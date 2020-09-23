RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘This Is a Communist Revolution’: Michele Bachmann Says Biden Will Install ‘Marxist’ Government Within First 100 Days
During a Sept. 18 appearance on a podcast hosted by pastor Todd Coconato, right-wing former Rep. Michele Bachmann warned that if Joe Biden is elected president, the Democratic Party will turn the United States into a communist nation within the first 100 days of his presidency and America will be “done.”
“This is a revolution in the street,” Bachmann said. “It parallels communist takeovers in nation after nation for the last 103 years. This is a communist revolution and take over in our streets, and really Joe Biden is the nonessential candidate. From his party’s perspective, they don’t care who’s at the top of the ticket because what they know is that 100 days after the election, should Joe Biden prevail, they intend to put in, I believe, a Marxist form of government. They’ll have it done in about 100 days. We’ll never go back to who we were before, so this is not a normal election—this is the existential election of our lifetime. That’s what we need to understand.”
“Either we’ll go on as the America we formerly knew or we’re done,” she added. “We’re done. I hate to say it, but I’ve been at the top of the top in Washington, D.C., and I have watched this every second of my life every day since. This is where we’re at. We either have a chance to go back to where we were and have America become great again or we’re done. We’re done.”
Michele Bachmann Warns That Joe Biden Will Make America Communist Within 100 Days from Right Wing Watch on Vimeo.
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘You Don’t See Any Hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace Filets Tom Cotton by Replaying His Merrick Garland Speech
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year.
“Why the rush to judgement?” Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s eventual nominee.
“We’re not going to rush,” Cotton insisted. “We not going to skip steps. We’re going to move forward without delay.”
Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.
“Senate Republicans blocked the choice of Garland,” Wallace noted before playing a clip of Cotton defending the move at the time.
In the clip, Cotton notes that the country will have a new president “in a few short months.”
“Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice?” Cotton says in the clip. “Why would we squelch the voice of the people, why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make up of the Supreme Court?”
Wallace continued following the clip: “Garland was nominated nine months before the election and you were saying then, nine months before the election, it was wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in. So if it was wrong then nine months before the election, why is it OK now six weeks before the election?”
For his part, Cotton argued that Republicans won the Senate in 2014 to stop President Barack Obama’s judicial nominations, and then he claimed that the current Republican Senate is in power to uphold nominations by President Donald Trump.
“You really don’t think there is any hypocrisy at all,” Wallace pressed, “in saying, we need to give voters — because you can parse the 2014 election, the 2018 election any way you want — but you stated a pretty firm principle in 2016 about Merrick Garland: It’s wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in.”
“You don’t see any hypocrisy between that position then and this position now?” the Fox News host wondered.
“Chris, the Senate majority is performing our constitutional duty and fulfilling the mandate that the voters gave us,” Cotton opined.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘Misogynistic Lie’: Ted Cruz Destroyed for Falsely Claiming Pregnancy Is Not Life Threatening
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire for claiming that pregnancy is not life threatening. The Texas hard-core conservative Republican is promoting his attempt, along with 20 other GOP senators (far less than half of his caucus), to get the FDA to label a widely-accepted pill safely prescribed by doctors for decades to assist in inducing an abortion, as “dangerous.” The World Health Organization (WHO) includes Mifeprex, also known as RU-486, on its list of Essential Medicines.
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease,” Cruz tweeted. “Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such.”
The CDC says “about 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications.”
Many responded, including many women. Some shared their experiences with pregnancy, some shared statistics showing just how dangerous pregnancy can be, some noted that Black women die from pregnancy at exponentially higher rates than white women, and some noted that Viagra is more deadly than RU-486.
Take a look:
I once did the math that I injected myself 1,064 times to manage life-threatening complications while pregnant with my two kids. The doctor told us my husband should decide in advance whether he would stay in room with me or go with the baby “if things go south” post-delivery. https://t.co/x3R3JELYN5
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 3, 2020
I had to inject myself 2x a day in the abdomen with blood thinners to prevent fatal blood clots. 560 shots of Fragmin. I was induced and after 20 hrs of labor, couldn’t have a C-section due to my ovely thin blood. I almost bled out after my placenta came out, tearing my insides. https://t.co/j3xBy6vy8B
— Red (@Redpainter1) September 3, 2020
Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes. https://t.co/0QQsJCYGK3
— Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) September 3, 2020
I had a miscarriage that lasted for almost two months. When the heartbeat stopped my body began miscarrying but then stalled. Mifeprex/misoprostol was a vital pill that I took to help the process. Shame shame shame on you for speaking such ignorance. https://t.co/8FtInnVeex
— Krista N. Dalton (@KristaNDalton) September 3, 2020
Lies. Mifeprex is a safe medicine, safer than many commonly used medicines such as penicillin. https://t.co/3xBRG8h28G
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) September 3, 2020
On behalf of the *many* women for whom pregnancy has been life-threatening, fuck you https://t.co/0MikSnza6j
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 3, 2020
No one should hold elected office unless they pass a test on how pregnancy actually works and the risks involved. Women’s lives should not be political football, and men who don’t care about enough women’s lives to learn about reproduction have no business holding elected office. https://t.co/HE23JlhZRQ
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) September 3, 2020
Per the CDC, sometimes pregnancy can cause life threatening illnesses. The link below explains just a small number of complications of pregnancy that can lead to the death of the mother or the fetus: https://t.co/qzZnZ7mqPT https://t.co/7iVkuauR6h pic.twitter.com/kmd3P5Il8z
— Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) September 3, 2020
1. Mifeprex blocks the hormone needed for a pregnancy to continue
2. Abortion is legal
3. Women die every day giving birth
4. Many women have medical conditions that pregnancy would exacerbate to prove fatal
5. This is much less invasive than abortion
6. Mind your own uterus https://t.co/JCxhH1mY6f
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 3, 2020
This is a dangerous, misogynistic lie.
Pregnancy can, and often is, a life-threatening or even life-ending medical condition, especially among black mothers and women of color.
Why are you politicizing and lying about women’s lives to control and kill us? Have you no morality? https://t.co/0IIxLLcLa6
— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) September 3, 2020
Death from Mifeprex 2000-2018: 24
Deaths from Viagra 1998-2007: 1,824
Shut the fuck up, Ted.
Also, maybe tell the 14,000 women who have died in childbirth in America the last 20 years that pregnancy is not life-threatening.#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning https://t.co/U0Oo8Lzark
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 3, 2020
GOP men love demonstrating their total ignorance of the female reproductive system in public. (I’d feel sorry for their wives, but they voluntarily married these dopes.) Pregnancy is very much a life threatening condition for a lot of women. Ask anyone who’s had HELLP syndrome. https://t.co/73qGSFqtXR
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) September 3, 2020
Ted Cruz has never been pregnant and clearly knows nothing about maternal mortality rates in the US or in Texas. People die in childbirth at an unconscionable rate, especially women of color. Not from medication abortion. Sadly, knowledge is not a prerequisite for power. https://t.co/EjER9RGfXC
— ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 3, 2020
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness”
Please tell that to my OBGYN who had to have me rushed to the operating room due to an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured in my tube in which I almost died.”
You are not a doctor or a woman, so you should seriously shut the fuck up. https://t.co/BWviOQe2Ye
— ?? Ä??st?sí? ??? (@bruntofitall) September 3, 2020
Childbirth is fourteen times more dangerous than abortion and pregnancy is indeed life threatening for millions of women. https://t.co/txfNazfoAH
Go fuck yourself, Ted. https://t.co/YzBAmjloLY
— Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) September 3, 2020
This is why pregnancy is trending on Twitter today.
Here’s the risk of death for both abortion vs pregnancy:
–> Abortion: less than 0.6 per 100,000
–> Pregnancy: 7.1 for per 100,000
Of course pregnancy isn’t a disease, but for some it’s a life threatening condition. https://t.co/8SlsPh9U91
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) September 3, 2020
Ectopic pregnancies can kill.
Being forced to carry a product of rape, and have a lifelong relationship with your rapist, can lead to severe mental health issues, including suicide.
Anyone who says pregnancy is a safe and necessary requirement for all is garbage. https://t.co/elioRXVjtj
— Lisa ?????? (@xLiserx) September 3, 2020
This right here is why you should have voted for Hillary Clinton. This man never heard of deaths during pregnancy, never heard of pre-eclampsia, never heard of the crisis in Black maternal health EVEN THOUGH three of his female colleagues have addressed it IN THE SENATE. https://t.co/qD0Mqkci04
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 3, 2020
Women die during pregnancy all the time. In fact, three of your female colleagues, Gillibrand, Harris and Warren, have been proposing legislation to address the explosion in Black maternal deaths for several years. Unplanned pregnancy is a health threat to all women and girls. https://t.co/qD0Mqkci04
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 3, 2020
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness”
HOLY SHIT, what a thing to say. Hundreds of thousands die every year in childbirth and the US has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, with a massive racial disparity in who dies.
Shut the fuck up, Ted. https://t.co/q9DvQOvTbY
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) September 3, 2020
I’m pretty over people who have never had the possibility of being pregnant having bullshit opinions that can become law on medical treatments related to pregnancy. https://t.co/G1ZmjXgx60
— Tiffany Bond (I) for US Senate???? (@TiffanyBond) September 3, 2020
Dude, I LITERALLY nearly died due to being pregnant you fucking ignoramus https://t.co/KYEs8BSrrP
— Alisa Krasnostein (@Krasnostein) September 3, 2020
Women’s rights are on the ballot, per the usual. https://t.co/VwUgzSBs5C
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 3, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘North Korean Propaganda Lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle Bashed for ‘Full Fascist’ RNC Speech
On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.
The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.
kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? Isn’t it an empty room? #RNCConvention
— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is coming hard too night. #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/sLVHt5PPYu
— Jarmain Harrell (@jarmain84) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention
— KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle going full fascist.
— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling?
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020
Did Kim Guilfoyle just claim her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant when Puerto Rico is part of America? JFC.
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020
Trending
- 'GOVERNMENT OF CHAOS'2 days ago
Whistleblower Outs Kushner for COVID Task Force Failures: ‘Organized Crime Melded With Lord of the Flies’
- HECK NO2 days ago
At the White House Today: Likely Top Trump SCOTUS Choice – a Right Wing Anti-LGBTQ, Anti-Choice Religious Extremist
- News2 days ago
‘Shaping Policies’: Trump Official in Charge of Personnel at HHS Has Been a College Senior – Report
- NOT EVEN TRYING TO HIDE IT2 days ago
Trump Openly Admits He’s Fast-Tracking SCOTUS Nominee to Rule on ‘Fake Ballots’ During Contested Election
- VILE2 days ago
‘Streets Will Run Red With Blood’: Trump-Loving Senator Mocked for Ad Bragging She’s ‘More Conservative Than Attila the Hun’
- TRUMP LIED PEOPLE DIED2 days ago
‘People Need to Go to Prison’: CNN Analyst Blasts Trump Admin Hiding Coronavirus Is Airborne at More Than 6 Feet
- News2 days ago
Kayleigh McEnany Says Trump ‘Very Likely’ Will Nominate New Supreme Court Justice Before Ruth Bader Ginsburg is Buried
- THIS IS NOT OK2 days ago
‘Huge Big WTF’: Experts Scorch CDC for Deleting New Guidance Revealing Coronavirus Is Airborne