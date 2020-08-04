OMG
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed President Donald Trump and it did not go well for the president. The internet is ablaze with astonishment over how the Australian journalist decimated Trump, as the clip below demonstrates.
“We’re going to look at some of these charts,” Trump, who is sitting in a very low chair, says to Swan.
“I’d like to,” Swan replies.
Trump is fumbling with color printouts of charts that look like they were made for an elementary school class.
Rather than admit Americans are dying at a rate of one every minute, Trump tries to convince Swan to “go by the cases,” meaning, to look at how many people are dying as a percentage of how many people are infected.
Swan, without hesitation, says, “I’m talking about death as a percentage of population – that’s where the U.S. is really bad.”
Trump is reduced to babbling.
Republican turned Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash weighed in, calling it, “like an episode of Veep but real.”
Watch the clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times in 8 and a half hours.
.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”
Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39
— Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020
Here’s what some are saying:
I need everyone to watch this. pic.twitter.com/eRPk7Dr1q5
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2020
Frankly, there should be several TV news anchors/broadcasters out there who have interviewed Trump who should be rather embarrassed watching Swan school them on how to properly do their jobs.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2020
.@jonathanvswan’s interview of @realDonaldTrump nicely illustrates why Trump is a global laughingstock.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020
It’s honestly hilarious that this is the guy who supposedly wants MORE debates https://t.co/uB0rsZVPFr
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 4, 2020
This is utterly devastating. Soul-crushing devastating.
A President, ignoring reality and responsibility, trying to find a way that pandemic numbers can look good for him. https://t.co/HSiHQHO4CH
— Brian Nosek (@BrianNosek) August 4, 2020
OMG HE'S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S SO DUMB
OMG HE’S S
— MEMORYY (@MemoryyMusic) August 4, 2020
Is it scarier that he doesn’t understand or that they are clearly gaming the info so that he’s happy?
— Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) August 4, 2020
I see a president who doesn’t get the gravity of the crisis but also a staff willing to supply him with numbers and graphs that he believes support his view. https://t.co/Zt4TdhSLBl
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 4, 2020
Trump is so fucking stupid, it’s painful.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 4, 2020
Laughable and funny on the face of it.
Going further, it’s absolutely embarrassing to the entire rest of the world and horrific that this person is the head of the United States.
— Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) August 4, 2020
the president of the United States is not in touch with reality https://t.co/aTgio8yt6M
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 4, 2020
Trump is a profound idiot.
That has only been masked by journalists inability to press him on topics.
If the WH press pool teamed up to follow up on each other’s questions, every press appearance would be like this. https://t.co/INPgI7Blpv
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 4, 2020
This @jonathanvswan interview left Trump in tatters.
If you still support him, just listen to the interview and ask yourself:
Is this a guy I’d trust with, say, my child’s future?
Heck, is he someone I’d trust to pick up my laundry? https://t.co/KCPRQ19ULC
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 4, 2020
Trump is responsible for many of these deaths. As are his enablers: Republicans in Congress, the people who work for him, Fox News, conservative media, evangelical supporters, and Trump voters. They are all putting the nation at the mercy of an ignorant egotist. https://t.co/dLDMqj9Q9j
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 4, 2020
truly as bonkers as everyone is making it out to be. remarkable to watch someone clueless stall and flail in real time. but then also terrifying to think thousands more will die because of it https://t.co/tRMyIhJSjJ
— David Mack (@davidmackau) August 4, 2020
Watch: Pence Urges Americans Four Times to ‘Pray’ – Not Once to Wear a Mask
Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.
But the Vice President also urged Americans to “pray,” four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.
“I just encourage every American to continue to pray,” the Vice President said. “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God’s grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land.”
Pence encourages prayer in parting coronavirus briefing remarks: “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones, pray for our healthcare workers on the front lines, and just continue to pray that by God’s grace every single day we’ll each of us do our part to heal our land” pic.twitter.com/eh0QnZ3fMW
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) June 26, 2020
And when asked, “Do you expect the daily rate to go up in the next three or four weeks, just like we’re seeing the rater of infection go up now,” Pence’s reply was just, “Well, our hope and our prayer is that’s not the case.”
Pence would not even endorse mask-wearing, despite it being part of the CDC guidelines, and guidelines from the Coronavirus Task Force, which he heads.
When asked, all he could say was, “The first principle is that people ought to listen to their state and local authorities.”
Related–
‘Happy Talk Garbage’: Internet Slams Pence for Taking ‘Victory Lap’ and Claiming ‘Truly Remarkable Progress’
‘I Can’t Wait’ to ‘Go Out and Start Slaughtering’ Black People: Three North Carolina Cops Fired After Racist Rant
On Wednesday, the Port City Daily reported that three police officers in Wilmington, North Carolina, have been fired after dash-cam footage recorded a profane and racist rant in which they fantasized about “slaughtering” Black people and used the N-word.
“Michael ‘Kevin’ Piner, James ‘Brian’ Gilmore, and Jessie E. Moore II were all terminated from the force. The announcement came from the new Chief of Police Donny Williams — not even 24-hours into his first day as chief,” reported Michael Praats. “[Piner], along with two other officers have been fired from the department after dash-cam footage recorded two phone conversations — accidentally — and a supervisor conducting a routine audit of the videos found the disturbing content.”
“We are just gonna go out and start slaughtering them f**king n****rs,” said Piner in the footage. “I can’t wait. God, I can’t wait.”
Williams, who is African-American, gave a press conference discussing the incident.
“This is the most exceptional and difficult case I have encountered in my career,” said Williams. “We must establish new reforms for policing here at home and throughout this country.”
Congressman Schools Megachurch Hosting Trump Event After They Claim Their New Technology Kills ‘99.9% of COVID’ Virus
A Democratic Congressman tried to educate the heads of a Phoenix megachurch where President Donald Trump will be appearing Tuesday after they announced they installed new technology created by some of their congregants that supposedly kills “99.9%” of the novel coronavirus within 10 minutes by ionizing the air.
“We’ve installed Clean Air EXP,” Dream City Church’s Chief Operations Officer Brendon Zastrow says in the video below. “We have a local Arizona company. It was a technology developed by some members of our church. And we’ve installed these units. And it kills 99.9% of COVID within 10 minutes.”
“So when you come into our auditorium, 99% of COVID is gone,” Senior Pastor Luke Barnett adds. “So you can know when you come down here, you’ll be safe and protected. Thank God for great technology.”
President Donald Trump is appearing at the Dream City Church for an event Tuesday hosted by Students for Trump, which is a project of Turning Point Action, the activist arm of Charlie Kirk’s far right wing group Turning Point USA.
Phoenix New Times reports the company that makes the device “has a blurb” on its website “about COVID stating: ‘COVID-19 REPORT: Lab tests confirm that CleanAir EXP eliminates 99.9% of coronavirus from the air in less than 10 minutes.*'”
The footnote states, “* Biosafety lab analysis performed on active coronavirus 229E test surrogate.”
Coronavirus 229E is one of the viruses responsible for the common cold that’s often used in virus studies.
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took to Twitter asking the megachurch, “Did you clear your statement with your lawyers?”
He added that COVID-19 “is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events.”
Here’s the Congressman’s tweet and the church’s video:
Dear @dreamcitychurch: #COVID19 is spread through respiratory droplets from one person to another. That’s why enclosed spaces where people are next to each other for long periods, like at church, have become super spreader events. Did you clear your statement with your lawyers? https://t.co/Rz1bTuTsz5
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 22, 2020
Phoenix New Times reached out to Dr. Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University, who informed the paper via email: “The short answer to your question is NO, you will ABSOLUTELY NOT BE SAFE AND PROTECTED. When you are dealing with hundreds or thousands of people in an AUDITORIUM, some of whom will carry the virus you WILL NOT BE absolutely PROTECTED.”
