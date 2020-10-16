AMERICAN IDIOT
‘Idiot Has the Nuclear Codes’: Trump Mocked for Promoting Satire Site’s Story Twitter Crashed Itself to Help Biden
President Donald Trump is being widely mocked for promoting a satirical, Christian conservative website’s story that Twitter shut itself down on Thursday to block access to a debunked New York Post article in an effort to help Joe Biden.
“Twitter Shuts Down Entire Network To Slow Spread Of Negative Biden News” is the headline of the article Trump retweeted. It is from The Babylon Bee, which has been called “the Christian version of The Onion.”
Trump left zero possibility that he was just retweeting it because he found it amusing.
“Wow, this has never been done in history. This includes his really bad interview last night. Why is Twitter doing this. Bringing more attention to Sleepy Joe & Big T,” he tweeted early Friday morning.
The President was quickly mocked, but this time many of the tweets seemed to also suggest concern over his access to America’s nuclear launch codes.
President Moron doesn't realize this is a satirical news site.
Next, he'll be railing on @TheOnion
This would be funny, if not terrifying that POTUS is this dumb. And has access to your Nuclear codes.
Dumbest president in the history of the US. https://t.co/D8BgvS9D9c
— M.I.B – F1V3👁 (@Tru7hS33kR) October 16, 2020
As the nation sleeps, Trump claims that Twitter crashed itself to save Joe Biden from the New York Post. His source is a satirical article from the Babylon Bee, a right-wing Christian version of The Onion. https://t.co/Tg9UjokR1w
— Angus Johnston (@studentactivism) October 16, 2020
Trump can't tell comedy and news apart. Still think he's the best person to have the nuclear codes? https://t.co/bfP4PSyUZx
— Luke Drago (@RealLukeDrago) October 16, 2020
Mr President that's a satire website it says so on the fucking bio oh my god https://t.co/wtiWsC3pbM
— 🦇🎃José's Little Hell🦇🎃 (@Josysegafan) October 16, 2020
Yes, Trump did tweet a satirical article from Babylon Bee thinking it's real news, but then again Trump's daily intelligence briefings come from Fox & Friends. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Our President just retweeted Babylon Bee as a serious news story. This is the reality we live in. Our president has such poor critical thinking skills he is spreading a parody site as reasons to vote for him. https://t.co/Aycr1pXEi7
— Reframing2020 (@reframing2020) October 16, 2020
The president of the United States can’t tell the difference between satire and reality. This is a man who commands a nuclear arsenal #TrumpIsNotWell https://t.co/cxSllg6q4Y
— oh what now (@Simon_in_London) October 16, 2020
you can't tell me this dude isn't coked up to the gills. https://t.co/yDIrq3YniU
— 𝐣𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨🧟♂️ (@disco_socialist) October 16, 2020
This idiot has the nuclear codes. 🤦🏻♀️ https://t.co/HnoTFmxYdI
— 🎃Jen Scott -Biden/Harris 2020🎃 (@jsbutterflyz) October 16, 2020
I cant…..the leader of the free world is being duped by satire….shitty satire at that…. https://t.co/iCHZotu6u2
— Dustin M. Czarny (@DustinCzarny) October 16, 2020
Trump as racist Uncle, exhibit #3629: Angrily sharing a satire article as if it's legit https://t.co/Lf1YlEjHeM
— Nick Langley (@nickolaslangley) October 16, 2020
Trump Retweeting the satirical Babylon Bee thinking it's a serious story perfectly sums Trump's 4 years in the White House. To Trump, what is truly "Fake news" is real while real news is attacked. https://t.co/8rvzlyhQrk
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 16, 2020
Well now I know where he gets his information and it explains so much. https://t.co/k1tFukF0SO
— HG Tomato 🍅 Wash Your Hands (@HGTomato) October 16, 2020
REMINDER
Trump believes satire website (below) are reality
HOWEVER
Trump denies the reality when told to him by US Intelligence/CIA/FBI. https://t.co/3h1eSUPIWN
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) October 16, 2020
HAHAHAHAHAHA! THIS FUCKIN IDIOT RIGHT HERE https://t.co/2GRGfUcPIS
— Stormin Norman (@LilGoblinJunior) October 16, 2020
Trump Dangerously Tweets ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’ and Announces He’s Leaving Walter Reed
President Donald Trump, who has received expert medical care unlike any other coronavirus patient, has just announced he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM Monday evening, and dangerously added: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans and 1,045,000 people worldwide.
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump said on Twitter.
The president is currently taking drugs like steroids, which make many feel powerful and energetic.
Trump is still infected and can still infect others. His health is still compromised.
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
Watch: Trump Ludicrously Claims ‘Herd Mentality’ Will End COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Without the Vaccine’
President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is “going away,” and would even disappear without a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a “herd mentality.”
That’s entirely false.
“We are going to be okay, we’re going to be okay and it is going away,” Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken 200,000 American lives, “and it’s probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine.”
“It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it’s going to go away a lot faster with go away without the vaccine,” Trump continued, speaking at an ABC News town hall hosted by George Stephanopoulos.
An incredulous Stephanopoulos asked, “it’s going to go away without the vaccine?”
“Sure, over a period of time,” Trump said. “Sure with time it goes away. And you’ll develop, you’ll develop, like a herd-mentality it’s going to be it’s going to be herd-developed and that’s going to happen, that will all happen, but with the vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly But I really believe we’re rounding the corner, and I believe that strongly.”
Trump likely meant herd immunity, which he incorrectly described. Experts say herd immunity will not resolve the coronavirus and we will be dealing with it “forever.”
Watch:
TRUMP: It is going away
STEPHANOPOULOS: Without a vaccine?
TRUMP: Sure. Over a period of time
S: And many deaths
TRUMP: It’s gonna be herd developed pic.twitter.com/dtJRE7XwFX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020
‘Trump’s Browser History’ Tweets Break the Internet
Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with various offerings of what President Donald J. Trump’s browser history might look like if leaked – and some of the imaginings were pretty spot on.
One tweet read, “Putin shirtless” with an image that can’t be unseen. Another asked, “Who is the President of Puerto Rico?” And another, “How do I clear my cash?”
Boom.
See the hilarity below and add #trumpsbrowserhistory to join in.
#trumpsbrowserhistory Recipe for Russian poison stuff?
— Jim Lawrence (@jlawcompsvcs) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory Who is the President of Puerto Rico?
— Crustier and More Cynical Than Ever (@StillCrusty) September 4, 2020
How to tell if your wife is cheating? #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/NgWdOd5wB6
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2020
Is being attracted to your daughter normal?! #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/TT5vXLljMD
— Tara (@tearbear2087) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory can Sean be First Lady pic.twitter.com/goNs0y7W3I
— Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) September 4, 2020
How do I clear my cash? #TrumpsBrowserHistory
— Salvee Salad (@salveesalad) September 4, 2020
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Viladameer Pooten
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump#TrumpsBrowserHistory
— Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) September 4, 2020
Putin shirtless #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/u8T8fXz334
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2020
"How much for Greenland" #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/mNfIXYMS2L
— Magnus Hedemark (@Magnus919) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory what would obama do pic.twitter.com/mIh8IhCbGJ
— Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) September 4, 2020
Hilary Clinton Nude
Elizabeth Warren Nude #TrumpsBrowserHistory
— HumpDayHashTags🐫 BLM (@HumpDayHashTags) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory How to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/llPFbSJuCm
— @The_Gunit11 (@The_gunit11) September 4, 2020
Wirld Attlus
Wurrld Atlis
Worrild Atlus
whorld atalas
What contries do I own?#TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/w560hlCqxV
— Fi 🏴🏴🏴 (@AsenathMagic) September 4, 2020
