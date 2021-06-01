OMG
MAGA-Loving Hat Store Owner Doubles Down on Using the Holocaust Despite ‘Apology’
She’s issued an “apology” but Gigi Gaskins is still using the Holocaust to spread her unique brand of anti-vaxx antisemitism.
Gaskins, the infamous owner of Nashville’s hatWRKS, who decided that selling yellow six-pointed stars that say “not vaccinated” – stars similar to those that Jewish people were forced to wear in Nazi Germany and throughout the Holocaust – was a good idea, is tempering her crusade against the coronavirus vaccine and masks, but hasn’t given up.
On Memorial Day Gaskins wrote a post on Instagram, complete with the American flag, that begins, “always remember, never forget.”
Those words should sound familiar. They are phrases, often used together, people use when talking about the Holocaust.
“‘Always remember, never forget’: Lawmakers, religious leaders on the Holocaust,” was the headline of a 2015 article on the Holocaust.
“Always Remember, Never Forget: The Holocaust and my grandmother’s gift of living memory,” was a 2015 article written by a seventh grader published on Fox News.
A 2007 post on the message board at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum for “International Holocaust Remembrance Day” reads: “I will take the time to remember the victims.In my most heartfelt prayers I pray that this will never happen again. My wish is for the world to always remember…Never forget!!!”
Related: Pro-MAGA Hat Store Owner Now Attacking BLM as Brands Distance Themselves Over Her Antisemitic Anti-Vaxx Stars
Gaskins has merely substituted words for the yellow stars.
Here’s her message in full:
“always remember, never forget ….. what it took to win freedoms, the millions who have died fighting for freedoms, the work & sacrifice to maintain freedoms …. and knowledge that it can slip away before our eyes …..”
View this post on Instagram
Those freedoms she’s talking about? Freedom from the coronavirus vaccine, freedom from wearing a mask, freedom from lockdowns, and freedom from vaccine passports, as she detailed in this post last month:
In previous posts she has also railed against the “totalitarian march and power grab,” “government overreach,” and “groupthink.”
Gaskins in an earlier post admitted to “insensitivity” for creating the yellow Jewish stars that say “unvaccinated,” while attacking the Black Lives Matter protests.
