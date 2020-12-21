2020 Road to the White House
Buttigieg on Ambassador James Hormel: ‘He Helped Pave the Way’
Former South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg served as the 32nd mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2020 before running as a presidential candidate against his potential new boss, Biden.
If approved, Buttigieg would become the nation’s first out Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary.
“This weekend I had the privilege of talking with Ambassador James Hormel, who broke a barrier as the first openly LGBTQ nominee sent to the Senate,” Buttigieg tweeted on Sunday. “Ultimately he was denied even a vote and served through a recess appointment—but helped pave the way for so many, including me.”
"This weekend I had the privilege of talking with Ambassador James Hormel, who broke a barrier as the first openly LGBTQ nominee sent to the Senate. Ultimately he was denied even a vote and served through a recess appointment—but helped pave the way for so many, including me."
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 20, 2020
Two hours earlier, Buttigieg tweeted, “Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources. In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.”
Black and brown neighborhoods have been disproportionately divided by highway projects or left isolated by the lack of adequate transit and transportation resources.
In the Biden-Harris administration, we will make righting these wrongs an imperative.
— Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 20, 2020
Fauci to Serve Biden’s White House as Chief Medical Adviser: ‘I Said Yes Right on the Spot’
Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke with Today Show host Savannah Guthrie Friday morning to say he’d “absolutely” accept a spot on President-elect Joe Biden’s medical team to continue his work in epidemiology and virology, especially as it pertains to the current coronavirus pandemic.
“Will you accept President-elect Biden’s offer to serve as his chief medical adviser?” Guthrie asked.
“Absolutely, I said yes right on the spot,” Fauci offered.
“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role as he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well and be part of the COVID team,” said Biden.
Biden made an announcement Thursday that he would announce a 100-day mask mandate that is “uniform” across the nation. Fauci spoke to that request as well.
Watch the video below.
Will you accept President-elect Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical adviser? –@SavannahGuthrie
Absolutely, I said yes right on the spot. -Dr. Anthony Fauci pic.twitter.com/lHr3z1v3vo
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 4, 2020
Reuters: "I asked him to stay on in the exact same role as he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well and be part of the COVID team," said Biden.https://t.co/RFibsBizNy
— Vincent Lee (@Rover829) December 3, 2020
Stacey Abrams Will Run for Governor in 2022: It’s ‘A Secret to No One’
President-elect Joe Biden’s win in Georgia has further cemented political powerhouse Stacey Abrams in politics for years to come — and it’s little secret what she intends to do next.
Three Democrats with knowledge of the former state house minority leader’s aspirations told The Daily Beast that they expect her to run for governor in 2022.
“Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again,” said Wendy Davis, a Democratic National Committee member who is on the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party. “I think that is a secret to no one.”
“Everyone in Democratic circles has the expectation that she will be the Democratic nominee in two years for governor,” she said.
“In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia,” said close Abrams ally DuBose Porter, the former Georgia Democratic Party chairman, speaking in a personal capacity. “Stacey Abrams is about getting the work done.”
“Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5,” a spokesperson for Abrams said.
Abrams appeared on The View Thursday where she told the co-hosts, “I am interested in making certain that Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock have a place to lead by working with senators to help Joe Biden. One of the ways we were able to flip Georgia was because I have been working on it for 10 years.”
She continued, “I know the work we did across this country through Fair Fight 2020 made certain we had enough states that flipped back that we could work together to make certain Joe Biden became president, and now I’m focused on getting the last piece across the finish line, and that is the U.S. Senate race on January 5th in Georgia.”
Biden is likewise loyal to Abrams and her commitments and contributions to democracy. In fact, he vetted her for the post Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) now holds as vice president.
History in the Making: Pope Francis Calls President-Elect Biden
President-elect Joe Biden received a congratulatory phone call from Pope Francis on Thursday morning, making him the latest world leader to offer his thoughts on a successful presidential campaign.
Biden thanked Francis “for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world,” according to a statement from the Biden transition team.
Biden also “expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities,” the statement said.
The international community has reached out to Biden in recent days with similar messages of hope and welcome — dignitaries including French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson among them.
Biden and Francis have met at least once before, when Francis became the first pope to address a joint session of Congress in 2015. Biden, then vice president, was seated behind Francis atop the House speaker’s rostrum as the pope delivered his remarks, according to Politico.
The history-making conversation is important to note because Biden is poised to become the first Roman Catholic president of the United States since John F. Kennedy.
