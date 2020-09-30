DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Extremist Neo-Fascist Hate Group ‘Proud Boys’ Merchandise With Trump Order to ‘Stand Back, Stand By’ Already on Amazon
President Donald Trump fueled the far right extremist, neo-fascist, misogynistic, transphobic, Islamophobic, white nationalist, violence-promoting hate group “Proud Boys” during Tuesday night’s debate when he refused to condemn white supremacism.
Trump gave the group a direct order: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” and they are thrilled – and taking him at his word.
Experts say Trump’s remarks effectively made him their leader, an “honor” the Proud Boys are only too happy to have.
Immediately the group took Trump’s words and incorporated them into their logo.
Now that logo, the logo of a dangerous hate group – including Trump’s directive – is appearing on merchandise at Amazon.
Proud Boy merch featuring the "Stand Back – Stand By" verbiage is now available on @amazon
pic.twitter.com/2p1seB8cTG
— Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) September 30, 2020
CONFIRMED: The original shirt is now down, but two more are still for sale: pic.twitter.com/k2jj7MpJxp
— Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) September 30, 2020
Amazon is selling t-shirts, tank tops and long sleeves with "Stand Back, Stand By" with the Proud Boy's logo (free shipping to Prime members). https://t.co/H52WuPs22L h/t @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/MfDEg3B0bd
— Adam L. Penenberg (@Penenberg) September 30, 2020
President Trump has helped normalize extremism.
His former counterterrorism chief at DHS condemned him for refusing to denounce white supremacism last night.
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Trump Has Choosen Right Wing Extremist Amy Coney Barrett for SCOTUS – Did Not Interview Any Other Candidates: NYT
President Donald Trump has reportedly chosen a far right wing religious extremist, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, to be his third Supreme Court pick, according to The New York Times.
The Times is reporting, and contrary to Trump’s claims, that he did not interview any other candidates. Barrett was vetted, as much as any Trump White House candidates are, when he ultimately chose Brett Kavanaugh as his second SCOTUS choice.
Judge Barrett is anti-LGBTQ, anti-choice, and would vote to strike down Roe v. Wade and same-sex marriage.
She has made clear she does not respect stare decisis, the legal tenet that says Supreme Court decisions are settled law.
Barrett is just 48 years old, and could sit on the bench for four decades should she be confirmed.
Trump is slated to make his announcement Saturday at 5 PM.
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
Pentagon Officials Are Worried Trump May Order Troops to Put Down Election Unrest: NYT
Senior Defense Department officials have been privately discussing resigning if President Donald Trump orders the American military to put down unrest in the wake of the 2020 election.
The New York Times reports that Pentagon officials are worried that Trump will try to use the military against American citizens who will be protesting him if he tries to stay in power even after losing the election.
“Several Pentagon officials said that such a move could prompt resignations among many of Mr. Trump’s senior generals,” including General Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Times reports.
The report notes that both Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper both opposed Trump this past summer when he wanted to use the military to put down protests against police brutality in Washington D.C., and would be unlikely to back him if he tried to do the same thing after losing an election.
But John Gans, who served as chief speechwriter to the defense secretary in the Obama administration, told the Times he was concerned about whether the military was really prepared to resist the president’s orders.
“The Pentagon plans for war with Canada and a zombie apocalypse, but they don’t want to plan for a contested election,” he said. “These are huge questions that have an impact on the reputation of the institution.”
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead by Gage Skidmore via Flickr
DONALD TRUMP IS A FASCIST
‘Superficial’: Trump Mocked for Finally Releasing ‘Health Care Plan’ – Which Is Really a ‘Toothless’ Executive Order
For at least four years President Donald Trump has been promising the American people a health care plan. He famously sat for the “60 Minutes” cameras just days after the 2016 election and said, “this is what I do I do a good job I mean I know how to do this stuff.”
He promised his new health care plan would protect the millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions and would be “great health care for much less money.”
After years of promises Trump on Thursday unveiled his “health care plan.”
He’s calling it his “health care vision” because it’s not an actual plan, it’s a wish list.
And it’s a mere executive order.
“The actual policies,” Stat News reports, “however, are simple, superficial, and non-binding executive orders. Neither will improve the quality of Americans’ health care or lower its cost.
The Daily Beast’s Sam Stein reports HHS Sec. Alex Azar earlier in the day was forced to admit “Trump’s forthcoming executive order on preexisting conditions will not carry weight of actual law should SCOTUS strike down the ACA [Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act.] Said it is a ‘defined statement of U.S. policy that people with preexisting conditions are protected.'”
Here’s how Stein sums up Trump’s big reveal:
In other words, the big health care plan that Trump has been saying is two weeks away for several months now is a statement of poll tested priorities that either are current law that he’s trying to erase or toothless unless done through legislation.
— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 24, 2020
Here’s MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle:
Get ready for this executive order…
Sources expecting @realDonaldTrump announce, that to fix surprise insurance denials…from now on hospitals and drs have to take whatever the insurers want to pay them.
It will collapse any quality practice &be the end of independent drs.
— Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 24, 2020
Stein is far from alone in mocking Trump’s “plan.”
Here’s how Buzzfeed sums it up:
President Trump Finally Laid Out His Health Care Plan. It Doesn’t Do Anything. https://t.co/8tX8oKc4Vi
— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 24, 2020
Here’s a health care policy reporter from medical new site Stat News:
Unless I’m missing something, the Trump admin just rolled out its long-awaited health care plan, which entails:
-A plan to work with Congress on banning surprise billing
-A declaration that insurers can’t discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions
That was it!
— Lev Facher (@levfacher) September 24, 2020
More:
Trump is now claiming he has a “healthcare plan” that would “protect patients with preexisting conditions” but he’s currently in court right now trying to undo Obamacare’s protections for people with… preexisting conditions. https://t.co/tGbcJkDOhZ pic.twitter.com/dlw8Z3Ljgp
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) September 24, 2020
so the main pillar of Trump’s health care plan is to co-opt the central plank of Obamacare while calling Obamacare socialism and simultaneously seeking to overturn the policy in a lawsuit that’s likely to succeed because of his Supreme Court appointments? https://t.co/K79blhE4e3
— insidevoices (@garyrobertscott) September 24, 2020
4 years of lying to cancer patients is what he has https://t.co/StMPtgA3Am
— LOLGOP (@LOLGOP) September 24, 2020
-Fact Trump has been President for 3 1/2 years, 2 of which he had GOP Majority in the House & Senate, no Health Care laws were passed.
*But I’m sure his plan will be out in 2 weeks.
— Tgage (@tgagemurphy) September 24, 2020
What a joke. It appears that they put a large law-sized book on the table next to Trump during the signing of his fake health care EO so it appeared that he was actually doing something substantial. He’s not. His only plan is to destroy the ACA. pic.twitter.com/lSQUWGukOg
— Josh Dorner (@JoshDorner) September 24, 2020
This is not happening. Just like there is no health care plan coming on October 5th and no vaccine coming in November. You and the gop are throwing out whatever distractions you can to try and gaslight the American people. It isn’t going to work.
— Fourteenstories (@TrumpMustGo9) September 24, 2020
This is essentially Trumps ‘throwing of the health care paper towels’ to American citizens, like he did in Puerto Rico, who will soon have their healthcare stripped away in November. @PressSec
— RMJ (@RMJ_1986) September 24, 2020
And then this:
Reminder: Trump has no healthcare plan. Never has. Never will. pic.twitter.com/jQjfHFchU6
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) September 24, 2020
