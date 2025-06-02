Trump Targets Biden, Not Antisemitism, After Boulder Terror Attack

President Donald Trump is using Sunday’s terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, to target President Joe Biden, blaming his predecessor for the suspect’s entry into the U.S., despite the individual having lawfully entered on a visa, which had later expired. While Trump condemned the attack and emphasized immigration policy, he did not explicitly describe the incident as antisemitic—a characterization used by several political leaders and his own administration officials.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi called the suspect, now charged with a federal hate crime, an “illegal alien perpetrator.”

“Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world,” Bondi’s statement reads, according to CNN. “This vile anti-Semitic violence comes just weeks after the horrific murder of two young Jewish Americans in Washington DC. We will never tolerate this kind of hatred. We refuse to accept a world in which Jewish Americans are targeted for who they are and what they believe.”

The suspect has been charged with a “hate crime involving actual or perceived race, religion, or national origin.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt focused on the visas of potential terrorists.

“This absolutely is an act of targeted terrorism,” Leavitt told Fox News, as CNN also reported. “And the president is going to ensure that this individual is held to the fullest extent of the law, and not just this individual, but any individual, especially illegal criminals, who engage in acts of terrorism, will be held accountable under this president.”

“It is a privilege, not a right, to enter the United States of America, and we are not going to allow people who are pushing anti-American values and especially engaging in acts of violence to remain in our country. Your visa will be revoked, and you will be deported,” she said.

But President Trump appeared angered at President Biden, while not mentioning that the attack was, according to his own Department of Justice, antisemitic.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America, Trump wrote on social media. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!”

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, “threw two homemade Molotov cocktails at members of an organization called Run For Their Lives — many of them elderly — who were holding a group walk to call attention to the plight of hostages held by Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack,” reported The New York Post, citing a federal complaint. “Investigators say Soliman yelled “Free Palestine!” as he threw the homemade incendiary devices — 14 more of which were found in a black plastic container near the site of the attack.”

CNN reported that a “man used a flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to set people on fire Sunday at a Jewish community event in Boulder, Colorado, held in support of hostages in Gaza. He injured at least eight people ranging in age from 52 to 88 — including a Holocaust survivor — before being detained.”

Image via Shutterstock