‘He Was Trying to Get Away’: Trump Refuses to Condemn Kyle Rittenhouse – Defends Pro-MAGA Teen Charged With Killing Protestors

President Donald Trump is refusing to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, the AR-15-wielding pro-Trump self-styled “vigilante” Illinois teenager who is charged with shooting two protestors to death last week, and injuring a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

“He was trying to get away from them I guess it looks like,” Trump told reporters Monday evening. “And he fell, and then they very violently attacked him. And it was something that we’re looking at right now and it’s under investigation but I guess he was in very big trouble he would have been, he probably would have been killed but it’s under, it’s under investigation.”

He was trying to get away from them because he had already shot and killed one protestor.

Watch:

President Trump does not condemn the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with killing two protesters in Kenosha, saying "that was an interesting situation" and "I guess he was in very big trouble" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/i8aPSboPOT — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 31, 2020

PBS NewsHour’s Yamiche Alcindor weighed in:

Not only did President Trump refuse to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse shooting three people and killing two, he lent the power of the presidency to explaining why Rittenhouse could have been justified. "They very violently attacked him," Trump said. "He probably would've been killed." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) August 31, 2020