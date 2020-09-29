DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST
Watch: Trump Just Can’t Bring Himself to Condemn White Supremacists
Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s debate if he would condemn white supremacists.
He couldn’t bring himself to do it.
Trump could not say, “I condemn white supremacists.”
He hemmed and hawed.
He asked Wallace to give him a name.
He just couldn’t do it.
“I’m willing to do it but almost everything I see if from the left wing and not the right wing.”
Ultimately, this is what he managed to say.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by…”
Stand by?
Watch:
Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists and Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/X4Nfj7yKaf
— The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2020
‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video
On Sunday, one of the more than 90 tweets President Donald Trump posted or reposted was a video of a Black man pushing a white woman on a New York City subway platform into the side of a train. It is a graphic and disturbing clip, and it is not the first time Trump has done this.
It is also video of an incident from October 2019. The man was later arrested.
Why would the President of the United States, which includes New York City, promote such an upsetting video, which includes a slow-motion replay and very upsetting sound of the woman’s head hitting the metal train body? And why would he do so while offering no context or comment, as The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted.
Former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a leading expert on the subject, Walter Shaub, explains why Trump did it.
“That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the ‘race war’ message of nazis.”
That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the “race war” message of nazis. https://t.co/Cl88jImZto
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 31, 2020
Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’
The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”
Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”
After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.
The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.
Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.
DO NOT LET THIS RT BY TRUMP FLY UNDER THE RADAR. AT THE VERY BEGINNING A GUY SCREAMS “WHITE POWER.” THE CURRENT OCCUPANT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE IS OPENLY ALIGNING WITH WHITE SUPREMACY. THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE AND NEITHER IS THIS!!! https://t.co/QFCssrIUAN
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 28, 2020
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.
Instead of expressing outrage about Putin paying bounties to terrorists to kill our soldiers, our Commander in Chief is tweeting out this nonsense. #Enough. https://t.co/fz4kY6Eihm
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 28, 2020
Some more responses:
How many times is Trump going to have to shout, “I’m a racist!” before people start believing him?
— Paul ? (@pablo_honey1) June 28, 2020
So has WHITE POWER replaced KEEP AMERICA GREAT? Just trying to get ahead of the Trump sanctioned slogans.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 28, 2020
“white power”??? You’re finally taking off the hood and just admitting that your campaign is about white supremacy? What a disgrace. Resign before you finish destroying this country. If you and your racist supporters don’t like it here, you can leave.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 28, 2020
My favorite. Wonder how much of this video he watched? pic.twitter.com/RHkpz14yXQ
— “Self-Isolate or Die Hard” (@bonafideDiehard) June 28, 2020
Trump just thanked people with Trump signs yelling “White Power!” If there was ever doubt about his racist agenda, he’s making it clear. https://t.co/uPUgruSY55
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 28, 2020
Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces
President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling that finds his attempt to shut down the Obama-era DACA program was “arbitrary and capricious,” stopping him from endangering over 700,000 Dreamers. But his tweet also attacked the Supreme Court for its decision supporting the civil rights of LGBTQ workers earlier this week.
Many on social media were exceptionally outraged over Trump’s “graphic” tweet:
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
Some noted they had reported the tweet for its suggestive incitement to violence.
Others held little back.
DSM-V says the metaphor "shotgun blasts into the face" means you are one endangered feeling and seriously fucked up dude. https://t.co/yMq9PjnL5X
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) June 18, 2020
The president sure does love these images of violence.
Recall the gusto he used describing the women kidnapped and bound and gagged with blue tape. https://t.co/biGacN2QZP
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) June 18, 2020
#POTUS accuses Roberts and Gorsuch of attempted murder. Perfectly normal for a #StableGenius https://t.co/XiqRnFhk19
— This is Not Normal (@Tweatist) June 18, 2020
Trump has more concern about rhetorical "shotgun blasts" at conservatives than real gun shots at black Americans. https://t.co/1wulcaf12I
— The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 18, 2020
So Trump is attacking the LGBTQ equality decision here too.
But Gorsuch…his appointment, brought us that.
Doesn’t seem his base should trust his judgement — and maybe just see that the world is changing. https://t.co/dqVcS3WJYt
— Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) June 18, 2020
Everything is gun violence with these people except for actual gun violence, which is free speech or something, hard to keep track https://t.co/X6LwB9X92w
— jon rosenberg????? (@jonrosenberg) June 18, 2020
Rulings for DACA and LGBTQ rights are making Trump very nervous about his base. https://t.co/m3lzsebykI
— Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) June 18, 2020
Graphic metaphor. https://t.co/4HfXiJZb7z
— Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) June 18, 2020
Triggered this morning, #BunkerBoy ??
RESIGN, MF'er.#Biden2020Landslide https://t.co/Bo7JzKf7mw
— Peter Ray (@WPeterRay) June 18, 2020
Beware – #Trump @realDonaldTrump this is what he is doing inciting Arms and Guns as if the only amendment is the 2nd- why? b/c he expect his private militia, his police, his military to keep him in office when he loses to @JoeBiden iIt's always been about the courts. https://t.co/2ghvLLagGe
— Linda Kenney Baden (@KenneyBaden) June 18, 2020
A crowd of peaceful protesters, including clergy, getting teargassed and hit with riot bullets, is a beautiful scene to you, but 700K+ children who may now get to live what's left of the American dream is a shotgun blast to your face. Noted.
— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) June 18, 2020
JFC!!!
“Shotgun blast to the face”?
What sick maniac tweets something like this.
Oh, the #FakePresident @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/zsHtJWAjeX
— Michelle ???? (@NJLefty67) June 18, 2020
"Shotgun" is probably not the best word to use today, a$$hole! And let them lose their uncompassionate, hateful, bigoted minds. They will just join the #LiarInChief they elected! #VoteTheMFOut #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica2020 https://t.co/ZRSBQEaBKi
— Del Shores (@DelShores) June 18, 2020
