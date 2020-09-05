OMG
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump Admin Colleague a ‘Liberal, Aggressive, Foulmouthed Jew’ in New Memoir: Report
On Saturday, Business Insider reported that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blasts one of her former colleagues as a “liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,” in her memoir.
“In ‘Speaking for Myself: Faith Freedom, and the Fight of Our Lives Inside the Trump White House,’ Sanders describes former White House communications team colleague Josh Raffel as ‘a liberal, aggressive, foulmouthed Jew from New York City,’” reported Ashley Collman. “Despite being ‘pretty much his total opposite,’ Sanders, born in Hope, Arkansas, says she grew to love Raffel during their time working together.”
“During his time working at the White House, Raffel was the spokesperson for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump,” said the report. “He left the White House in 2018, returning to his work as a senior vice president of Hiltzik Strategies and head of marketing and communications at Blumhouse Productions.”
You can read more here.
OMG
Trump Grants Pardon to Alice Johnson One Day After She Praises Him in RNC Primetime Speech: ‘God Bless President Trump’
President Donald Trump on Friday afternoon granted a full pardon to Alice Marie Johnson, less than 24 hours after she all but endorsed him in a speech during the final night of the Republican National Convention.
Here’s the President with Johnson just an hour ago:
Trump has completely politicized his pardon power. Here he is framing a pardon for Alice Johnson around her showing at the RNC. pic.twitter.com/h9fp2RtRks
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 28, 2020
“I will be forever grateful,” Johnson told about 1500 Trump supporters seated on the South Lawn of the White House Thursday night from the RNC stage. “God bless you. God bless President Trump, and God bless America.”
In 2018 Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence of life in prison without parole, following a campaign by the ACLU and at the request of Kim Kardashian and Jared Kushner. It is not known why he did not grant her a full pardon at that time.
“I was once told that the only way I would ever be reunited with my family would be as a corpse, but by the grace of God and the compassion of President Donald John Trump I stand before you tonight and I assure you, I’m not a ghost,” Johnson said at the RNC. “I am alive, I am well, and most importantly, I am free.”
Attorney Adrienne Lawrence, author of a book on sexual harassment in the workplace, suggested the pardon was “quid pro quo.”
A pardon is more expansive than commuting a sentence because pardoning gives the person back their right to vote, serve on juries, etc.
These are things Alice Johnson likely wanted a great deal. Can’t help but sense this was quid pro quo. https://t.co/mYgkBNTsre
— Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) August 28, 2020
A Daily Kos senior political writer expressed a similar thought:
Quid pro pardon?
Trump pardons Alice Johnson after her RNC speech https://t.co/3ycOJ3W2s1 via @politico
— Joan McCarter (@joanmccarter) August 28, 2020
OMG
Internet Explodes Watching Trump Reduced to ‘Global Laughingstock’ in ‘Soul-Crushing Devastating’ Interview (Video)
Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed President Donald Trump and it did not go well for the president. The internet is ablaze with astonishment over how the Australian journalist decimated Trump, as the clip below demonstrates.
“We’re going to look at some of these charts,” Trump, who is sitting in a very low chair, says to Swan.
“I’d like to,” Swan replies.
Trump is fumbling with color printouts of charts that look like they were made for an elementary school class.
Rather than admit Americans are dying at a rate of one every minute, Trump tries to convince Swan to “go by the cases,” meaning, to look at how many people are dying as a percentage of how many people are infected.
Swan, without hesitation, says, “I’m talking about death as a percentage of population – that’s where the U.S. is really bad.”
Trump is reduced to babbling.
Republican turned Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash weighed in, calling it, “like an episode of Veep but real.”
Watch the clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times in 8 and a half hours.
.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.”
Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39
— Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020
Here’s what some are saying:
I need everyone to watch this. pic.twitter.com/eRPk7Dr1q5
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2020
Frankly, there should be several TV news anchors/broadcasters out there who have interviewed Trump who should be rather embarrassed watching Swan school them on how to properly do their jobs.
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2020
.@jonathanvswan’s interview of @realDonaldTrump nicely illustrates why Trump is a global laughingstock.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020
It’s honestly hilarious that this is the guy who supposedly wants MORE debates https://t.co/uB0rsZVPFr
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 4, 2020
This is utterly devastating. Soul-crushing devastating.
A President, ignoring reality and responsibility, trying to find a way that pandemic numbers can look good for him. https://t.co/HSiHQHO4CH
— Brian Nosek (@BrianNosek) August 4, 2020
— MEMORYY (@MemoryyMusic) August 4, 2020
Is it scarier that he doesn’t understand or that they are clearly gaming the info so that he’s happy?
— Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) August 4, 2020
I see a president who doesn’t get the gravity of the crisis but also a staff willing to supply him with numbers and graphs that he believes support his view. https://t.co/Zt4TdhSLBl
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 4, 2020
Trump is so fucking stupid, it’s painful.
— Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 4, 2020
Laughable and funny on the face of it.
Going further, it’s absolutely embarrassing to the entire rest of the world and horrific that this person is the head of the United States.
— Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) August 4, 2020
the president of the United States is not in touch with reality https://t.co/aTgio8yt6M
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 4, 2020
Trump is a profound idiot.
That has only been masked by journalists inability to press him on topics.
If the WH press pool teamed up to follow up on each other’s questions, every press appearance would be like this. https://t.co/INPgI7Blpv
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 4, 2020
This @jonathanvswan interview left Trump in tatters.
If you still support him, just listen to the interview and ask yourself:
Is this a guy I’d trust with, say, my child’s future?
Heck, is he someone I’d trust to pick up my laundry? https://t.co/KCPRQ19ULC
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 4, 2020
Trump is responsible for many of these deaths. As are his enablers: Republicans in Congress, the people who work for him, Fox News, conservative media, evangelical supporters, and Trump voters. They are all putting the nation at the mercy of an ignorant egotist. https://t.co/dLDMqj9Q9j
— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 4, 2020
truly as bonkers as everyone is making it out to be. remarkable to watch someone clueless stall and flail in real time. but then also terrifying to think thousands more will die because of it https://t.co/tRMyIhJSjJ
— David Mack (@davidmackau) August 4, 2020
OMG
Watch: Pence Urges Americans Four Times to ‘Pray’ – Not Once to Wear a Mask
Vice President Mike Pence hosted the first White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing in nearly two months on Friday, focusing most of his remarks on pre-packaged positive spin, some lies, and few facts.
But the Vice President also urged Americans to “pray,” four times during his remarks, while not even mentioning the life-saving importance of wearing masks even once.
“I just encourage every American to continue to pray,” the Vice President said. “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones. Pray for our health care workers on the front lines. And just continue to pray that, by God’s grace every single day, will each of us do our part to heal our land.”
Pence encourages prayer in parting coronavirus briefing remarks: “Pray for all the families that have lost loved ones, pray for our healthcare workers on the front lines, and just continue to pray that by God’s grace every single day we’ll each of us do our part to heal our land” pic.twitter.com/eh0QnZ3fMW
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) June 26, 2020
And when asked, “Do you expect the daily rate to go up in the next three or four weeks, just like we’re seeing the rater of infection go up now,” Pence’s reply was just, “Well, our hope and our prayer is that’s not the case.”
Pence would not even endorse mask-wearing, despite it being part of the CDC guidelines, and guidelines from the Coronavirus Task Force, which he heads.
When asked, all he could say was, “The first principle is that people ought to listen to their state and local authorities.”
Related–
‘Happy Talk Garbage’: Internet Slams Pence for Taking ‘Victory Lap’ and Claiming ‘Truly Remarkable Progress’
