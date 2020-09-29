Trump Couldn’t Condemn White Supremacists. He Told Far Right Extremists ‘Proud Boys’ to ‘Stand By’ – They’re Cheering

The Proud Boys are cheering.

The group that calls themselves the “Proud Boys,” and claim to be “western chauvinists” but have been called a far right extremist, neo-fascist, misogynistic, transphobic, Islamophobic, and white nationalist hate group that promotes violence, just got a major show of support from President Donald Trump.

During Tuesday night’s presidential debate Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked the President – who has a long and ugly history of racism, white nationalism, and some say white supremacism – to condemn white supremacists.

He couldn’t.

Ultimately, he told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

The group took to the social media platform Parler, which has become home to white supremacists, conservatives, and anti-Semites, and cheered. New York Times correspondent Mike Baker, who has been doing excellent work in Portland, tweeted out screenshots immediately after Trump’s remarks.

Clearly they’re ready for action – and awaiting orders from the president.

Journalist Jonathan Katz says Trump didn’t condemn, he gave an order:

Media Matters’ senior researcher Alex Kaplan reports the Proud Boys immediately incorporated Trump’s orders into their logo:

CNN Security Correspondent Josh Campbell notes the language Trump used means “remain ready and alert.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) says Trump didn’t just refuse to denounce white supremacists, he cheered them on.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt says Trump owes Americans an apology or an explanation: