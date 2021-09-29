‘Grifter’ Peter Navarro Gets Crushed for Labeling Grisham’s Book ‘Useless Gossip’ While ‘Pimping’ His Own

Former Trump trade advisor, the hydroxychloroquine-pushing Peter Navarro is back with yet another book and to promote it he’s decided to attack another White House insider, Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham’s new book offers more insight into the totally dysfunctional world of the Trump White House, in which Navarro excelled.

Last year Navarro infamously attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci in an effort to push the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, at the time one of President Trump’s favorite “treatments” for COVID-19, while declaring himself at least as qualified as the nation’s top infectious disease specialist because he’s a “social scientist.” Later he attacked the Coronavirus Task Force official in charge of COVID-19 testing. Admiral Brett Giroir, again to push hydroxychloroquine.

In 2019 The New York Times reported that Navarro “frequently cited Ron Vara, a fictional source who was a critic of China, in his writings.”

In other words, he made him up.

“Ron Vara has appeared as a cryptic voice of economic wisdom more than a dozen times in five of Mr. Navarro’s 13 books,” The Times reported, noting, “Ron Vara, it turns out, does not exist.”

Tuesday night Navarro took to Twitter, accusing The New York Times and Times reporter Maggie Haberman of “pimping,” while writing the book “appears to [be] useless gossip,” all in an effort to push his own book, which unlike Grisham’s is an ode to Trump.

He’s getting dragged for his self-promoting efforts.

At least when you slam someone’s book, you make it clear that you’re only doing it because you’re pimping your own book. But then pimping was always your thing, wasn’t it. — Kelly Fierce (@KellyFierce6) September 29, 2021

So ⁦⁦@RealPNavarro⁩ is trying to cash in on Stephanie Grisham’s ascendance by creating a bitly URL to his book with her name in the link. Grifters all the way down pic.twitter.com/3fCZbSwT1R — Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 29, 2021

Let me guess, this book is pretty close to airtight truth. (Just like the COVID containment you lied about.) — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 29, 2021

“don’t buy her book buy mine” – a very serious criticism from an obvious truth broker — Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) September 29, 2021

Navarro is such a snake oil salesman. To think he was one of the most powerful men in the US as recently as last year. #TrumpCrimes https://t.co/Wrj2M04OJe — Rod Francis (@InRodWeTrustMTL) September 29, 2021

Remember when you invented a source to agree with yourself, Ron? — Aegon IV Targaryen, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms (@RealAegonIV) September 29, 2021

Hard pass. Ron Vara told me this is awful. — Garfield’s Ghost (@Occamsreznor) September 29, 2021

Never forget that this cretin is an enabler of #DisgracedFormerPresident #Trump who worsened the pandemic by acting late & dismissing safety guidelines, promoting deadly virus spread. They ruined lives & livelihoods. Their death toll: 692,458 American mothers, fathers, children. https://t.co/hwmvbJF8Ko — Lorena Blas 😷 vaccinated and still masked (@byLorenaBlas) September 29, 2021

Nobody believes you Peter. — Dr. Shrimp Puerto Rico, PhD (@TheHouseOfR) September 29, 2021

