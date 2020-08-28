Connect with us

OMG

Trump Grants Pardon to Alice Johnson One Day After She Praises Him in RNC Primetime Speech: ‘God Bless President Trump’

Published

on

President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon granted a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, less than 24 hours after she all but endorsed him in a speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Here’s the President with Johnson just an hour ago:

“I will be forever grateful,” Johnson told about 1500 Trump supporters seated on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night from the RNC stage. “God bless you. God bless President Trump, and God bless America.”

In 2018 Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence of life in prison without parole, following a campaign by the ACLU and at the request of Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner. It is not known why he did not grant her a full pardon at that time.

“I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse, but by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump I stand before you tonight and I assure you, I’m not a ghost,” Johnson said at the RNC. “I am alive, I am well, and most importantly, I am free.”

Attorney Adrienne Lawrence, author of a book on sexual harassment in the workplace, suggested the pardon was “quid pro quo.”

A Daily Kos senior political writer expressed a similar thought:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

OMG

Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)

Published

3 weeks ago

on

August 4, 2020

By

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed President Donald Trump and it did not go well for the president. The internet is ablaze with astonishment over how the Australian journalist decimated Trump, as the clip below demonstrates.

“We’re going to look at some of these charts,” Trump, who is sitting in a very low chair, says to Swan.

“I’d like to,” Swan replies.

Trump is fumbling with color printouts of charts that look like they were made for an elementary school class.

Rather than admit Americans are dying at a rate of one every minute, Trump tries to convince Swan to “go by the cases,” meaning, to look at how many people are dying as a percentage of how many people are infected.

Swan, without hesitation, says, “I’m talking about death as a percentage of population – that’s where the U.S. is really bad.”

Trump is reduced to babbling.

Republican turned Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash weighed in, calling it, “like an episode of Veep but real.”

Watch the clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times in 8 and a half hours.

Here’s what some are saying:

 

Continue Reading

OMG

Watch: Pence Urges Americans Four Times to ‘Pray’ – Not Once to Wear a Mask

Published

2 months ago

on

June 26, 2020

By

Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.

But the Vice President also urged Americans to “pray,” four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.

“I just encourage every American to continue to pray,” the Vice President said. “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God’s grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land.”

And when asked, “Do you expect the daily rate to go up in the next three or four weeks, just like we’re seeing the rater of infection go up now,” Pence’s reply was just, “Well, our hope and our prayer is that’s not the case.”

Pence would not even endorse mask-wearing, despite it being part of the CDC guidelines, and guidelines from the Coronavirus Task Force, which he heads.

When asked, all he could say was, “The first principle is that people ought to listen to their state and local authorities.”

Related–
‘Happy Talk Garbage’: Internet Slams Pence for Taking ‘Victory Lap’ and Claiming ‘Truly Remarkable Progress’

 

Continue Reading

OMG

‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant

Published

2 months ago

on

June 25, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about “slaughtering” Black people and used the N-word.

“Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief,” reported Michael Praats. “[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content.”

“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king n****rs,” said Piner in the footage. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”

Williams, who is African-American, gave a press conference discussing the incident.

“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” said Williams. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.