocrisy at all,” Wallace pressed, “in saying, we need to give voters — because you can parse the 2014 election, the 2018 election any way you want — but you stated a pretty firm principle in 2016 about Merrick Garland: It’s wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in.”

“You don’t see any hypocrisy between that position then and this position now?” the Fox News host wondered.

“Chris, the Senate majority is performing our constitutional duty and fulfilling the mandate that the voters gave us,” Cotton opined.

Watch the video below from Fox News.

 

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

‘Misogynistic Lie’: Ted Cruz Destroyed for Falsely Claiming Pregnancy Is Not Life Threatening

Published

3 weeks ago

on

September 3, 2020

By

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire for claiming that pregnancy is not life threatening. The Texas hard-core conservative Republican is promoting his attempt, along with 20 other GOP senators (far less than half of his caucus), to get the FDA to label a widely-accepted pill safely prescribed by doctors for decades to assist in inducing an abortion, as “dangerous.” The World Health Organization (WHO) includes Mifeprex, also known as RU-486, on its list of Essential Medicines.

“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease,” Cruz tweeted. “Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such.”

The CDC says “about 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications.”

Many responded, including many women. Some shared their experiences with pregnancy, some shared statistics showing just how dangerous pregnancy can be, some noted that Black women die from pregnancy at exponentially higher rates than white women, and some noted that Viagra is more deadly than RU-486.

Take a look:

RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS

‘North Korean Propaganda Lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle Bashed for ‘Full Fascist’ RNC Speech

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 25, 2020

By

On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.

The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.

