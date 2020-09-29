DONALD TRUMP IS A WHITE SUPREMACIST
Trump Couldn’t Condemn White Supremacists. He Told Far Right Extremists ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand By’ – They’re Cheering
The Proud Boys are cheering.
The group that calls themselves the “Proud Boys,” and claim to be “western chauvinists” but have been called a far right extremist, neo-fascist, misogynistic, transphobic, Islamophobic, and white nationalist hate group that promotes violence, just got a major show of support from President Donald Trump.
During Tuesday night’s presidential debate Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked the President – who has a long and ugly history of racism, white nationalism, and some say white supremacism – to condemn white supremacists.
He couldn’t.
Ultimately, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”
The group took to the social media platform Parler, which has become home to white supremacists, conservatives, and anti-Semites, and cheered. New York Times correspondent Mike Baker, who has been doing excellent work in Portland, tweeted out screenshots immediately after Trump’s remarks.
Clearly they’re ready for action – and awaiting orders from the president.
The Proud Boys are ecstatic tonight about getting mentioned in the debate tonight.
“Trump basically said to go fuck them up! this makes me so happy,” writes one prominent Proud Boy. pic.twitter.com/hYA7yQVAOn
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 30, 2020
Journalist Jonathan Katz says Trump didn’t condemn, he gave an order:
“Proud Boys stand back and stand by” is not a condemnation, it’s an order.
— Jonathan Myerson Katz (@KatzOnEarth) September 30, 2020
Media Matters’ senior researcher Alex Kaplan reports the Proud Boys immediately incorporated Trump’s orders into their logo:
The Proud Boys on Telegram have now posted an image with its logo and Trump’s remark. https://t.co/xSySGrohcm pic.twitter.com/UAJFsKCsbX
— Alex Kaplan (@AlKapDC) September 30, 2020
CNN Security Correspondent Josh Campbell notes the language Trump used means “remain ready and alert.”
Trump told white supremacists to “stand by.”
The phrase “stand by” in paramilitary circles means: Remain ready and alert. We’ll call you if we need you.
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 30, 2020
U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says Trump didn’t just refuse to denounce white supremacists, he cheered them on.
This will be the story. Trump refused to condemn white supremacy. No – he cheered them on. And they heard him loud and clear. https://t.co/9lJQp49tOH
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 30, 2020
The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt says Trump owes Americans an apology or an explanation:
It’s astonishing that, when asked a simple question, will you condemn white supremacists, @POTUS responded – “The Proud Boys should stand back and stand by.” Trying to determine if this was an answer or an admission. @POTUS owes America an apology or an explanation. Now. https://t.co/9tgufXom9K
— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) September 30, 2020
Watch: Trump Just Can’t Bring Himself to Condemn White Supremacists
Fox News host Chris Wallace asked President Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s debate if he would condemn white supremacists.
He couldn’t bring himself to do it.
Trump could not say, “I condemn white supremacists.”
He hemmed and hawed.
He asked Wallace to give him a name.
He just couldn’t do it.
“I’m willing to do it but almost everything I see if from the left wing and not the right wing.”
Ultimately, this is what he managed to say.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by…”
Stand by?
Watch:
Trump refuses to condemn white supremacists and Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/X4Nfj7yKaf
— The Recount (@therecount) September 30, 2020
‘Full on White Supremacist Presidency’: Gov’t. Ethics Expert Explains Trump Tweeting Violent and Racist Video
On Sunday, one of the more than 90 tweets President Donald Trump posted or reposted was a video of a Black man pushing a white woman on a New York City subway platform into the side of a train. It is a graphic and disturbing clip, and it is not the first time Trump has done this.
It is also video of an incident from October 2019. The man was later arrested.
Why would the President of the United States, which includes New York City, promote such an upsetting video, which includes a slow-motion replay and very upsetting sound of the woman’s head hitting the metal train body? And why would he do so while offering no context or comment, as The Intercept’s Mehdi Hasan noted.
Former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and a leading expert on the subject, Walter Shaub, explains why Trump did it.
“That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the ‘race war’ message of nazis.”
That’s because this is a full on white supremacist presidency, and he’s now selling the “race war” message of nazis. https://t.co/Cl88jImZto
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) August 31, 2020
Trump Deletes Explosive Tweet of ‘White Power’ Video After Internet Declares He Has ‘Finally’ Taken ‘Off the Hood’
The Internet exploded Sunday morning after President Donald Trump retweeted a video of his supporters in Florida, some wearing Trump apparel and waving his campaign re-election signs and paraphernalia, with at least one screaming “white power!”
Not only did Trump promote the video, he thanked the activists, calling them “great people.”
“Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!”
After massive outrage, including many calling the president a white supremacist, suggesting he was siding with the KKK, and mockingly saying the “white power” slogan was replacing his “Make America Great Again’ campaign mantra, Trump deleted his tweet.
The original video, which also includes anti-Trump activists, is here:
Seniors from The Villages in Florida protesting against each other: pic.twitter.com/Q3GRJCTjEW
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 27, 2020
The Twitter user who posted it has “resist” in their bio and does not appear to be a Trump supporter.
Fred Gutenberg, whose daughter Jaime was shot to death at the Parkland High School massacre, opted for an all-caps denunciation of the president. “THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE,” he noted, referring to the campaign’s Facebook post and ads.
DO NOT LET THIS RT BY TRUMP FLY UNDER THE RADAR. AT THE VERY BEGINNING A GUY SCREAMS “WHITE POWER.” THE CURRENT OCCUPANT OF OUR WHITE HOUSE IS OPENLY ALIGNING WITH WHITE SUPREMACY. THE NAZI SYMBOLS LAST WEEK WERE NOT A MISTAKE AND NEITHER IS THIS!!! https://t.co/QFCssrIUAN
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) June 28, 2020
Former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul suggested the president was ignoring the bombshell news that Russia paid the Taliban to kill American soldiers.
Instead of expressing outrage about Putin paying bounties to terrorists to kill our soldiers, our Commander in Chief is tweeting out this nonsense. #Enough. https://t.co/fz4kY6Eihm
— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) June 28, 2020
Some more responses:
How many times is Trump going to have to shout, “I’m a racist!” before people start believing him?
— Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) June 28, 2020
So has WHITE POWER replaced KEEP AMERICA GREAT? Just trying to get ahead of the Trump sanctioned slogans.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 28, 2020
“white power”??? You’re finally taking off the hood and just admitting that your campaign is about white supremacy? What a disgrace. Resign before you finish destroying this country. If you and your racist supporters don’t like it here, you can leave.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 28, 2020
My favorite. Wonder how much of this video he watched? pic.twitter.com/RHkpz14yXQ
— “Self-Isolate or Die Hard” (@bonafideDiehard) June 28, 2020
Trump just thanked people with Trump signs yelling “White Power!” If there was ever doubt about his racist agenda, he’s making it clear. https://t.co/uPUgruSY55
— Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) June 28, 2020
