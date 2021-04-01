Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Photos of Nude Women He Said He Had Sex With to Lawmakers: CNN

CNN is reporting that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) showed photos of nude women he said he had sex with to fellow lawmakers, including while being on the floor of the House of Representatives. One source told CNN for Gaetz it was a “point of pride.”

“The sources,” CNN adds, “including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.”

CNN says the photos are not necessarily connected to the DOJ investigation.

CNN’s Lauren Fox adds that Gaertz, according to sources, “likes to brag about sexual exploits that he had with women.”

The embattled Florida Republican is under investigation by the DOJ for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for child sex trafficking, allegations he denies.

Watch: