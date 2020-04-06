CHARLATANS
Trump Official Peter Navarro Sputters and Flails After Lack of Medical Qualifications Exposed in Train Wreck CNN Interview
Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro over the weekend got into a heated argument with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, over the use of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19.
Navarro then went on CNN Monday to present his side of the dispute with Fauci, and he was quickly exposed by CNN’s John Berman as being completely unqualified to be offering his opinion on medical matters.
“So why is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the lead infectious disease doctor in this country, wrong about this?” Berman asked.
“I’ll let him speak for himself, but I’ll have to words for you: Second opinion,” Navarro replied. “In terms of the studies that exist, I think you would grant me that there are numerous studies on this, which show preliminary therapeutics…”
“You’re saying a second opinion here,” Berman interrupted. “What are your qualifications to weigh in on medicines more than Dr. Anthony Fauci? Why should we listen to you and not Dr. Fauci?”
Navarro started out by saying that doctors disagree on things all the time, and then talked about his personal qualifications for opining on medicine.
“My qualifications, in terms of looking at the science, is that I’m a social scientist,” replied Navarro, who has a doctorate in economics. “I have a PhD! And I understand how to read statistical studies, whether it’s in medicine, the law, economics or whatever.”
“I’m sorry, that doesn’t qualify you to treat patients,” Berman shot back. “You know it doesn’t qualify to you treat patients.”
Watch the video below.
Peter Navarro exposed as being totally unqualified to prescribe medicine in train wreck interview from Brad Reed on Vimeo.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- HOW MANY HAVE TO DIE MR. PRESIDENT?2 days ago
‘He’s Going to Get So Many People Killed’: Americans Shocked After Watching #TrumpPressBriefing
- MISOGYNIST IN CHIEF3 days ago
‘You Ought to Be Ashamed of Yourself’: Trump Berates Woman Reporter for ‘Very Nasty Tone’ in Misogynistic Screed
- WHEN DOES LYING BECOME A CRIME?2 days ago
#FoxNewsLiedAsPeopleDied Trends as Internet Rails Against the Right: ‘Conspiracy of Science Denial for Political Purposes’
- CORRUPTION3 days ago
Big Banks ‘Directly’ Lobbied Ivanka Trump for Interest Rate Hike on New Government-Backed Coronavirus SBA Loans: Report
- News3 days ago
Trump Fires ‘Disloyal’ Intelligence Community Inspector General Who Told Congress of Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Far Right Wing Pastor: ‘Traitor’ Adam Schiff’s Call for Congress to Examine Coronavirus Response Is ‘Treasonous’
- News24 hours ago
‘Hero’ Navy Captain Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Being Fired for Sounding Alarm Over Massive Outbreak on His Ship
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
‘I’m Feeling Good’: Trump Announces New CDC Mask Guideline – Reveals He Still Totally Doesn’t Understand Coronavirus