‘This President Is Deliberately Killing People’: Sen. Chris Murphy Says Trump Could Have Saved ‘Thousands’ of Lives

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) is blasting President Donald Trump, accusing him of willfully and intentionally causing the deaths of thousands of Americans because of his policies and behaviors toward the coronavirus.

“I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today,” Senator Murphy, an attorney, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Monday night.

“This is a president who knew exactly what he was doing,” explained. “He knew by refusing to socially distance people in his convention, by refusing to let them wear masks – or at least not requiring masks – that he was sending a clear message to all of his followers that those things aren’t worthwhile.”

“The science tells him that if people are not wearing masks and not socially distanced, then thousands of people are going to die. Let’s call a spade a spade: the president knows exactly what he is doing. He’s refusing to model the right behavior for the American public, and that is going to result in people dying.”

“If you’re on your way to the grocery store, and you’ve decided to drive on the sidewalk instead of the road, and knowing that that may kill people, you are rightly called ‘a killer.’ So I do believe this President is deliberately killing people because all he had to do was make different choices about the behavior that he modeled and there would be thousands of additional people alive today. That’s his choice.”

Murphy made similar remarks over the weekend via Twitter: