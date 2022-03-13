GRIFTERS GONNA GRIFT
Trump Scrambles at Damage Control After Being Caught Grifting MAGA Supporters With Phony ‘Contest’
Donald Trump released a statement on Saturday attempting damage control after being caught fundraising off of a phony contest.
“Former president Donald Trump’s political group sent at least 15 emails in recent weeks offering small-dollar donors the chance to win a coveted prize if they gave money: dinner with Trump in New Orleans last Saturday,” The Washington Post reported Friday. “But no such winner was flown to New Orleans last weekend, according to four people familiar with the matter. No flight or “very nice” hotel was booked. Trump had no individual meeting with a small-dollar donor, instead only privately greeting a handful of Republican Party donors who gave large checks, taking pictures with some of the party’s most well-heeled members and speaking to a larger group of donors who each gave tens of thousands of dollars.”
Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich admitted that no prize was every awarded.
“President Trump has awarded more than 100 prizes to contest winners across America, but due to an administrative error in this individual circumstance, the contest winner was not properly notified for last weekend’s event in New Orleans. Consistent with the rules of the sweepstakes, a substitute prize will be awarded to the winner,” Budowich claimed.
Even though his own spokesperson confirmed newspaper’s reporting, Trump claimed in a statement that “reporting by the Washington Postwas inaccurate and, Fake News.”
“A winner from Save America PAC WAS chosen for dinner and that winner, and family, will soon be coming to Palm Beach, Florida,” Trump promised, despite having earlier promised the dinner in New Orleans at least fifteen fundraising appeals.
The statement was one of many Trump sent on Saturday afternoon.
He also issued a statement saying, “The story is Fake News about my plane being ‘mothballed’ in Stewart Airfield in Newburgh, New York because ‘I didn’t think I would need it until 2025.’ My plane, a Boeing 757, is going through a major scheduled maintenance program, which will be completed in approximately 90 days. It will then be put back into service.”
And despite having taken a solemn oath to defend America’s freedom of the press as guaranteed by the First Amendment, Trump also issued a statement whining that “the Media and Big Tech is doing everything possible to destroy our Country. They are truly the ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
‘Grifter’ Peter Navarro Gets Crushed for Labeling Grisham’s Book ‘Useless Gossip’ While ‘Pimping’ His Own
Former Trump trade advisor, the hydroxychloroquine-pushing Peter Navarro is back with yet another book and to promote it he’s decided to attack another White House insider, Stephanie Grisham.
Grisham’s new book offers more insight into the totally dysfunctional world of the Trump White House, in which Navarro excelled.
Last year Navarro infamously attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci in an effort to push the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, at the time one of President Trump’s favorite “treatments” for COVID-19, while declaring himself at least as qualified as the nation’s top infectious disease specialist because he’s a “social scientist.” Later he attacked the Coronavirus Task Force official in charge of COVID-19 testing. Admiral Brett Giroir, again to push hydroxychloroquine.
In 2019 The New York Times reported that Navarro “frequently cited Ron Vara, a fictional source who was a critic of China, in his writings.”
In other words, he made him up.
“Ron Vara has appeared as a cryptic voice of economic wisdom more than a dozen times in five of Mr. Navarro’s 13 books,” The Times reported, noting, “Ron Vara, it turns out, does not exist.”
Tuesday night Navarro took to Twitter, accusing The New York Times and Times reporter Maggie Haberman of “pimping,” while writing the book “appears to [be] useless gossip,” all in an effort to push his own book, which unlike Grisham’s is an ode to Trump.
He’s getting dragged for his self-promoting efforts.
At least when you slam someone’s book, you make it clear that you’re only doing it because you’re pimping your own book. But then pimping was always your thing, wasn’t it.
— Kelly Fierce (@KellyFierce6) September 29, 2021
So ??@RealPNavarro? is trying to cash in on Stephanie Grisham’s ascendance by creating a bitly URL to his book with her name in the link.
Grifters all the way down pic.twitter.com/3fCZbSwT1R
— Bill Grueskin (@BGrueskin) September 29, 2021
Let me guess, this book is pretty close to airtight truth. (Just like the COVID containment you lied about.)
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 29, 2021
“don’t buy her book buy mine”
– a very serious criticism from an obvious truth broker
— Attorney@Law (@TheGlare_TM) September 29, 2021
Navarro is such a snake oil salesman. To think he was one of the most powerful men in the US as recently as last year. #TrumpCrimes https://t.co/Wrj2M04OJe
— Rod Francis (@InRodWeTrustMTL) September 29, 2021
Remember when you invented a source to agree with yourself, Ron?
— Aegon IV Targaryen, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms (@RealAegonIV) September 29, 2021
Hard pass. Ron Vara told me this is awful.
— Garfield’s Ghost (@Occamsreznor) September 29, 2021
Or you can read this by @BESSLEVIN https://t.co/t5anyNUPn9 https://t.co/nW0xiGG4HR pic.twitter.com/2adUYDO8J9
— Lauren Werner ?? (@LaurenWern) September 29, 2021
Never forget that this cretin is an enabler of #DisgracedFormerPresident #Trump who worsened the pandemic by acting late & dismissing safety guidelines, promoting deadly virus spread. They ruined lives & livelihoods. Their death toll: 692,458 American mothers, fathers, children. https://t.co/hwmvbJF8Ko
— Lorena Blas ? vaccinated and still masked (@byLorenaBlas) September 29, 2021
Nobody believes you Peter.
— Dr. Shrimp Puerto Rico, PhD (@TheHouseOfR) September 29, 2021
‘Grifter Hypocrite’ Ivanka Scorched for Celebrating AP Call of Alaska for Trump: ‘Also Called Entire Election for Joe’
‘Complicit Barbie’
Ivanka Trump is once again being hammered as a hypocrite after tweeting out congratulations to her father as the Associated Press called Alaska for President Donald Trump.
President Trump, the Trump family, the Trump campaign, and many MAGA activists and supporters have repeatedly insisted that the news media does not call elections – even though for years they have been taking the media’s projections as fact, including the mainstream media’s projection that Trump won the 2016 election before he even reached 270 Electoral College votes.
The First Daughter is being branded a hypocrite,
Take a look:
I’m deeply confused, since this is a projection by the AP and not a certified final count. It’s almost as if “the media can’t call elections” is a new standard invented in bad faith to prolong an election dispute by a few more days. https://t.co/RI6tWNtfir
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 11, 2020
Oh you saw that @AP_Politics race call? Did you miss this one? https://t.co/dxn0GkSfeD
— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) November 11, 2020
It’s good to keep pointing out Republican hypocrisy but I think it’s also important to truly accept that they don’t care. They really don’t care if they are hypocrites. In fact they already know they are
— LetsgotoSaturn (@LetsgotoS) November 11, 2020
So … the AP calls on which candidate has won a state are reliable? If so, I have some news. https://t.co/C0bjZc6ZZm
— Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) November 11, 2020
ivanka notes the AP has called alaska for her dad.
the AP has also called the election for biden. https://t.co/AEJ9hUVJCN
— David Mack (@davidmackau) November 11, 2020
Fuck, I want to marry this comment
— Salty_Snack (@katiekins1978) November 11, 2020
so glad we agree that The AP can call election victories. thank you.
— Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 11, 2020
Sooo…he has ticked up from 214 to 217.
There is NO hope for him.
WTF are YOU doing, Complicit Barbie?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 11, 2020
.@AP also called the entire election for Joe Biden https://t.co/auamRJvUtq pic.twitter.com/oyemVCR5re
— Will Steakin (@wsteaks) November 11, 2020
Oh, so the media can call elections then? You worthless grifter hypocrite.
— Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) November 11, 2020
Uh oh – we’ve got another person relying on THE MEDIA, and not the vote certification, to decide who won an election. https://t.co/yEnfH3llJf
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 11, 2020
Concession coming soon then?
— David Pakman (@dpakman) November 11, 2020
Everyone is dunking on this, but it’s very simple. The media is allowed to call states that Donald Trump won. It is not allowed to call states that Donald Trump lost. I hope that clears everything up. https://t.co/zHoV4yFQWB
— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) November 11, 2020
In Gift to Biden Trump Promises to Spend ‘Whatever It Takes’ of His Own Money on His Campaign: ‘We Have to Win’
President Donald Trump, confirming reports, says he will spend “whatever it takes” of his own money if he has to to win re-election. His admission is likely to increase donations to the Biden campaign.
The President, losing in the polls for over a year and now reportedly shorter on cash than expected, said Tuesday, “if we needed any more, I’d put it up personally.”
Multiple reports have documented massive spending by the trump campaign, “more than $800 million,” including a whopping $11 million on Super Bowl ads, as Axios and others have noted.
Trump falsely is blaming his cash problems on the coronavirus, insisting he had to run ads to counter what the “fake news” was reporting about his utter mismanagement of the pandemic that has led to the loss of 190,000 American lives.
On whether he'd spend his own money on his re-election campaign amid reports of evaporating fundraising advantage, Pres. Trump says, "If I have to, I would."
Asked how much he would contribute, the president says, "Whatever it takes. We have to win." https://t.co/JsAo4rBy2e pic.twitter.com/KPULA9qeIN
— ABC News (@ABC) September 8, 2020
