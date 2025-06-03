Tulsi Gabbard Slated to Speak at Event Led by Activist Who’s Lost ‘Tolerance’ With Jews

Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence overseeing all eighteen components of America’s Intelligence Community, is drawing scrutiny after apparently appearing on an advertisement as a scheduled speaker for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit. Kirk himself came under fire this week after declaring he lost “tolerance” with America’s Jews. He also called Islam “incompatible” with the West.

Kirk, a MAGA influencer with close ties to the Trump family, spoke on his podcast on Monday, after Sunday’s Boulder, Colorado antisemitic terror attack.

“To the Jews of America, how are you still voting Democrat, and why are you still giving money to the institutions and the charities and the political parties that hate you and want you dead?” Kirk asked, as Raw Story reported. “My tolerance with the American Jews that are giving money and playing footsie with the American left is nothing. In fact, my patience has completely run out.”

Kirk, also the founder of the right-wing activist group Turning Point USA, did not stop his attack there.

“So you want the borders to stay wide open so more young Jews could be hunted down in the streets?” he continued. “And I have to ask the Jews of America, do you have a death wish?”

He also said that “there should be Jews marching in the streets with all the combined financial and political power that American Jews have, which is quite a lot because Jews are very successful because they honor the Torah. You honor the Torah, you’re going to be successful. You value education. If all the Jews got together, they could close immigration immediately. Why haven’t they, exactly?”

On Sunday, Kirk also attacked Islam: “Islam is not compatible with western civilization,” he wrote on social media.

Critics are blasting Director Gabbard.

“Is the Director of National Intelligence being paid to speak at partisan PAC events?” asked Fred Wellman, a graduate of West Point and the Harvard Kennedy School, an Army veteran of 22 years who served four combat tours, and a podcaster and political consultant. “Why does she have time to do this in one of the most critical national security roles?” he asked.

“So the current director of national intelligence is speaking at event hosted by the guy who just said Muslims are not compatible with America. As a Jew, I find that statement offensive and bigoted,” wrote filmmaker Jeremy Newberger.

Turning Point USA posted the list of confirmed speakers last month. They also include U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-DC), U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), Trump’s interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, Alina Habba, and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

