Sarah Huckabee Sanders Calls Trump Admin Colleague a ‘Liberal, Aggressive, Foulmouthed Jew’ in New Memoir: Report

Axios reporter Jonathan Swan interviewed President Donald Trump and it did not go well for the president. The internet is ablaze with astonishment over how the Australian journalist decimated Trump, as the clip below demonstrates.

“We’re going to look at some of these charts,” Trump, who is sitting in a very low chair, says to Swan.

“I’d like to,” Swan replies.

Trump is fumbling with color printouts of charts that look like they were made for an elementary school class.

Rather than admit Americans are dying at a rate of one every minute, Trump tries to convince Swan to “go by the cases,” meaning, to look at how many people are dying as a percentage of how many people are infected.

Swan, without hesitation, says, “I’m talking about death as a percentage of population – that’s where the U.S. is really bad.”

Trump is reduced to babbling.

Republican turned Libertarian Congressman Justin Amash weighed in, calling it, “like an episode of Veep but real.”

Watch the clip, which has been viewed nearly 14 million times in 8 and a half hours.

.@jonathanvswan: “Oh, you’re doing death as a proportion of cases. I’m talking about death as a proportion of population. That’s where the U.S. is really bad. Much worse than South Korea, Germany, etc.”@realdonaldtrump: “You can’t do that.” Swan: “Why can’t I do that?” pic.twitter.com/MStySfkV39 — Axios (@axios) August 4, 2020

Here’s what some are saying:

I need everyone to watch this. pic.twitter.com/eRPk7Dr1q5 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 4, 2020

Frankly, there should be several TV news anchors/broadcasters out there who have interviewed Trump who should be rather embarrassed watching Swan school them on how to properly do their jobs. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 4, 2020

.@jonathanvswan’s interview of @realDonaldTrump nicely illustrates why Trump is a global laughingstock. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 4, 2020

It’s honestly hilarious that this is the guy who supposedly wants MORE debates https://t.co/uB0rsZVPFr — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 4, 2020

This is utterly devastating. Soul-crushing devastating. A President, ignoring reality and responsibility, trying to find a way that pandemic numbers can look good for him. https://t.co/HSiHQHO4CH — Brian Nosek (@BrianNosek) August 4, 2020

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S SO DUMB

OMG HE’S S — MEMORYY (@MemoryyMusic) August 4, 2020

Is it scarier that he doesn’t understand or that they are clearly gaming the info so that he’s happy? — Clint Sears (@clintisawesome) August 4, 2020

I see a president who doesn’t get the gravity of the crisis but also a staff willing to supply him with numbers and graphs that he believes support his view. https://t.co/Zt4TdhSLBl — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 4, 2020

Trump is so fucking stupid, it’s painful. — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) August 4, 2020

Laughable and funny on the face of it. Going further, it’s absolutely embarrassing to the entire rest of the world and horrific that this person is the head of the United States. — Ignoble Savage (@drayzze) August 4, 2020

the president of the United States is not in touch with reality https://t.co/aTgio8yt6M — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 4, 2020

Trump is a profound idiot. That has only been masked by journalists inability to press him on topics. If the WH press pool teamed up to follow up on each other’s questions, every press appearance would be like this. https://t.co/INPgI7Blpv — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 4, 2020

This @jonathanvswan interview left Trump in tatters. If you still support him, just listen to the interview and ask yourself: Is this a guy I’d trust with, say, my child’s future? Heck, is he someone I’d trust to pick up my laundry? https://t.co/KCPRQ19ULC — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 4, 2020

Trump is responsible for many of these deaths. As are his enablers: Republicans in Congress, the people who work for him, Fox News, conservative media, evangelical supporters, and Trump voters. They are all putting the nation at the mercy of an ignorant egotist. https://t.co/dLDMqj9Q9j — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 4, 2020