GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT
In Gift to Biden Trump Promises to Spend ‘Whatever It Takes’ of His Own Money on His Campaign: ‘We Have to Win’
President Donald Trump, confirming reports, says he will spend “whatever it takes” of his own money if he has to to win re-election. His admission is likely to increase donations to the Biden campaign.
The President, losing in the polls for over a year and now reportedly shorter on cash than expected, said Tuesday, “if we needed any more, I’d put it up personally.”
Multiple reports have documented massive spending by the trump campaign, “more than $800 million,” including a whopping $11 million on Super Bowl ads, as Axios and others have noted.
Trump falsely is blaming his cash problems on the coronavirus, insisting he had to run ads to counter what the “fake news” was reporting about his utter mismanagement of the pandemic that has led to the loss of 190,000 American lives.
On whether he'd spend his own money on his re-election campaign amid reports of evaporating fundraising advantage, Pres. Trump says, "If I have to, I would."
Asked how much he would contribute, the president says, "Whatever it takes. We have to win." https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/KPULA9qeIN
— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT
‘Just an Amazing Grift’: Trump Campaign’s Brad Parscale Ripped for ‘Spending Like a Drunken Sailor’
Donald Trump re-election strategist Brad Parscale was widely mocked on Labor Day after a new bombshell report in The New York Times on his campaign facing a “cash crunch” after already blowing $800 million.
“Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager, liked to call Mr. Trump’s re-election war machine an ‘unstoppable juggernaut.’ But interviews with more than a dozen current and former campaign aides and Trump allies, and a review of thousands of items in federal campaign filings, show that the president’s campaign and the R.N.C. developed some profligate habits as they burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Since Bill Stepien replaced Mr. Parscale in July, the campaign has imposed a series of belt-tightening measures that have reshaped initiatives, including hiring practices, travel and the advertising budget,” the newspaper reported.
“Under Mr. Parscale, more than $350 million — almost half of the $800 million spent — went to fund-raising operations, as no expense was spared in finding new donors online. The campaign assembled a big and well-paid staff and housed the team at a cavernous, well-appointed office in the Virginia suburbs; outsize legal bills were treated as campaign costs; and more than $100 million was spent on a television advertising blitz before the party convention, the point when most of the electorate historically begins to pay close attention to the race,” the newspaper noted.
Parscale attempted to deflect blame to “the family” in an interview with the newspaper.
“I ran the campaign the same way I did in 2016, which also included all of the marketing, strategy and expenses under the very close eye of the family,” Parscale said. “No decision was made without their approval.”
Still, Parscale is receiving criticism.
Veteran GOP strategist Ed Rollins blasted Parscale for spending “like a drunken sailor.”
“If you spend $800 million and you’re 10 points behind, I think you’ve got to answer the question ‘What was the game plan?’” Rollins explained.
Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s re-election campaign and Brad Parscale:
Brad Parscale, accused by many of mismanaging the Trump campaign’s money, points his finger right back at the Trump family: “No decision was made without their approval.”https://t.co/exVUYu1kus
— Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) September 7, 2020
? $21 million on legal costs
? $4 million on his family businesses
? $30 million on “campaign swag”
? $11 million on Super Bowl ads
? $800,000 on promoting Brad Parscale’s social media accounts https://t.co/dxvM17MzLi
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) September 7, 2020
Lol parscale spent all the money already https://t.co/nR1BZ5pjPe
— Farhad Manjoo (@fmanjoo) September 7, 2020
"Mr. Parscale had a car and driver, an unusual expense for a campaign manager." That dude really raised grifting from the Trumps to an art form the last four years, you have to respect it.https://t.co/I56hAPwLAg
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 7, 2020
I lost track how many times Parscale refers to “the family” as overseeing the campaign and authorizing things now being criticized as superfluous and cost ineffective.
Like a damn mob organization. https://t.co/8qC7k9VvWB
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 7, 2020
"Mr. Trump, who once joked he could be the first candidate to make money running for president, has steered, along with the Republican Party, about $4 million into the Trump family businesses since 2019"
— Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) September 7, 2020
Brad Parscale burning money so that he could boost his personal FB page and now the campaign is worried abt a cash crunch—it’s so perfect.
— Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) September 7, 2020
As @Olivianuzzi pointed out in her great deep dive on the campaign last month, Brad Parscale was largely doing Kushner’s bidding throughout the campaign. Notice Parscale said, the family and not Trump here: https://t.co/20J9RvPQLT
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 7, 2020
*McDaniel.
— Relentlessly Hasan (@RelentlessYapp) September 7, 2020
In fact, if you told me that Trump only ran for president so he could build a campaign that served as a money-laundering vehicle of some sort, I'd totally buy it.
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 7, 2020
he bought himself 100k page likes pic.twitter.com/xKeTuNLcRo
— Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) September 7, 2020
Trending
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'3 days ago
“Cutting corners everywhere”: Engineers say parts of Trump’s wall will fall months after it was built
- ART OF THE FAIL?2 days ago
Trump Allies Worry Re-Election Campaign Is Low on Cash as Advertising Pulled in Key States: Report
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘No Credibility’: ‘Professional Liar’ Sarah Sanders Shredded for Defending Trump Over Comments Disparaging Military
- WTH?23 hours ago
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
- 'I JUDGE A MAN BY HIS ACTIONS'2 days ago
Trump’s VA Head Cornered by CNN’s Bash With President’s History of Smearing Military as ‘Losers’
- REALLY? LET'S ASK THE POPE21 hours ago
Watch: Trump-Loving Priest Says Catholics ‘Can’t Be Democrats’ Because Democrats are ‘Godless’ and Going to ‘Hell’
- CRIME1 day ago
DeJoy ‘Regrets if’ Employees Felt Uncomfortable Amid Report He Reimbursed Them for Donations to GOP, an Illegal Practice
- News1 day ago
No, There Will Be No COVID-19 Vaccine Before Election Day — and It’ll Take Two Years to Vaccinate the US: Doctor