‘Trump Is Advocating Civil War’: Reporter Stunned When President Refuses to Commit to Peaceful Transfer of Power
President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, instead sending a message to Democrats to “get rid of the ballots.”
Trump’s remarks were so disturbing the reporter who asked the question called it “the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked.”
Veteran journalist Brian Karem, a political analyst for CNN and the White House correspondent for Playboy, had asked the President the very simple question.
This is the most frightening answer I have ever received to any question I have ever asked. I’ve interviewed convicted killers with more empathy. @realDonaldTrump is advocating Civil War. https://t.co/8eMY9Csuhp
— Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) September 23, 2020
“Well we’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump replied. “I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, the ballots are a disaster.”
“Get ri9d of the ballots and you’ll have – we’ll have a very peaceful – there won’t be a transfer, frankly, there will be a continuation.”
“The ballots are out of control. You know it, and you know who knows it? The Democrats.”
Ballots are how Americans cast their votes, and have been doing so for centuries.
Watch:
President Trump is asked if he will commit to a peaceful transfer of power after the election
“We’re gonna have to see what happens,” he says https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/dMFrX5JIVP
— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 23, 2020
‘Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’: Experts Denounce Trump’s ‘Dangerous’ Call to ‘Delay the Election’
President Donald Trump’s Thursday morning tweet calling for a delay in the November 2020 presidential election drew immediate concern and outrage from leading experts.
“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president tweeted, after railing against the proven safe practice. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
Legally, experts say, Trump has no authority to delay an election. Here’s Quinta Jurecic, the managing editor of Lawfare:
Good news, he cannot do this https://t.co/rAA4xSFRBZ
— Quinta Jurecic (@qjurecic) July 30, 2020
But that doesn’t mean he won’t try.
Here’s Matthew Miller, an MSNBC Justice & Security Analyst, formerly the DOJ spokesperson:
Buffoonish, incompetent fascism is still fascism.
— Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) July 30, 2020
David Rothkopf, professor of international relations and visiting professor at Johns Hopkins University, calls it “Trump’s most dangerous Tweet ever,” and an “authoritarian power grab.”
This is Trump's most dangerous Tweet ever. And I know that is saying something. It is not within his power to change the date of the election. But that he wants to try should set off alarms everywhere. He is publicly contemplating a dangerous, authoritarian power grab. https://t.co/QhOMi6AlTr
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) July 30, 2020
White House reporter for the Los Angeles Times:
There it is — the president is suggesting that the country delay the election. https://t.co/9YWtmYUzKG
— Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 30, 2020
Legal expert on voting rights:
?Trump cannot delay the election. Only Congress, through a new law could do so. In any event, per the US Constitution his term expires noon on January 20. That cannot be moved, period.https://t.co/hqg8j1vGZD https://t.co/K7Cxt3Q2qJ
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 30, 2020
CNN White House Correspondent:
Trump is now openly floating delaying the election. https://t.co/0u1bQtgbr3
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 30, 2020
Former head of USDOJ Civil Rights Division:
Trump CANNOT delay the election. Date of the general election is set by federal law, fixed since 1845. It would take a change in federal law – an act of Congress – to move that date.
If he wants people to safely vote, he should urge the Senate to pass $3.6B in election funding. https://t.co/uyoZbjB5rF
— Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) July 30, 2020
Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics:
We all knew it was coming to this. Make no mistake about it: Any announcement of a delay of the election will be a declaration of war against America by our criminal president. https://t.co/fIAE4spGWd
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 30, 2020
Dartmouth Political Science Professor:
So dangerous. Straight out of the authoritarian playbook. https://t.co/zVJRrp6F9L
— Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) July 30, 2020
ABC News Reporter/Producer:
Joe Biden, April 23: "Mark my words: I think he is going to try to kick back the election somehow; come up with some rationale why it can't be held."
President Trump, April 27: "I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that?"
July 30: https://t.co/NXMXztlZCV
— Ben Siegel (@benyc) July 30, 2020
‘Trump Has Declared War on America’: Internet Explodes in Anger as President Threatens to ‘Deploy the Military’ in US
Minutes after Military Police used tear gas and flash bangs on peaceful civilians protesting in front of the White House Monday evening President Donald Trump broke two days of silence to threaten the American people. And the American people responded in extreme anger.
In a short speech that was part a campaign rally stump and part totalitarian dictator threat, the President of the United States announced if governors do not call up the National Guard in massive numbers he will “solve the problem” of protests with a tremendous show of force.
“We will end it now,” Trump threatened, referring to the protests against the police killing of George Floyd, protests that have spanned seven days and nights and over 100 cities and towns. He ordered governors to “dominate the streets” with the National Guard.
“If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them,” Trump threatened.
BREAKING: "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them," Pres. Trump threatens. https://t.co/n0fWIF4N9X pic.twitter.com/TuhuCaadJE
— ABC News (@ABC) June 1, 2020
Here’s what Americans are saying about Trump’s threats.
Trump isn't giving a speech in the Rose Garden, he's introducing his fascist police state. https://t.co/SWMkqJNYjF
— Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 1, 2020
For those keeping score at home:
The President refused to invoke the Defense Production Act to mobilize and save lives quickly against COVID-19.
But he didn't hesitate to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to deploy the military on American streets against protests.
— Graham Brookie (@GrahamBrookie) June 1, 2020
Trump is all in on the strongman demagoguery: If mayors and governors don't stop the riots, "I will deploy the US military and quickly solve the problem for them." pic.twitter.com/9XGizAbkVE
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 1, 2020
I’m speechless. The president called protesters terrorists and threatens to deploy the military on people in pain and crying out for help. People who have been targeted. People the criminal justice system has not protected. This is not leadership. This is racism. This is cruel.
— Robert C. White, Jr. (@RobertWhite_DC) June 1, 2020
Trump goes full-fascist at the Rose Garden as he threatens with unleashing the military on civilians. pic.twitter.com/S9TMBOiOyv
— ???????? (@OwnRules) June 1, 2020
Fuck Donald Trump. Fuck that fascist fuck.
— David Carroll ? (@profcarroll) June 1, 2020
Trump has declared war on America.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) June 1, 2020
Anyone who supported Donald Trump, anyone who enabled him, you own this, too: a pathetic weakling who is trying to become a reality-TV fascist.
— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) June 1, 2020
Trump just said Antifa was the leading instigator in this violence. He is such a devil birther piece of shit. I hate this man. He is so fucking evil. He’s rotten. He’s the quintessential racist. He would lynch us. Birther filth.
I am anti-fascist. I am anti-Trump.
— Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) June 1, 2020
The President of the United States just announced he’s mobilizing the military against its own citizens instead of addressing the brutality and systemic racism plagueing our police force…
fuck trump and fuck any of you who still support this fascist piece of shit
— harrison. (@harrison_barron) June 1, 2020
Worth re-stating in light of Trump invoking the Insurrection Act to justify using the military against an imaginary group.
Antifa is a strategy, an idea…& ideas are bulletproof.
People, however, are not. The president is declaring those who oppose fascism to be terrorists. https://t.co/oj1MSQLBYU
— Jess Phoenix ? (@jessphoenix2018) June 1, 2020
There has to be a reckoning. None of this 'look forward not backward' shit. We're going to need tribunals. https://t.co/5wUITsxJkM
— Joshua Holland ? (@JoshuaHol) June 1, 2020
