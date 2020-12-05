'BUCKLE UP'
FCC Chairman Admits That He Wants to Block Biden from Changing Anything
In a recent interview with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr, pictured above, said it would be “valuable” for Senate Republicans to block President-elect Joe Biden from appointing a new FCC chairperson. That way, the GOP can “forestall” Biden’s agenda in the agency, including restoring net neutrality so that corporations can’t charge companies for an equal presence on the internet.
In short, if Republicans win Georgia’s runoff elections on January 5, they could stall a vote for Biden’s new pick for the FCC head. If this happens, Biden won’t be able to seat someone to help implement his agenda.
“But I think it would be very valuable to … help forestall what really would be billions of dollars worth of economic damage that I think a Democrat FCC would look to jam through from day one in January or February,” Carr said.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
'BUCKLE UP'
Republicans Won’t Acknowledge Biden’s Win, But Promise to Block His Cabinet Nominees
While a majority of Republican congressional leaders have refused to publicly acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, they’re nevertheless pledging to block Biden’s cabinet appointees.
MSNBC News contributor Hugh Hewitt quoted Republican Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, who said, “It is hard for me to imagine they would nominate Susan Rice [for Secretary of State].”
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton also told Hewitt, “I cannot imagine a Republican Senate confirming Susan Rice to any position.”
Rice served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations from 2009 to 2013 and U.S. National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2017.
Rice recently said that the Trump Administration’s refusal to acknowledge Biden’s presidential victory has posed national security risks. “They are proceeding in a fashion that is reckless, dangerous, and irresponsible,” she said, calling the president’s actions”[The] most irresponsible leadership during a transition I think any of us have seen in our lifetimes if not in the history of the republic.”
It’s widely expected that Senate Republicans and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will try to block Biden’s cabinet nominees as “radicals” and “extreme lefitsts”, although Biden could bypass their GOP obstructionism by using the Vacancies Act and the recess appointment clause of the U.S. Constitution to seat his cabinet anyway.
While most congressional Republicans have been silent about acknowledging Biden’s presidential victory, at least three Republicans have publicly voiced doubt that Biden actually won including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri and Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah; former Republican President George W. Bush; his brother, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush; Republican Governor of Maryland Larry Hogan and 13 other Republican Congress members have all acknowledged that Biden won.
'BUCKLE UP'
Every Second Another American Gets COVID-19. 100,000 New Daily Cases Predicted by Election
On Friday, the U.S. reported its highest ever daily toll of new COVID-19 cases with 83,948 new cases, according to Reuters. Considering that there are 86,400 seconds in a day, that means that almost every second, a U.S. resident comes down with a new case of COVID-19, according to New York Times correspondent Mike Baker.
Meanwhile, Dr. Angela Rasumussen, a virologist at Columbia University, has predicted that the U.S. will likely have its highest-ever daily count of newly confirmed cases by Election Day with around 100,000 new cases in a single day.
We will have 100K cases per day by Election Day https://t.co/mFoJ2vmLx6
— Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) October 24, 2020
As of October 23, an average of 800 U.S. residents are dying of COVID-19 each week and nationwide there are currently 41,000 hospitalizations related to the ongoing pandemic, reports The Guardian.
At the third and final debate last Thursday, Republican President Donald Trump said we’re “rounding the corner” on the epidemic, meaning that we’re improving towards sustainable change. There are no indicators that is actually happening. In fact, at a rally on Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden quipped, “As many as 210,000 avoidable deaths, and there’s not much he would do differently? If this is a success, what’s a failure look like?”
In fact, multiple pandemic experts, including Dr. Anthont Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said cases are likely to rise even higher during the cold winter months as people cluster indoors and meet for fall and winter holidays.
As of October 23, the U.S. has had over 8,535,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 223,900 related deaths. The epidemic has now killed more Americans than were killed in the U.S. military conflicts in Vietnam, Korea, Iraq, Afghanistan and World War I combined.
While Trump has promised that a vaccine will appear in a few weeks, Dr. Fauci has said that a majority of Americans won’t have access to it until deep into 2021.
'BUCKLE UP'
“Far Left Radical Dead”: What Right-Wingers Are Saying About Ginsburg’s Death
After yesterday’s passing of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, right-wing pundits were quick to paint her as a slaughterer of babies for her defense of Roe v. Wade and other court decisions protecting women’s access to reproductive healthcare.
Surprisingly, Republican President Donald Trump and his advisor Kellyanne Conway both said nice things about Ginsburg’s passing, honoring her legacy.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors.
Prayers to her loved ones.
May She Rest In Peace.
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020
However, while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also honored her trailblazing rise, he pledged to give a Senate confirmation hearing to her replacement, most likely before the winner of the November presidential election is seated.
While this is completely within the current president’s right, it also contradicts his completely bogus 2016 “Biden rule” that said that American voters should help seat U.S. Supreme Court vacancies whenever seats become available during an election year. He used the excuse to deny then-President Barack Obama the appointment of Merrick Garland on the nation’s highest court.
Sadly, Democrats, including Obama, are now asking McConnell to follow the rule that he completely made up five years ago to serve his own needs, as if McConnell cares about rules or consistency.
The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life.
My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk
— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020
GINSBURG- FAR LEFT RADICAL-DEAD. WAS CHIEF COUNSEL FOR ANTI-AMERICAN ACLU WHEN APPOINTED TO SUPREME COURT. WHAT IF THE REPUBS HAD NOMINATAED THE CHIEF COUNSEL FOR THE KKK? https://t.co/ruSPgzHCM8
— Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) September 19, 2020
The Left is mad that RBG died under Trump and not Obama.
These people are disgusting.
— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 19, 2020
I feel bad for #RBG’s family and pray that on her deathbed she accepted Christ as her Savior as He alone is the pathway to Heaven #Ginsburg
— Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) September 19, 2020
Justice Ginsburg’s reputation will regrettably forever be deeply contentious due to her anti-life jurisprudence. While Justice Ginsburg will remain an icon for millions of Americans, she will also remain a lightning rod akin to Chief Justice Roger Taney.
— Americans United for Life (@AUL) September 19, 2020
SHE SLAUGHTERED BABIES
— Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) September 18, 2020
Surely the Dem talking point will be: No vote on a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until the new senators from Puerto Rico, D.C., and The 1619 Project are sworn in.
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 19, 2020
If Kamala Harris wants to top her shameful Kavanaugh performance, she’ll need to pre-emptively accuse every possible nominee of rape and murder 30 years ago. https://t.co/uYUxOTMNo1
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2020
Trending
- News3 days ago
Watch: Rep. Katie Porter Brilliantly Destroys Steve Mnuchin for ‘Play-Acting’ as a Lawyer
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY3 days ago
‘You’re All Very Sick’: Internet Erupts Over the Right’s Massive Hypocrisy of Calling for Martial Law but Opposing Masks
- MONSTERS2 days ago
Trump Admin Held Back Phone Numbers and Addresses That Could Have Reunited Separated Migrant Children With Parents
- 'NEPOTISM BARBIE'2 days ago
‘Two-Bit Con’ Ivanka Trump Slammed for Trying to Equate Herself With Former Presidents: ‘Off the Charts Entitlement’
- CORONAVIRUS AND CORRUPTION3 days ago
Pompeo Hosting 900-Person Taxpayer-Funded Holiday Party After He Orders ‘Non-Mission Critical Events’ to Go Virtual
- BYE2 days ago
Top Trump White House Communications Official Quits
- TOTAL LIES3 days ago
‘Endless Lies and Nonsense’: Trump’s 46 Minute ‘Most Important Speech I’ve Ever Made’ Panned as ‘Utterly Dishonest’
- HECK NO3 days ago
Trump Wants All the Credit for Coronavirus Vaccines – and to Have Them Named After Him