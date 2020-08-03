DANGEROUS EXTREMISTS
Top Trump Advisor Attacks Coronavirus Task Force’s Adm. Giroir – So He Can Push Hydroxychloroquine
Trump White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro is attacking the Coronavirus Task Force member in charge of COVID-19 testing. Admiral Brett Giroir over the weekend acknowledged hydroxychloroquine has been proven to be not effective in the fight against the coronavirus, echoing the position of the FDA and the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx. Earlier Monday President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Deborah Birx.
Navarro – a discredited economist who routinely pushes President Donald Trump’s talking points – went on CNN and was asked by anchor Jim Sciutto to share his opinion on the malaria drug the right wing has been dangerously pushing as a “cure” for coronavirus.
Sciutto noted Adm. Giroir had stated there are at least five studies out now that prove hydroxychloroquine offers no benefit to patients in the fight against coronavirus.
“Is it time for the administration to focus on proven treatments?” Sciutto asked.
Navarro, who has also attacked Dr. Fauci, including in the op-ed pages of USA Today, immediately slammed Giroir.
“I take exception to Giroir’s analysis,” Navarro, who has no medical training, said. “He hasn’t looked at the data in the last two weeks.”
Giroir is a medical doctor, a four-star admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps, and serves as Trump’s Assistant Secretary for Health.
Navarro then threw out the names of other doctors, in an attempt to somehow discredit Giroir and sow doubt in the minds of viewers.
“My view of this now is doctors’ opinions are a dime a dozen,” Navarro declared.
Sciutto even said in the U.S., “it’s not a ‘both sides’ thing, the country has a way of approving treatments –”
Navarro interrupted him: “No it is a both sides, it is both sides,” which is false.
Watch:
Peter Navarro pushes unproven and potentially deadly hydroxychloroquine treatments on CNN, says in response to doctors’ objections, “My view of this now is doctors’ opinions are a dime a dozen.” pic.twitter.com/keN4DePaXH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2020
