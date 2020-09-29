Connect with us

DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST

Watch: Trump Just Can’t Bring Himself to Condemn White Supremacists

Published

on

Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s debate if he would condemn white supremacists.

He couldn’t bring himself to do it.

Trump could not say, “I condemn white supremacists.”

He hemmed and hawed.

He asked Wallace to give him a name.

He just couldn’t do it.

“I’m willing to do it but almost everything I see if from the left wing and not the right wing.”

Ultimately, this is what he managed to say.

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by…”

Stand by?

Watch:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST

‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video

Published

4 weeks ago

on

August 31, 2020

By

On Sunday, one of the more than 90 tweets President Donald Trump posted or reposted was a video of a Black man pushing a white woman on a New York City subway platform into the side of a train. It is a graphic and disturbing clip, and it is not the first time Trump has done this.

It is also video of an incident from October 2019. The man was later arrested.

Why would the President of the United States, which includes New York City, promote such an upsetting video, which includes a slow-motion replay and very upsetting sound of the woman’s head hitting the metal train body? And why would he do so while offering no context or comment, as The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted.

Former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a leading expert on the subject, Walter Shaub, explains why Trump did it.

“That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the ‘race war’ message of nazis.”

Continue Reading

DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST

Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’

Published

3 months ago

on

June 28, 2020

By

The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”

Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”

After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.

The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:

The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.

Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.

Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.

Some more responses:

 

 

Continue Reading

DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST

Trump Slammed for ‘Graphic’ Tweet Calling SCOTUS LGBTQ and DACA Decisions ‘Shotgun Blasts’ Into Republicans’ Faces

Published

3 months ago

on

June 18, 2020

By

President Donald Trump wasted no time responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling that finds his attempt to shut down the Obama-era DACA program was “arbitrary and capricious,” stopping him from endangering over 700,000 Dreamers. But his tweet also attacked the Supreme Court for its decision supporting the civil rights of LGBTQ workers earlier this week.

Many on social media were exceptionally outraged over Trump’s “graphic” tweet:

Some noted they had reported the tweet for its suggestive incitement to violence.

Others held little back.

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.