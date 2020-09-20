RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘You Don’t See Any Hypocrisy?’ Chris Wallace Filets Tom Cotton by Replaying His Merrick Garland Speech
Fox News host Chris Wallace accused Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) of hypocrisy on Sunday after he vowed to push forward with a vote to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year.
“Why the rush to judgement?” Wallace asked Cotton after the senator promised a swift vote on President Donald Trump’s eventual nominee.
“We’re not going to rush,” Cotton insisted. “We not going to skip steps. We’re going to move forward without delay.”
Wallace reminded Cotton that President Barack Obama named Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee after Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016.
“Senate Republicans blocked the choice of Garland,” Wallace noted before playing a clip of Cotton defending the move at the time.
In the clip, Cotton notes that the country will have a new president “in a few short months.”
“Why would we cut off the national debate about this next justice?” Cotton says in the clip. “Why would we squelch the voice of the people, why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make up of the Supreme Court?”
Wallace continued following the clip: “Garland was nominated nine months before the election and you were saying then, nine months before the election, it was wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in. So if it was wrong then nine months before the election, why is it OK now six weeks before the election?”
For his part, Cotton argued that Republicans won the Senate in 2014 to stop President Barack Obama’s judicial nominations, and then he claimed that the current Republican Senate is in power to uphold nominations by President Donald Trump.
“You really don’t think there is any hypocrisy at all,” Wallace pressed, “in saying, we need to give voters — because you can parse the 2014 election, the 2018 election any way you want — but you stated a pretty firm principle in 2016 about Merrick Garland: It’s wrong to deny voters a chance to weigh in.”
“You don’t see any hypocrisy between that position then and this position now?” the Fox News host wondered.
“Chris, the Senate majority is performing our constitutional duty and fulfilling the mandate that the voters gave us,” Cotton opined.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘Misogynistic Lie’: Ted Cruz Destroyed for Falsely Claiming Pregnancy Is Not Life Threatening
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is under fire for claiming that pregnancy is not life threatening. The Texas hard-core conservative Republican is promoting his attempt, along with 20 other GOP senators (far less than half of his caucus), to get the FDA to label a widely-accepted pill safely prescribed by doctors for decades to assist in inducing an abortion, as “dangerous.” The World Health Organization (WHO) includes Mifeprex, also known as RU-486, on its list of Essential Medicines.
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness, and the abortion pill does not cure or prevent any disease,” Cruz tweeted. “Make no mistake, Mifeprex is a dangerous pill. That’s why 20 of my Republican colleagues and I are urging @US_FDA to classify it as such.”
The CDC says “about 700 women die each year in the United States as a result of pregnancy or delivery complications.”
Many responded, including many women. Some shared their experiences with pregnancy, some shared statistics showing just how dangerous pregnancy can be, some noted that Black women die from pregnancy at exponentially higher rates than white women, and some noted that Viagra is more deadly than RU-486.
Take a look:
I once did the math that I injected myself 1,064 times to manage life-threatening complications while pregnant with my two kids. The doctor told us my husband should decide in advance whether he would stay in room with me or go with the baby “if things go south” post-delivery. https://t.co/x3R3JELYN5
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) September 3, 2020
I had to inject myself 2x a day in the abdomen with blood thinners to prevent fatal blood clots. 560 shots of Fragmin. I was induced and after 20 hrs of labor, couldn’t have a C-section due to my ovely thin blood. I almost bled out after my placenta came out, tearing my insides. https://t.co/j3xBy6vy8B
— Red (@Redpainter1) September 3, 2020
Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes. https://t.co/0QQsJCYGK3
— Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) September 3, 2020
I had a miscarriage that lasted for almost two months. When the heartbeat stopped my body began miscarrying but then stalled. Mifeprex/misoprostol was a vital pill that I took to help the process. Shame shame shame on you for speaking such ignorance. https://t.co/8FtInnVeex
— Krista N. Dalton (@KristaNDalton) September 3, 2020
Lies. Mifeprex is a safe medicine, safer than many commonly used medicines such as penicillin. https://t.co/3xBRG8h28G
— Dr. Seema Yasmin (@DoctorYasmin) September 3, 2020
On behalf of the *many* women for whom pregnancy has been life-threatening, fuck you https://t.co/0MikSnza6j
— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) September 3, 2020
No one should hold elected office unless they pass a test on how pregnancy actually works and the risks involved. Women’s lives should not be political football, and men who don’t care about enough women’s lives to learn about reproduction have no business holding elected office. https://t.co/HE23JlhZRQ
— Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) September 3, 2020
Per the CDC, sometimes pregnancy can cause life threatening illnesses. The link below explains just a small number of complications of pregnancy that can lead to the death of the mother or the fetus: https://t.co/qzZnZ7mqPT https://t.co/7iVkuauR6h pic.twitter.com/kmd3P5Il8z
— Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) September 3, 2020
1. Mifeprex blocks the hormone needed for a pregnancy to continue
2. Abortion is legal
3. Women die every day giving birth
4. Many women have medical conditions that pregnancy would exacerbate to prove fatal
5. This is much less invasive than abortion
6. Mind your own uterus https://t.co/JCxhH1mY6f
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 3, 2020
This is a dangerous, misogynistic lie.
Pregnancy can, and often is, a life-threatening or even life-ending medical condition, especially among black mothers and women of color.
Why are you politicizing and lying about women’s lives to control and kill us? Have you no morality? https://t.co/0IIxLLcLa6
— Shannon4OH (@ShannonFreshour) September 3, 2020
Death from Mifeprex 2000-2018: 24
Deaths from Viagra 1998-2007: 1,824
Shut the fuck up, Ted.
Also, maybe tell the 14,000 women who have died in childbirth in America the last 20 years that pregnancy is not life-threatening.#ThursdayThoughts #thursdaymorning https://t.co/U0Oo8Lzark
— Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 3, 2020
GOP men love demonstrating their total ignorance of the female reproductive system in public. (I’d feel sorry for their wives, but they voluntarily married these dopes.) Pregnancy is very much a life threatening condition for a lot of women. Ask anyone who’s had HELLP syndrome. https://t.co/73qGSFqtXR
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) September 3, 2020
Ted Cruz has never been pregnant and clearly knows nothing about maternal mortality rates in the US or in Texas. People die in childbirth at an unconscionable rate, especially women of color. Not from medication abortion. Sadly, knowledge is not a prerequisite for power. https://t.co/EjER9RGfXC
— ilyseh (@ilyseh) September 3, 2020
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness”
Please tell that to my OBGYN who had to have me rushed to the operating room due to an ectopic pregnancy that ruptured in my tube in which I almost died.”
You are not a doctor or a woman, so you should seriously shut the fuck up. https://t.co/BWviOQe2Ye
— ?? Ä??st?sí? ??? (@bruntofitall) September 3, 2020
Childbirth is fourteen times more dangerous than abortion and pregnancy is indeed life threatening for millions of women. https://t.co/txfNazfoAH
Go fuck yourself, Ted. https://t.co/YzBAmjloLY
— Laura Chapin (@LauraChapin) September 3, 2020
This is why pregnancy is trending on Twitter today.
Here’s the risk of death for both abortion vs pregnancy:
–> Abortion: less than 0.6 per 100,000
–> Pregnancy: 7.1 for per 100,000
Of course pregnancy isn’t a disease, but for some it’s a life threatening condition. https://t.co/8SlsPh9U91
— Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) September 3, 2020
Ectopic pregnancies can kill.
Being forced to carry a product of rape, and have a lifelong relationship with your rapist, can lead to severe mental health issues, including suicide.
Anyone who says pregnancy is a safe and necessary requirement for all is garbage. https://t.co/elioRXVjtj
— Lisa ?????? (@xLiserx) September 3, 2020
This right here is why you should have voted for Hillary Clinton. This man never heard of deaths during pregnancy, never heard of pre-eclampsia, never heard of the crisis in Black maternal health EVEN THOUGH three of his female colleagues have addressed it IN THE SENATE. https://t.co/qD0Mqkci04
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 3, 2020
Women die during pregnancy all the time. In fact, three of your female colleagues, Gillibrand, Harris and Warren, have been proposing legislation to address the explosion in Black maternal deaths for several years. Unplanned pregnancy is a health threat to all women and girls. https://t.co/qD0Mqkci04
— Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) September 3, 2020
“Pregnancy is not a life-threatening illness”
HOLY SHIT, what a thing to say. Hundreds of thousands die every year in childbirth and the US has the highest maternal mortality rate in the developed world, with a massive racial disparity in who dies.
Shut the fuck up, Ted. https://t.co/q9DvQOvTbY
— Elizabeth May (@_ElizabethMay) September 3, 2020
I’m pretty over people who have never had the possibility of being pregnant having bullshit opinions that can become law on medical treatments related to pregnancy. https://t.co/G1ZmjXgx60
— Tiffany Bond (I) for US Senate???? (@TiffanyBond) September 3, 2020
Dude, I LITERALLY nearly died due to being pregnant you fucking ignoramus https://t.co/KYEs8BSrrP
— Alisa Krasnostein (@Krasnostein) September 3, 2020
Women’s rights are on the ballot, per the usual. https://t.co/VwUgzSBs5C
— Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) September 3, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘North Korean Propaganda Lady’ Kimberly Guilfoyle Bashed for ‘Full Fascist’ RNC Speech
On Monday, at the Republican National Convention, Trump strategist Kimberly Guilfoyle took the stage to give a forceful speech attacking Democrats and warning that they pose a threat to the American way of life.
The speech was panned by commenters on social media, who found it jarring and aggressive.
kimberly guilfoyle yelling like the north korean propaganda lady
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling? Isn’t it an empty room? #RNCConvention
— Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is coming hard too night. #RNC2020Convention pic.twitter.com/sLVHt5PPYu
— Jarmain Harrell (@jarmain84) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle shouting??? #RNCConvention
— KEVIN BEATTY (@producerdoom) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle going full fascist.
— Eric Heggie (@EricHeggie) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle is hollering at me.
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) August 25, 2020
Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling?
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 25, 2020
Did Kim Guilfoyle just claim her Puerto Rican mother was an immigrant when Puerto Rico is part of America? JFC.
— Liz Mair (@LizMair) August 25, 2020
Kimberly Guilfoyle making sure no white suburban women votes for Trump.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 25, 2020
Trump’s New USAID Appointee Outed for Rants About the US as a ‘Homo-Empire’ and Claim ‘Women Shouldn’t Be in Office’
CNN.com’s KFILE has outed Merritt Corrigan, President Donald Trump’s new nominee for the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) for racist, sexist and homophobic statements in the past.
The aim of the USAID is supposed to be an independent agency from the federal government, but it trains U.S. foreign service workers who run assistance programs dealing with global poverty, disaster relief, and other socioeconomic relief issues in the developing world. It’s for that reason that appointing someone known for racism, sexism and homophobia probably isn’t a good look for the Trump White House.
The 2019 and 2020 tweets from at least 400 previously unreported Tweets in Corrigan’s feed have been deleted, but not before the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine could capture them.
“Mass deportations when?,” Corrigan tweeted in October 2019, with a 2010 article quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel saying German multiculturalism failed.
“Our homo-empire couldn’t tolerate even one commercial enterprise not in full submission to the tyrannical LGBT agenda,” Corrigan also wrote on Twitter before she was hired by the Hungarian embassy in Washington.
Things got worse when she started talking about women.
“This sick statement by [Sen. Elizabeth] Warren, which glibly mocks a real crisis happening in our society, is exactly why women shouldn’t be in office. They will always advocate for themselves at the expense of men, and revel in it,” Corrigan also tweeted in October 2019.
Corrigan went on to lash out at conservative radio host Michael Knowles when he shared a photo of himself with a drag queen.
“Right wing gatekeepers have made it abundantly clear that their allegiance is to Satan and those who carry out his agenda of appalling sexual perversion over those who question the liberal status quo,” she tweeted.
“Western women are slowly waking up to the lies of feminism and the organized effort to push us toward an empty life of isolation and childlessness,” she also tweeted that month.
She even went so far as to argue that it was cruel and wrong to “empower” girls and tell them that they are “equal” to men, in November 2019 tweets.
First daughter Ivanka Trump has worked to foster women entrepreneurs around the world with a program she calls We-Fi, short for the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative. Corrigan seems to personal oppose such a program.
Ivanka has also appeared at an international conference focusing in Berlin on building leadership among women and girls. She got a warm reception until she tried to claim her father cared about the success of women.
After 2019 reports that conditions have improved in Somalia’s humanitarian crisis, Corrigan went off on immigrants, “Great, can we send the 70,000+ Somalis in Minnesota back then?”
She then said, “Immigration is the hostile governing elite’s preferred agent of chaos,” later that same month.
USAID’s mission statement says that all LGBTQ people have a right “to live with dignity, free from discrimination, persecution, and violence.” USAID’s commitment to women and girls seems to also fly in the face of Corrigan’s tweets.
“Investing in gender equality and women’s empowerment can unlock human potential on a transformational scale,” USAID says. “For societies to thrive, women and girls, men and boys must have equal access to education, healthcare, and technology. They must have equal control of resources, lands, and markets. And they must have equal rights and opportunities as peace-builders and leaders.”
