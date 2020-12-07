FRAUDS
Office of Special Counsel Smacks Down Top Trump Advisor Peter Navarro for Violating Federal Law
White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro has been under investigation by the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, an independent federal watchdog agency. The OSC has just issued a report charging Navarro with violating federal law numerous times.
The OSC’s “investigation determined that Dr. Navarro violated the Hatch Act’s prohibition against using his official authority or influence to affect an election by engaging in political activity during official media appearances and on his official Twitter account,” the report found.
“Dr. Navarro often attacked Mr. Biden about his relationship with China and at times accused him of being ‘compromised’ and susceptible to being ‘bought’ by China, even nicknaming him ‘Beijing Biden.’ Dr. Navarro also argued that a Biden presidency would be devastating to the U.S. economy, and he disparaged vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris, calling her a mouthpiece who cannot be taken seriously.”
The report also found “Dr. Navarro’s violations of the Hatch Act were knowing and willful. He committed these violations after having received training on the Hatch Act and, for most of the violations, while knowing that OSC was investigating him for engaging in the same prohibited political activity.”
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) Executive Director Noah Bookbinder in a statement said: “In an administration full of people illegally using their government positions to influence an election, Navarro has been one of the worst.”
OSC says it has submitted its report to President Donald Trump for “appropriate disciplinary action.”
In October NCRM reported that at least six Trump cabinet secretaries are accused or under investigation for violating federal law, and at least eight more administration officials were also accused or under investigation.
McEnany: Trump Trying to ‘Enfranchise’ Voters by Telling Them to Vote Twice (Video)
Refusing to say that voting twice is illegal, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday said President Donald Trump was merely trying to “enfranchise” voters by telling them – two days in a row – to vote not once but twice, which is illegal.
McEnany blamed “the media” for supposedly taking the president’s comments “out of context,” but multiple videos along with his own tweets make quite clear he did instruct voters to vote twice.
“The President does not condone unlawful voting,” McEnany told reporters. “The President’s been very clear about this,” she added, falsely.
McEnany then chastised CNN’s Jonathan Karl for “missing a very crucial line from the President’s remarks.”
Ignoring that many different states have many different processes, McEnany went on to say that “a lot of states have what are called electronic poll books and what this means is that in real time this is updated so if your vote is counted, they check the electronic poll book, and you will not be able to vote in person because your vote has been counted.”
(NCRM has not verified that claim.)
Attempting to vote twice, however, is still a crime.
Related: Conservative CNN Pundit Explains How Trump Is Working to Rig the Election: ‘This Isn’t a Cover-Up. It’s What’s Ahead’
“So what Democrats want you to do is say, ‘Trust us, but don’t verify. Don’t verify that your votes have been counted,'” McEnany also falsely accused.
“This President’s trying to enfranchise Americans, which is exactly what he’s been saying he wants every American to have a vote.”
She went on to cherry-pick a quote from former President Jimmy Carter about mail-in voter fraud.
(Here’s Carter’s statement on voter fraud and the 2020 elections, which McEnany chose to not share, which negates her remarks.)
Here’s the White House press secretary:
McEnany won’t affirm that it’s illegal to vote twice in the same election pic.twitter.com/MIarcVo365
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 3, 2020
