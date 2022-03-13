Connect with us

GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT

Trump Scrambles at Damage Control After Being Caught Grifting MAGA Supporters With Phony ‘Contest’

Published

on

Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday attempting damage control after being caught fundraising off of a phony contest.

“Former president Donald Trump’s political group sent at least 15 emails in recent weeks offering small-dollar donors the chance to win a coveted prize if they gave money: dinner with Trump in New Orleans last Saturday,” The Washington Post reported Friday. “But no such winner was flown to New Orleans last weekend, according to four people familiar with the matter. No flight or “very nice” hotel was booked. Trump had no individual meeting with a small-dollar donor, instead only privately greeting a handful of Republican Party donors who gave large checks, taking pictures with some of the party’s most well-heeled members and speaking to a larger group of donors who each gave tens of thousands of dollars.”

Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich admitted that no prize was every awarded.

“President Trump has awarded more than 100 prizes to contest winners across America, but due to an administrative error in this individual circumstance, the contest winner was not properly notified for last weekend’s event in New Orleans. Consistent with the rules of the sweepstakes, a substitute prize will be awarded to the winner,” Budowich claimed.

Even though his own spokesperson confirmed newspaper’s reporting, Trump claimed in a statement that “reporting by the Washington Postwas inaccurate and, Fake News.”

“A winner from Save America PAC WAS chosen for dinner and that winner, and family, will soon be coming to Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump promised, despite having earlier promised the dinner in New Orleans at least fifteen fundraising appeals.

The statement was one of many Trump sent on Saturday afternoon.

He also issued a statement saying, “The story is Fake News about my plane being ‘mothballed’ in Stewart Airfield in Newburgh, New York because ‘I didn’t think I would need it until 2025.’ My plane, a Boeing 757, is going through a major scheduled maintenance program, which will be completed in approximately 90 days. It will then be put back into service.”

And despite having taken a solemn oath to defend America’s freedom of the press as guaranteed by the First Amendment, Trump also issued a statement whining that “the Media and Big Tech is doing everything possible to destroy our Country. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT

‘Grifter’ Peter Navarro Gets Crushed for Labeling Grisham’s Book ‘Useless Gossip’ While ‘Pimping’ His Own

Published

6 months ago

on

September 29, 2021

By

Former Trump trade advisor, the hydroxychloroquine-pushing Peter Navarro is back with yet another book and to promote it he’s decided to attack another White House insider, Stephanie Grisham.

Grisham’s new book offers more insight into the totally dysfunctional world of the Trump White House, in which Navarro excelled.

Last year Navarro infamously attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci in an effort to push the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, at the time one of President  Trump’s favorite “treatments” for COVID-19, while declaring himself at least as qualified as the nation’s top infectious disease specialist because he’s a “social scientist.” Later he attacked the Coronavirus Task Force official in charge of COVID-19 testing. Admiral Brett Giroir, again to push hydroxychloroquine.

In 2019 The New York Times reported that Navarro “frequently cited Ron Vara, a fictional source who was a critic of China, in his writings.”

In other words, he made him up.

“Ron Vara has appeared as a cryptic voice of economic wisdom more than a dozen times in five of Mr. Navarro’s 13 books,” The Times reported, noting, “Ron Vara, it turns out, does not exist.”

Tuesday night Navarro took to Twitter, accusing The New York Times and Times reporter Maggie Haberman of “pimping,” while writing the book “appears to [be] useless gossip,”  all in an effort to push his own book, which unlike Grisham’s is an ode to Trump.

He’s getting dragged for his self-promoting efforts.

 

 

 

Office of Special Counsel Smacks Down Top Trump Advisor Peter Navarro for Violating Federal Law

‘Spawned,’ ‘Seeded,’ and ‘Spread’: Trump Official Spins Out-of-Control Anti-China Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

 

GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT

‘Grifter Hypocrite’ Ivanka Scorched for Celebrating AP Call of Alaska for Trump: ‘Also Called Entire Election for Joe’

Published

1 year ago

on

November 11, 2020

By

‘Complicit Barbie’

Ivanka Trump is once again being hammered as a hypocrite after tweeting out congratulations to her father as the Associated Press called Alaska for President Donald Trump.

President Trump, the Trump family, the Trump campaign, and many MAGA activists and supporters have repeatedly insisted that the news media does not call elections – even though for years they have been taking the media’s projections as fact, including the mainstream media’s projection that Trump won the 2016 election before he even reached 270 Electoral College votes.

The First Daughter is being branded a hypocrite,

GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT

In Gift to Biden Trump Promises to Spend ‘Whatever It Takes’ of His Own Money on His Campaign: ‘We Have to Win’

Published

2 years ago

on

September 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump, confirming reports, says he will spend “whatever it takes” of his own money if he has to to win re-election. His admission is likely to increase donations to the Biden campaign.

The President, losing in the polls for over a year and now reportedly shorter on cash than expected, said Tuesday, “if we needed any more, I’d put it up personally.”

Multiple reports have documented massive spending by the trump campaign, “more than $800 million,” including a whopping $11 million on Super Bowl ads, as Axios and others have noted.

Trump falsely is blaming his cash problems on the coronavirus, insisting he had to run ads to counter what the “fake news” was reporting about his utter mismanagement of the pandemic that has led to the loss of 190,000 American lives.

 

