DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Trump Has Choosen Right Wing Extremist Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS – Did Not Interview Any Other Candidates: NYT
President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen a far right wing religious extremist, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be his third Supreme Court pick, according to The New York Times.
The Times is reporting, and contrary to Trump’s claims, that he did not interview any other candidates. Barrett was vetted, as much as any Trump White House candidates are, when he ultimately chose Brett Kavanaugh as his second SCOTUS choice.
Judge Barrett is anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and would vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriage.
She has made clear she does not respect stare decisis, the legal tenet that says Supreme Court decisions are settled law.
Barrett is just 48 years old, and could sit on the bench for four decades should she be confirmed.
Trump is slated to make his announcement Saturday at 5 PM.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Pentagon Officials Are Worried Trump May Order Troops to Put Down Election Unrest: NYT
Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.
“Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals,” including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.
The report notes that both Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both opposed Trump this past summer when he wanted to use the military to put down protests against police brutality in Washington D.C., and would be unlikely to back him if he tried to do the same thing after losing an election.
But John Gans, who served as chief speechwriter to the defense secretary in the Obama administration, told the Times he was concerned about whether the military was really prepared to resist the president’s orders.
“The Pentagon plans for war with Canada and a zombie apocalypse, but they don’t want to plan for a contested election,” he said. “These are huge questions that have an impact on the reputation of the institution.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
‘Superficial’: Trump Mocked for Finally Releasing ‘Health Care Plan’ – Which Is Really a ‘Toothless’ Executive Order
For at least four years President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a health care plan. He famously sat for the “60 Minutes” cameras just days after the 2016 election and said, “this is what I do I do a good job I mean I know how to do this stuff.”
He promised his new health care plan would protect the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions and would be “great health care for much less money.”
After years of promises Trump on Thursday unveiled his “health care plan.”
He’s calling it his “health care vision” because it’s not an actual plan, it’s a wish list.
And it’s a mere executive order.
“The actual policies,” Stat News reports, “however, are simple, superficial, and non-binding executive orders. Neither will improve the quality of Americans’ health care or lower its cost.
The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports HHS Sec. Alex Azar earlier in the day was forced to admit “Trump’s forthcoming executive order on preexisting conditions will not carry weight of actual law should SCOTUS strike down the ACA [Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.] Said it is a ‘defined statement of U.S. policy that people with preexisting conditions are protected.'”
Here’s how Stein sums up Trump’s big reveal:
In other words, the big health care plan that Trump has been saying is two weeks away for several months now is a statement of poll tested priorities that either are current law that he’s trying to erase or toothless unless done through legislation.
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2020
Here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle:
Get ready for this executive order…
Sources expecting @realDonaldTrump announce, that to fix surprise insurance denials…from now on hospitals and drs have to take whatever the insurers want to pay them.
It will collapse any quality practice &be the end of independent drs.
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 24, 2020
Stein is far from alone in mocking Trump’s “plan.”
Here’s how Buzzfeed sums it up:
President Trump Finally Laid Out His Health Care Plan. It Doesn’t Do Anything. https://t.co/8tX8oKc4Vi
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2020
Here’s a health care policy reporter from medical new site Stat News:
Unless I’m missing something, the Trump admin just rolled out its long-awaited health care plan, which entails:
-A plan to work with Congress on banning surprise billing
-A declaration that insurers can’t discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions
That was it!
— Lev Facher (@levfacher) September 24, 2020
More:
Trump is now claiming he has a “healthcare plan” that would “protect patients with preexisting conditions” but he’s currently in court right now trying to undo Obamacare’s protections for people with… preexisting conditions. https://t.co/tGbcJkDOhZ pic.twitter.com/dlw8Z3Ljgp
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) September 24, 2020
so the main pillar of Trump’s health care plan is to co-opt the central plank of Obamacare while calling Obamacare socialism and simultaneously seeking to overturn the policy in a lawsuit that’s likely to succeed because of his Supreme Court appointments? https://t.co/K79blhE4e3
— insidevoices (@garyrobertscott) September 24, 2020
4 years of lying to cancer patients is what he has https://t.co/StMPtgA3Am
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 24, 2020
-Fact Trump has been President for 3 1/2 years, 2 of which he had GOP Majority in the House & Senate, no Health Care laws were passed.
*But I’m sure his plan will be out in 2 weeks.
— Tgage (@tgagemurphy) September 24, 2020
What a joke. It appears that they put a large law-sized book on the table next to Trump during the signing of his fake health care EO so it appeared that he was actually doing something substantial. He’s not. His only plan is to destroy the ACA. pic.twitter.com/lSQUWGukOg
— Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) September 24, 2020
This is not happening. Just like there is no health care plan coming on October 5th and no vaccine coming in November. You and the gop are throwing out whatever distractions you can to try and gaslight the American people. It isn’t going to work.
— Fourteenstories (@TrumpMustGo9) September 24, 2020
This is essentially Trumps ‘throwing of the health care paper towels’ to American citizens, like he did in Puerto Rico, who will soon have their healthcare stripped away in November. @PressSec
— RMJ (@RMJ_1986) September 24, 2020
And then this:
Reminder: Trump has no healthcare plan. Never has. Never will. pic.twitter.com/jQjfHFchU6
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 24, 2020
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Trump Rages on Ballots: ‘I’m Not Sure’ the Election Can Be ‘Honest’
President Donald Trump is not backing down from his attempts to sow chaos into the minds of Americans just 40 days until the election. Now he says he’s “not sure” that the election can be “honest,” without providing any actual proof other than mischaracterized anecdotes.
After refusing to commit to a peaceful transfer of power on Wednesday Trump was asked Thursday afternoon if the election results are only legitimate if he wins.
“So, we have to be very careful with the ballots – the ballots that’s a whole big scam,” Trump said from the South Lawn of the White House.
“You know they found I understand eight ballots in a wastepaper basket in some location, they found it was reported in one of the newspapers that they found a lot of ballots in a river. They throw them out if they have the name ‘Trump’ on it I guess,” the President falsely claimed. A reporter immediately corrected him, saying there were no names on the ballots.
“Okay, well they still found them in a river whether they had a name on it or not but the other ones had the Trump name on it. And they were thrown into a wastepaper basket.
NCRM could find no reports of ballots being found in a river.
Related –
‘Deranged’: McEnany Slams Dems and Attacks Reporter Who Asked if Trump Would Commit to Peaceful Transition of Power
“We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be. I don’t, I don’t know that it can be, with this whole situation – unsolicited ballots they’re unsolicited, millions being sent to everybody and we’ll see but if you remember Hillary Clinton just a week ago or so told Joe Biden do not accept the results of the election under any circumstances. But you don’t ask her that question you only asked me the question.”
It’s been almost exactly four years since Trump won the election and beat Hillary Clinton but he still talks about her.
Watch:
Q: “Are the election results only legitimate if you win?
President Trump: “We want to make sure the election is honest and I’m not sure that it can be…” pic.twitter.com/5MQbfqCeEV
— CSPAN (@cspan) September 24, 2020
Trending
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST1 day ago
McConnell Responds to Trump Threat of Violence and Refusal to Commit to Peaceful Transition by Issuing a Tweet
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Barr to Be Honored for ‘Christlike Behavior’ Today With Award From Right Wing Catholic Group With Strong Ties to Trump
- THIS IS FASCISM2 days ago
‘Trump Is Advocating Civil War’: Reporter Stunned When President Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power
- SCATHING1 day ago
Massive Movement of Former Top Military, State Dept, and National Security Officials – Many Republicans – Endorses Biden
- VLAD ON LINE ONE?2 days ago
‘I Have to Leave for an Emergency Phone Call’: Trump Splits From His Own Press Conference for a ‘Big Call’
- CRIME2 days ago
Eric Trump Has Been Refusing to Testify in Fraud Case – a Judge Just Ordered Him To
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
DOJ Unveils Proposal That Would Make It Harder for Twitter and Facebook to Block Trump’s Dangerous Posts
- DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST1 day ago
Watch: Crowd Erupts Into Boos and Chants of ‘Vote Him Out!’ as Trump Visits RBG Casket at Supreme Court