'BUCKLE UP'
Every Second Another American Gets COVID-19. 100,000 New Daily Cases Predicted by Election
On Friday, the U.S. reported its highest ever daily toll of new COVID-19 cases with 83,948 new cases, according to Reuters. Considering that there are 86,400 seconds in a day, that means that almost every second, a U.S. resident comes down with a new case of COVID-19, according to New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.
Meanwhile, Dr. Angela Rasumussen, a virologist at Columbia University, has predicted that the U.S. will likely have its highest-ever daily count of newly confirmed cases by Election Day with around 100,000 new cases in a single day.
We will have 100K cases per day by Election Day https://t.co/mFoJ2vmLx6
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 24, 2020
As of October 23, an average of 800 U.S. residents are dying of COVID-19 each week and nationwide there are currently 41,000 hospitalizations related to the ongoing pandemic, reports The Guardian.
At the third and final debate last Thursday, Republican President Donald Trump said we’re “rounding the corner” on the epidemic, meaning that we’re improving towards sustainable change. There are no indicators that is actually happening. In fact, at a rally on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden quipped, “As many as 210,000 avoidable deaths, and there’s not much he would do differently? If this is a success, what’s a failure look like?”
In fact, multiple pandemic experts, including Dr. Anthont Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said cases are likely to rise even higher during the cold winter months as people cluster indoors and meet for fall and winter holidays.
As of October 23, the U.S. has had over 8,535,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 223,900 related deaths. The epidemic has now killed more Americans than were killed in the U.S. military conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and World War I combined.
While Trump has promised that a vaccine will appear in a few weeks, Dr. Fauci has said that a majority of Americans won’t have access to it until deep into 2021.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'BUCKLE UP'
“Far Left Radical Dead”: What Right-Wingers Are Saying About Ginsburg’s Death
After yesterday’s passing of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, right-wing pundits were quick to paint her as a slaughterer of babies for her defense of Roe v. Wade and other court decisions protecting women’s access to reproductive healthcare.
Surprisingly, Republican President Donald Trump and his advisor Kellyanne Conway both said nice things about Ginsburg’s passing, honoring her legacy.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors.
Prayers to her loved ones.
May She Rest In Peace.
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020
However, while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also honored her trailblazing rise, he pledged to give a Senate confirmation hearing to her replacement, most likely before the winner of the November presidential election is seated.
While this is completely within the current president’s right, it also contradicts his completely bogus 2016 “Biden rule” that said that American voters should help seat U.S. Supreme Court vacancies whenever seats become available during an election year. He used the excuse to deny then-President Barack Obama the appointment of Merrick Garland on the nation’s highest court.
Sadly, Democrats, including Obama, are now asking McConnell to follow the rule that he completely made up five years ago to serve his own needs, as if McConnell cares about rules or consistency.
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020
GINSBURG- FAR LEFT RADICAL-DEAD. WAS CHIEF COUNSEL FOR ANTI-AMERICAN ACLU WHEN APPOINTED TO SUPREME COURT. WHAT IF THE REPUBS HAD NOMINATAED THE CHIEF COUNSEL FOR THE KKK? https://t.co/ruSPgzHCM8
— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) September 19, 2020
The Left is mad that RBG died under Trump and not Obama.
These people are disgusting.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 19, 2020
I feel bad for #RBG’s family and pray that on her deathbed she accepted Christ as her Savior as He alone is the pathway to Heaven #Ginsburg
— Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) September 19, 2020
Justice Ginsburg’s reputation will regrettably forever be deeply contentious due to her anti-life jurisprudence. While Justice Ginsburg will remain an icon for millions of Americans, she will also remain a lightning rod akin to Chief Justice Roger Taney.
— Americans United for Life (@AUL) September 19, 2020
SHE SLAUGHTERED BABIES
— Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) September 18, 2020
Surely the Dem talking point will be: No vote on a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until the new senators from Puerto Rico, D.C., and The 1619 Project are sworn in.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 19, 2020
If Kamala Harris wants to top her shameful Kavanaugh performance, she’ll need to pre-emptively accuse every possible nominee of rape and murder 30 years ago. https://t.co/uYUxOTMNo1
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2020
'BUCKLE UP'
50+ Progressive Groups Plan for ‘Mass Public Unrest’ if Trump Loses — but Won’t Leave Office
President Donald Trump has said that the 2020 election results will be illegitimate if he loses — despite trailing former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls. Now, progressives are planning to deal with what may come after Election Day 2020, according to a new report in The Daily Beast.
“Last week, a coalition of leading progressive groups gathered on Zoom to begin organizing for what they envision as the post-Election Day political apocalypse scenario,” The Beast’s Sam Stein reported.
“Put together by the Fight Back Table—an initiative launched after the 2016 election to get a constellation of lefty organizations to work more closely together—the meeting dealt with the operational demands expected if the November election ends without a clear outcome or with a Joe Biden win that Donald Trump refuses to recognize,” Stein reported. “Sources familiar with the discussions described them as serious with a modestly panicked undertone. A smaller FBT session last fall had talked about post-election planning, but those discussions were tabled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time they were bringing the matter to the 50-plus organizations that make up the coalition. To formalize the effort, they gave it a name: the ‘Democracy Defense Nerve Center.’”
“Over the course of two hours, participants broached the question of what the progressive political ecosystem can functionally do in a series of election scenarios,” Stein reported. “They began charting out what it would take to stand up a multi-state communications arm to fight disinformation, a training program for nonviolent civil disobedience, and the underpinnings of what one official described as ‘mass public unrest.’”
The group reported studied the Transition Integrity Project report warning, “The potential for violent conflict is high.”
The Beast interviewed “one source familiar with the Democracy Defense Nerve Center operations.”
“I don’t know what the strategy is when armed right-wing militia dudes show up in polling places,” the source said. “This [Kyle] Rittenhouse guy is being lionized on the right, right now. If it is being unleashed that you can shoot people and be a hero, I don’t know what preparation we can possibly do for that.”
NEW — A coalition of top progressive groups secretly met last week to begin preparing for the chaos that seems destined to come after Election Day, including the likelihood of violence in the streets. https://t.co/MtMj3wIXZ7
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 8, 2020
Image by Anthony Crider via Flickr and a CC license
'BUCKLE UP'
Trump’s Dismantling of Postal Service Continues With Removal of Public Collection Boxes
Officials in four U.S. states say that local postal workers have been spotted yanking collection boxes—those iconic blue steel public mailboxes where people can drop off their letters—from different locations in New York, Oregon, Montana and Indiana.
After several U.S. senators and state governors complained and demanded answers, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) said their removal was due to vandalism and “cost-saving measures” for boxes that had low use. The USPS pledged to stop removing the boxes until after Election Day.
Nevertheless, it’s still worrying because the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) didn’t tell anyone they were gonna remove the boxes in the first place, providing no transparency or accountability for their plans. Also, it’s 80 days until the election where millions of people are expected to vote by mail to avoid COVID-10 in public polling places, the Postmaster General handpicked by President Donald Trump’s appointed board has taken deliberate steps to slow mail processing including reducing post office hours, shutting down 10 percent of mail-sorting machines nationwide and informing 46 states that mailroom slowdowns may result in as many as 226 million mail-in ballots being thrown out if they’re not counted by or shortly after Election Day (as many state laws require).
Even former Democratic President Barak Obama accused Trump of being “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
State legislatures could pass laws extending the vote-counting window for mail-in ballots. There’s also a campaign to get as many able-bodied people to vote in person on Election Day as possible to ensure their votes are counted, and another campaign to get people to drop their mail-in ballots directly to their local supervisors of elections while finding out how to track their votes to ensure that it’s counted.
But we should expect the Trump Administration to keep up such shenanigans up to and after Election Day.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Judge Shoots Down Effort to Delay Hearing on Trump Rape Case — After Barr’s DOJ Was Caught Lying: Report
- HOMOPHOBES2 days ago
Franklin Graham Goes Apoplectic Over Pope’s Push for Civil Unions for Gays: ‘The Cross Would Have Been for Nothing’
- FRAUD3 days ago
Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE2 days ago
Armed Guards at Florida Polling Site Say They Were Sent by the Trump Campaign
- VOTERS HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW1 day ago
Mitch McConnell Refuses to Explain to Voters Why He Is Disturbingly Bruised and Bandaged
- NO CREDIBILITY3 days ago
‘Too Convenient to Be Believable’: Intelligence Experts Dispute Trump DNI Claim ‘Proud Boys’ Emails Really From Iran
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS3 days ago
GOP Powerbroker Urges Christians to Invoke ‘Imprecatory Prayers’ for God to ‘Destroy’ His Political Enemies
- CRIME IN REAL TIME2 days ago
Russia Hacked State, Local Computers ‘In Recent Days’ to Help Trump – ‘Broad Access’ to Voting Infrastructure: NYT