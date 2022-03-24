OMG
‘Unbelievable Waste of Time’: Trump Sues Clinton With Typo-Laden ‘Lolsuit’ Mocked by Legal Experts
Donald Trump is no longer president but he is still the “king of frivolous lawsuits,” and his latest appears to be an exercise in retaining his title – at least one of them.
“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot — one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the RICO lawsuit says, according to the New York Post.
Trump lists a huge number of defendants including Clinton, the DNC, Marc Elias, Fusion GPS, former FBI Director James Comey, and many others.
“Acting in concert, the defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” it claims, in an apparent attempt to get a court to side with his “fictive” “no collusion” claims.
“The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme — falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources — are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the Watergate [scandal] pale in comparison.”
NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor and MSNBC and Peacock anchor and host Katie S. Phang sums up the legal argument: “Unbelievable waste of time.”
Reuters’ legal correspondent Jan Wolfe posts a link to the lawsuit, a copy of the typo-ridden front page, and a fact check that effectively moots the case:
Donald Trump has filed a sprawling RICO case against Hillary Clinton and others, alleging a conspiracy to make him look compromised by Russia.
(Fact check: A GOP-led Senate panel found Russia used Manafort and WikiLeaks to try to help Trump’s campaign)https://t.co/GzMjDpMT3C pic.twitter.com/vBEEuPJWjz
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 24, 2022
A former federal prosecutor and noted attorney, Ken White, via his Popehat Twitter account:
Dear Former President Trump:
Next time, hire lawyers smart enough not to concede repeatedly in your lolsuit that Russia was a hostile foreign sovereignty.
— RacistAFBabiesHat (@Popehat) March 24, 2022
“It’s difficult to put into words just how deeply flawed and utterly hopeless this lawsuit is,” says CNN Senior Legal Analyst, former federal and state prosecutor Elie Honig.
Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski notes Trump “should know by now that countersuits and discovery can result in unintended, painful consequences.”
Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski:
Trump’s camp had 200 contacts with Russians. Jared sought a backchannel when the election ended. Flynn lied to the FBI. Trump solicited–“Russia, if you’re listening”—and accepted criminal foreign interference. Manafort gave detailed data to GRU. Stone was in touch with Wikileaks https://t.co/kjRFvizikl
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) March 24, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
OMG
MAGA-Loving Hat Store Owner Doubles Down on Using the Holocaust Despite ‘Apology’
She’s issued an “apology” but Gigi Gaskins is still using the Holocaust to spread her unique brand of anti-vaxx antisemitism.
Gaskins, the infamous owner of Nashville’s hatWRKS, who decided that selling yellow six-pointed stars that say “not vaccinated” – stars similar to those that Jewish people were forced to wear in Nazi Germany and throughout the Holocaust – was a good idea, is tempering her crusade against the coronavirus vaccine and masks, but hasn’t given up.
On Memorial Day Gaskins wrote a post on Instagram, complete with the American flag, that begins, “always remember, never forget.”
Those words should sound familiar. They are phrases, often used together, people use when talking about the Holocaust.
“‘Always remember, never forget’: Lawmakers, religious leaders on the Holocaust,” was the headline of a 2015 article on the Holocaust.
“Always Remember, Never Forget: The Holocaust and my grandmother’s gift of living memory,” was a 2015 article written by a seventh grader published on Fox News.
A 2007 post on the message board at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” reads: “I will take the time to remember the victims.In my most heartfelt prayers I pray that this will never happen again. My wish is for the world to always remember…Never forget!!!”
Related: Pro-MAGA Hat Store Owner Now Attacking BLM as Brands Distance Themselves Over Her Antisemitic Anti-Vaxx Stars
Gaskins has merely substituted words for the yellow stars.
Here’s her message in full:
“always remember, never forget ….. what it took to win freedoms, the millions who have died fighting for freedoms, the work & sacrifice to maintain freedoms …. and knowledge that it can slip away before our eyes …..”
View this post on Instagram
Those freedoms she’s talking about? Freedom from the coronavirus vaccine, freedom from wearing a mask, freedom from lockdowns, and freedom from vaccine passports, as she detailed in this post last month:
In previous posts she has also railed against the “totalitarian march and power grab,” “government overreach,” and “groupthink.”
Gaskins in an earlier post admitted to “insensitivity” for creating the yellow Jewish stars that say “unvaccinated,” while attacking the Black Lives Matter protests.
OMG
Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Photos of Nude Women He Said He Had Sex With to Lawmakers: CNN
CNN is reporting that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) showed photos of nude women he said he had sex with to fellow lawmakers, including while being on the floor of the House of Representatives. One source told CNN for Gaetz it was a “point of pride.”
“The sources,” CNN adds, “including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.”
CNN says the photos are not necessarily connected to the DOJ investigation.
CNN’s Lauren Fox adds that Gaertz, according to sources, “likes to brag about sexual exploits that he had with women.”
The embattled Florida Republican is under investigation by the DOJ for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for child sex trafficking, allegations he denies.
Watch:
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly showed nude photos and videos of women he said he’d slept with to other lawmakers, including while on the House floor, sources tell CNN. https://t.co/8E1KlCs6Gh pic.twitter.com/2kqdpPkWCG
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) April 1, 2021
OMG
‘Breathtaking’ Interviews Show Trump Was ‘Impervious’ to Pleas to Take Pandemic Seriously: NYT’s Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday described recent CNN interviews with former Trump public health officials as “breathtaking,” and said it showed how many of them were frustrated by their inability to get former President Donald Trump to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman said that Dr. Deborah Birx and other former Trump health officials were now speaking freely after being muzzled for much of the past year.
“I think they wanted to peel off the muzzle,” she said. “I think it spoke to their frustration about what happened, spoke to their feelings on their own part, could they have done more, was there something else that could have been done… It’s breathtaking how quickly this happened.”
Haberman was asked why Birx stayed on the job if she felt she wasn’t being listened to about a deadly pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last year.
“She believed she could make a difference, that’s why she went to the White House,” Haberman explained. “I think they all learned, one after the other, that none of them was going to change former President Trump. And I think that because they had never met him previously… they underestimated how impervious he is to efforts to change him.”
Watch the video below.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Durbin Destroys Hawley by Allowing Ketanji Brown Jackson to Respond to His Debunked Attack
- 'DISHONEST OPPOSITION'2 days ago
Conservative Rains Hell on ‘Dishonest’ and ‘Scummy’ Josh Hawley
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Qanon Word Salad’: Blackburn Destroyed for Going ‘Full Transphobe’ at Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation Hearing
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Legal Experts Blast Lindsey Graham’s ‘Disingenuous’ Questions to Judge Jackson on Religion (Video)
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Watch: Tom Cotton Said He Had Just One Condition to Confirm Brett Kavanaugh – He Has Many More for Ketanji Brown Jackson
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Republicans Really Angry Judiciary Chair Is Debunking Their Attacks and False Claims During KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Should Not Have Made Interracial Marriage Legal
- News2 days ago
Far Right GOP Senator Falsely Claims Judge Jackson Called Bush and Rumsfeld ‘War Criminals’ – Doubles Down When Debunked