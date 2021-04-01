OMG
Matt Gaetz Allegedly Showed Photos of Nude Women He Said He Had Sex With to Lawmakers: CNN
CNN is reporting that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) showed photos of nude women he said he had sex with to fellow lawmakers, including while being on the floor of the House of Representatives. One source told CNN for Gaetz it was a “point of pride.”
“The sources,” CNN adds, “including two people directly shown the material, said Gaetz displayed the images of women on his phone and talked about having sex with them. One of the videos showed a naked woman with a hula hoop, according to one source.”
CNN says the photos are not necessarily connected to the DOJ investigation.
CNN’s Lauren Fox adds that Gaertz, according to sources, “likes to brag about sexual exploits that he had with women.”
The embattled Florida Republican is under investigation by the DOJ for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for child sex trafficking, allegations he denies.
Watch:
Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz allegedly showed nude photos and videos of women he said he’d slept with to other lawmakers, including while on the House floor, sources tell CNN. https://t.co/8E1KlCs6Gh pic.twitter.com/2kqdpPkWCG
— The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) April 1, 2021
‘Breathtaking’ Interviews Show Trump Was ‘Impervious’ to Pleas to Take Pandemic Seriously: NYT’s Haberman
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman on Monday described recent CNN interviews with former Trump public health officials as “breathtaking,” and said it showed how many of them were frustrated by their inability to get former President Donald Trump to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
While appearing on CNN, Haberman said that Dr. Deborah Birx and other former Trump health officials were now speaking freely after being muzzled for much of the past year.
“I think they wanted to peel off the muzzle,” she said. “I think it spoke to their frustration about what happened, spoke to their feelings on their own part, could they have done more, was there something else that could have been done… It’s breathtaking how quickly this happened.”
Haberman was asked why Birx stayed on the job if she felt she wasn’t being listened to about a deadly pandemic that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last year.
“She believed she could make a difference, that’s why she went to the White House,” Haberman explained. “I think they all learned, one after the other, that none of them was going to change former President Trump. And I think that because they had never met him previously… they underestimated how impervious he is to efforts to change him.”
Watch the video below.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump Admin Colleague a ‘Liberal, Aggressive, Foulmouthed Jew’ in New Memoir: Report
On Saturday, Business Insider reported that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasts one of her former colleagues as a “liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,” in her memoir.
“In ‘Speaking for Myself: Faith Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,’ Sanders describes former White House communications team colleague Josh Raffel as ‘a liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,’” reported Ashley Collman. “Despite being ‘pretty much his total opposite,’ Sanders, born in Hope, Arkansas, says she grew to love Raffel during their time working together.”
“During his time working at the White House, Raffel was the spokesperson for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” said the report. “He left the White House in 2018, returning to his work as a senior vice president of Hiltzik Strategies and head of marketing and communications at Blumhouse Productions.”
You can read more here.
Trump Grants Pardon to Alice Johnson One Day After She Praises Him in RNC Primetime Speech: ‘God Bless President Trump’
President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon granted a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, less than 24 hours after she all but endorsed him in a speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Here’s the President with Johnson just an hour ago:
Trump has completely politicized his pardon power. Here he is framing a pardon for Alice Johnson around her showing at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h9fp2RtRks
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020
“I will be forever grateful,” Johnson told about 1500 Trump supporters seated on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night from the RNC stage. “God bless you. God bless President Trump, and God bless America.”
In 2018 Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence of life in prison without parole, following a campaign by the ACLU and at the request of Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner. It is not known why he did not grant her a full pardon at that time.
“I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse, but by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump I stand before you tonight and I assure you, I’m not a ghost,” Johnson said at the RNC. “I am alive, I am well, and most importantly, I am free.”
Attorney Adrienne Lawrence, author of a book on sexual harassment in the workplace, suggested the pardon was “quid pro quo.”
A pardon is more expansive than commuting a sentence because pardoning gives the person back their right to vote, serve on juries, etc.
These are things Alice Johnson likely wanted a great deal. Can’t help but sense this was quid pro quo. https://t.co/mYgkBNTsre
— Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) August 28, 2020
A Daily Kos senior political writer expressed a similar thought:
Quid pro pardon?
Trump pardons Alice Johnson after her RNC speech https://t.co/3ycOJ3W2s1 via @politico
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) August 28, 2020
