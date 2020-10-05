Connect with us

Trump Dangerously Tweets ‘Don’t Be Afraid of Covid’ and Announces He’s Leaving Walter Reed

President Donald Trump, who has received expert medical care unlike any other coronavirus patient, has just announced he will be leaving Walter Reed Medical Center at 6:30 PM Monday evening, and dangerously added: “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

COVID-19 has killed more than 210,000 Americans and 1,045,000 people worldwide.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump said on Twitter.

The president is currently taking drugs like steroids, which make many feel powerful and energetic.

Trump is still infected and can still infect others. His health is still compromised.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

