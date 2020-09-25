Connect with us

DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST

Trump Has Choosen Right Wing Extremist Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS – Did Not Interview Any Other Candidates: NYT

Published

on

President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen a far right wing religious extremist, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be his third Supreme Court pick, according to The New York Times.

The Times is reporting, and contrary to Trump’s claims, that he did not interview any other candidates. Barrett was vetted, as much as any Trump White House candidates are, when he ultimately chose Brett Kavanaugh as his second SCOTUS choice.

Judge Barrett is anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and would vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriage.

She has made clear she does not respect stare decisis, the legal tenet that says Supreme Court decisions are settled law.

Barrett is just 48 years old, and could sit on the bench for four decades should she be confirmed.

Trump is slated to make his announcement Saturday at 5 PM.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST

Pentagon Officials Are Worried Trump May Order Troops to Put Down Election Unrest: NYT

Published

10 hours ago

on

September 25, 2020

By

Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.

The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.

“Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals,” including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.

The report notes that both Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both opposed Trump this past summer when he wanted to use the military to put down protests against police brutality in Washington D.C., and would be unlikely to back him if he tried to do the same thing after losing an election.

But John Gans, who served as chief speechwriter to the defense secretary in the Obama administration, told the Times he was concerned about whether the military was really prepared to resist the president’s orders.

“The Pentagon plans for war with Canada and a zombie apocalypse, but they don’t want to plan for a contested election,” he said. “These are huge questions that have an impact on the reputation of the institution.”

Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead by Gage Skidmore via Flickr 

Continue Reading

DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST

‘Superficial’: Trump Mocked for Finally Releasing ‘Health Care Plan’ – Which Is Really a ‘Toothless’ Executive Order

Published

24 hours ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

Donald Trump, World Health Organization

For at least four years President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a health care plan. He famously sat for the “60 Minutes” cameras just days after the 2016 election and said, “this is what I do I do a good job I mean I know how to do this stuff.”

He promised his new health care plan would protect the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions and would be “great health care for much less money.”

After years of promises Trump on Thursday unveiled his “health care plan.”

He’s calling it his “health care vision” because it’s not an actual plan, it’s a wish list.

And it’s a mere executive order.

“The actual policies,” Stat News reports, “however, are simple, superficial, and non-binding executive orders. Neither will improve the quality of Americans’ health care or lower its cost.

The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports HHS Sec. Alex Azar earlier in the day was forced to admit “Trump’s forthcoming executive order on preexisting conditions will not carry weight of actual law should SCOTUS strike down the ACA [Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.] Said it is a ‘defined statement of U.S. policy that people with preexisting conditions are protected.'”

Here’s how Stein sums up Trump’s big reveal:

Here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle:

Stein is far from alone in mocking Trump’s “plan.”

Here’s how Buzzfeed sums it up:

Here’s a health care policy reporter from medical new site Stat News:

More:

And then this:

 

Continue Reading

DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST

Trump Rages on Ballots: ‘I’m Not Sure’ the Election Can Be ‘Honest’

Published

1 day ago

on

September 24, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is not backing down from his attempts to sow chaos into the minds of Americans just 40 days until the election. Now he says he’s “not sure” that the election can be “honest,” without providing any actual proof other than mischaracterized anecdotes.

After refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday Trump was asked Thursday afternoon if the election results are only legitimate if he wins.

“So, we have to be very careful with the ballots – the ballots that’s a whole big scam,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House.

“You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President falsely claimed. A reporter immediately corrected him, saying there were no names on the ballots.

“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.

NCRM could find no reports of ballots being found in a river.

Related –
‘Deranged’: McEnany Slams Dems and Attacks Reporter Who Asked if Trump Would Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power

“We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t, I don’t know that it can be, with this whole situation – unsolicited ballots they’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody and we’ll see but if you remember Hillary Clinton just a week ago or so told Joe Biden do not accept the results of the election under any circumstances. But you don’t ask her that question you only asked me the question.”

It’s been almost exactly four years since Trump won the election and beat Hillary Clinton but he still talks about her.

Watch:

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.