Trump Dangerously Tweets ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’ and Announces He’s Leaving Walter Reed
President Donald Trump, who has received expert medical care unlike any other coronavirus patient, has just announced he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM Monday evening, and dangerously added: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”
COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans and 1,045,000 people worldwide.
“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump said on Twitter.
The president is currently taking drugs like steroids, which make many feel powerful and energetic.
Trump is still infected and can still infect others. His health is still compromised.
Watch: Trump Ludicrously Claims ‘Herd Mentality’ Will End COVID-19 Pandemic ‘Without the Vaccine’
President Donald Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is “going away,” and would even disappear without a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a “herd mentality.”
That’s entirely false.
“We are going to be okay, we’re going to be okay and it is going away,” Trump said about the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken 200,000 American lives, “and it’s probably going to go away now a lot faster because of the vaccine.”
“It would go away without the vaccine, George, but it’s going to go away a lot faster with go away without the vaccine,” Trump continued, speaking at an ABC News town hall hosted by George Stephanopoulos.
An incredulous Stephanopoulos asked, “it’s going to go away without the vaccine?”
“Sure, over a period of time,” Trump said. “Sure with time it goes away. And you’ll develop, you’ll develop, like a herd-mentality it’s going to be it’s going to be herd-developed and that’s going to happen, that will all happen, but with the vaccine, I think it will go away very quickly But I really believe we’re rounding the corner, and I believe that strongly.”
Trump likely meant herd immunity, which he incorrectly described. Experts say herd immunity will not resolve the coronavirus and we will be dealing with it “forever.”
Watch:
TRUMP: It is going away
STEPHANOPOULOS: Without a vaccine?
TRUMP: Sure. Over a period of time
S: And many deaths
TRUMP: It’s gonna be herd developed pic.twitter.com/dtJRE7XwFX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020
‘Trump’s Browser History’ Tweets Break the Internet
Twitter was abuzz Friday morning with various offerings of what President Donald J. Trump’s browser history might look like if leaked – and some of the imaginings were pretty spot on.
One tweet read, “Putin shirtless” with an image that can’t be unseen. Another asked, “Who is the President of Puerto Rico?” And another, “How do I clear my cash?”
Boom.
See the hilarity below and add #trumpsbrowserhistory to join in.
#trumpsbrowserhistory Recipe for Russian poison stuff?
— Jim Lawrence (@jlawcompsvcs) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory Who is the President of Puerto Rico?
— Crustier and More Cynical Than Ever (@StillCrusty) September 4, 2020
How to tell if your wife is cheating? #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/NgWdOd5wB6
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2020
Is being attracted to your daughter normal?! #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/TT5vXLljMD
— Tara (@tearbear2087) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory can Sean be First Lady pic.twitter.com/goNs0y7W3I
— Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) September 4, 2020
How do I clear my cash? #TrumpsBrowserHistory
— Salvee Salad (@salveesalad) September 4, 2020
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Viladameer Pooten
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Donald Trump#TrumpsBrowserHistory
— Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) September 4, 2020
Putin shirtless #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/u8T8fXz334
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) September 4, 2020
"How much for Greenland" #TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/mNfIXYMS2L
— Magnus Hedemark (@Magnus919) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory what would obama do pic.twitter.com/mIh8IhCbGJ
— Matthew reist (@ReistMatthew) September 4, 2020
Hilary Clinton Nude
Elizabeth Warren Nude #TrumpsBrowserHistory
— HumpDayHashTags? BLM (@HumpDayHashTags) September 4, 2020
#TrumpsBrowserHistory How to close an umbrella. pic.twitter.com/llPFbSJuCm
— @The_Gunit11 (@The_gunit11) September 4, 2020
Wirld Attlus
Wurrld Atlis
Worrild Atlus
whorld atalas
What contries do I own?#TrumpsBrowserHistory pic.twitter.com/w560hlCqxV
— Fi ????????????????????? (@AsenathMagic) September 4, 2020
Trump Cries Twitter Is ‘Negative’ Against Republicans – ‘Especially’ Him – After Top Trend Highlights All His Failures
President Donald Trump is accusing the Twitter and its executive of being biased against Republicans, especially him, despite no evidence and the fact that for years he has been allowed to violate the social media platform’s terms of service with impunity.
“It’s never a real Twitter Trending,” Trump said, on Twitter, referring to the top issues people are tweeting about. “It’s Twitter Executive’s Choice. Only negative on Republican voices, especially mine!”
Trump’s accusation comes just as “AND GOT CAUGHT” was trending on Twitter, highlighting Trump’s failures. It was in response to Trump’s own tweet, a lie, that he posted Wednesday night as former President Barack Obama was speaking at the Democratic Convention.
YOU LIED TO MUELLER, AND GOT CAUGHT! JR, JARED, AND STEVE BANNON GOT CAUGHT, TOO. ALL 3 HAD CRIMINAL REFERRALS, AND CORRUPT BILL BARR SQUASHED THE CHARGES!
The truth WILL come out! Ticktock, mofo. pic.twitter.com/ntGEIz4jTc
— Liz (@LizNBntown) August 20, 2020
I’ll sincerely never understand why this is so hard for the rubes to follow.
They were spying on foreign enemies. Full stop.
Your campaign just happened to be on the other end of every call, and got caught. https://t.co/BnW5xwOSHD
— Ben. No More, No Less. (@BJS_quire) August 20, 2020
you tried to stop mail in voting by destroying the post office and got caught pic.twitter.com/arFiodsZ1V
— tegi ortega (@tegiortega) August 20, 2020
You:
– conspired with Russia and got caught.
– obstructed justice and got caught.
– tried bribing Ukraine and got caught.
– perjured and got caught.
– lied over 20,000 times and got caught.
– sexually assaulted women and got caught.
– are a traitor and got caught.#DNCConvention https://t.co/eLpslL9E3K
— Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 20, 2020
Your campaign colluded with Russians AND GOT CAUGHT @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/pOwXtxab5J
— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) August 20, 2020
You lied about Russia and got caught.
You leveraged Ukraine and got caught.
You lied about the pandemic and got caught.
You lie daily about everything and got caught.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/S0QqZ8jPzD
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) August 20, 2020
trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, has asked Palm Beach County to defer some of the $88,338 monthly rent it pays to lease public land, citing hardships caused by the coronavirus pandemic
AND GOT CAUGHT
— ????????? ~???? ???? ?????? (@LadyKenai) August 20, 2020
Trump’s campaign accepted help from Russia and got caught.
The Mueller Report said: pic.twitter.com/ppnKqe9FL6
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020
Trump colluded with Russia AND GOT CAUGHT
TRUMP: RUSSIA IF YOU’RE LISTENING
Manafort was in secret comms w a Russian intel officer and provided (then covered-up) internal Trump strategy / polling — hugely valuable to Moscow’s targeting US elections pic.twitter.com/lpbj70Lx5b
— Andy (@ACNickel) August 20, 2020
TRUMP CHEATED ON ALL THREE WIVES, AND GOT CAUGHT!
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) August 20, 2020
You frequently hung out with a Pedophile AND GOT CAUGHT pic.twitter.com/DZGzWH8yxA
— Bobbi (@Morky2016) August 20, 2020
YOU PAID OFF A PORNSTAR AND GOT CAUGHT!!
— mario villegas (@nuyakdude) August 20, 2020
YOU’RE SUCH AN IMBECILE YOU STARED DIRECTLY AT THE SUN DURING THE ECLIPSE AND GOT CAUGHT. pic.twitter.com/uyWMJxMkqJ
— Matt Collin (@mattdcollin) August 20, 2020
Russian bots were posting pro-Trump tweets until one of them accidentally posted its location in Russia AND GOT CAUGHT. pic.twitter.com/zabAVa8alt
— JRehling (@JRehling) August 20, 2020
You’re a selfish, ignorant, inept, racist, grifter who stole from the American people, AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/rlc6j8fpLE
— Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) August 20, 2020
YOU STOLE THE 2016 ELECTION AND GOT CAUGHT! https://t.co/u4UCJ58Qij
— Melissa Blake (@melissablake) August 20, 2020
TRUMP TRIED TO EXTORT UKRAINE, AND GOT CAUGHT.
AND THEN GOT IMPEACHED. FOREVER. https://t.co/6bwhLQuyds
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 20, 2020
He wrote love letters to Putin AND GOT CAUGHT! pic.twitter.com/JkRjwiRQsV
— America Has An Idiot Problem? (@sleep4_aweek) August 20, 2020
You bankrupted 6 businesses.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You cheated on your wife and newborn son.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You fucked a pornstar while cheating on your wife.
AND GOT CAUGHT
You colluded with Russians.
AND GOT CAUGHT#TrumpIsACompleteFailure pic.twitter.com/BThKjGIog2
— Scott Gumbleton (@scottgumbleton) August 20, 2020
