“Far Left Radical Dead”: What Right-Wingers Are Saying About Ginsburg’s Death

After yesterday’s passing of 87-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, right-wing pundits were quick to paint her as a slaughterer of babies for her defense of Roe v. Wade and other court decisions protecting women’s access to reproductive healthcare.

Surprisingly, Republican President Donald Trump and his advisor Kellyanne Conway both said nice things about Ginsburg’s passing, honoring her legacy.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led a remarkable life of consequence. She worked with passion & conviction, inspired many women, offered hope to other cancer survivors. Prayers to her loved ones. May She Rest In Peace. — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 19, 2020

However, while Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also honored her trailblazing rise, he pledged to give a Senate confirmation hearing to her replacement, most likely before the winner of the November presidential election is seated.

While this is completely within the current president’s right, it also contradicts his completely bogus 2016 “Biden rule” that said that American voters should help seat U.S. Supreme Court vacancies whenever seats become available during an election year. He used the excuse to deny then-President Barack Obama the appointment of Merrick Garland on the nation’s highest court.

Sadly, Democrats, including Obama, are now asking McConnell to follow the rule that he completely made up five years ago to serve his own needs, as if McConnell cares about rules or consistency.

The Senate and the nation mourn the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the conclusion of her extraordinary American life. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/NOwYLhDxIk — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 19, 2020

GINSBURG- FAR LEFT RADICAL-DEAD. WAS CHIEF COUNSEL FOR ANTI-AMERICAN ACLU WHEN APPOINTED TO SUPREME COURT. WHAT IF THE REPUBS HAD NOMINATAED THE CHIEF COUNSEL FOR THE KKK? https://t.co/ruSPgzHCM8 — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) September 19, 2020

The Left is mad that RBG died under Trump and not Obama. These people are disgusting. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 19, 2020

I feel bad for #RBG’s family and pray that on her deathbed she accepted Christ as her Savior as He alone is the pathway to Heaven #Ginsburg — Matt Barber (@jmattbarber) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg’s reputation will regrettably forever be deeply contentious due to her anti-life jurisprudence. While Justice Ginsburg will remain an icon for millions of Americans, she will also remain a lightning rod akin to Chief Justice Roger Taney. — Americans United for Life (@AUL) September 19, 2020

SHE SLAUGHTERED BABIES — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) September 18, 2020

Surely the Dem talking point will be: No vote on a nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg until the new senators from Puerto Rico, D.C., and The 1619 Project are sworn in. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 19, 2020