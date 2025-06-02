News
‘Economic Ruination’: Trump Admits Tariffs Could Backfire, Fears Foreign Retaliation
President Donald Trump is warning of possible “economic ruination” if the courts do not allow his massive, unilateral tariffs to stay in place, in an apparent admittance they could backfire.
The President suggested on Sunday that after he imposed tariffs, and other countries hit back with retaliatory measures, those foreign penalties might stick—penalties triggered by his own actions.
“If the Courts somehow rule against us on Tariffs, which is not expected, that would allow other Countries to hold our Nation hostage with their anti-American Tariffs that they would use against us,” Trump wrote in a social media post. “This would mean the Economic ruination of the United States of America!”
READ MORE:‘Food Fight’: Trump’s Anger Defies Magna Carta and Constitution, Law Professor Says
Last week, the U.S. Court of International Trade (CIT) unanimously ruled that Trump’s imposition of his so-called “Liberation Day” tariffs via the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) was unlawful, and that a president does not hold unlimited authority to impose tariffs at will. The ruling was stayed by a higher court pending appeal.
Absent from Trump’s remarks was that the court suggested there were other ways to go about imposing tariffs, such as partnering with Congress, as the Constitution dictates.
Former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scarmucci on Monday noted, “Amazing Trump’s lack of understanding of the economy and consequences of his alienation of pretty much every country.”
On Friday, Trump wrongly suggested the founders gave the power of taxation and tariffs to the President. They gave that power to Congress.
RELATED: ‘Coup’: Trump Expected to Seek SCOTUS Block as Officials Attack Judicial Branch
Image via Reuters
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
‘Makes My Blood Boil’: Top Trump Official’s ‘Lies’ Blasted
A claim by President Donald Trump’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget is being met with strong criticism, including allegations of telling “lies.”
OMB Director Russell Vought, a self-described Christian nationalist and an architect of The Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, claimed that the Trump budget bill—his so-called “Big, Beautiful Bill,” that critics charge is anything but—won’t lead to anyone losing health care coverage.
Critics and multiple analyses of the bill make clear that claim is false.
Asked about charges that “people will die” if the bill is enacted into law, with hundreds of billions in cuts to critical safety net programs including Medicaid and SNAP, Vought called the allegations “totally ridiculous,” and “astroturf.”
READ MORE: ‘Economic Ruination’: Trump Admits Tariffs Could Backfire, Fears Foreign Retaliation
“This bill will preserve and protect the programs, the social safety net, but it will make it much more common sense,” Vought claimed.
But the Congressional Budget Office’s report stated that the budget, or reconciliation bill would lead to an “increase in the federal deficit of $3.8 trillion,” “$698 billion less in federal subsidies from changes to the Medicaid program,” and “$267 billion less in federal spending for SNAP.”
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), citing the CBO’s report, states: “Roughly 15 million people by 2034 would lose health coverage and become uninsured.”
The CBO estimated that, for example, 7.6 million people would lose Medicaid, 1.8 million would lose Affordable Care Act (ObamaCare) coverage, and another 4.2 million would lose coverage for subsidy non-renewal.
The Washington Post adds that “Similar conclusions have been reached from right- and left-leaning organizations, including the Tax Foundation, the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, the Manhattan Institute and the Center for American Progress.”
Vought also claimed that “one out of every five or six dollars in Medicaid is improper. We have illegal immigrants on the program. We don’t have able-bodied, working adults that don’t have a work requirement that they would have in TANF or even SNAP. And those are something that’s very important to institute. That’s what this bill does.”
READ MORE: ‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Him’: Trump Rips ‘Vicious’ Biden
“No one will lose coverage as a result of this bill,” he insisted.
Retired U.S. Air Fore Colonel Moe Davis, a former Guantanamo Chief Prosecutor, pointed to a New York Times report titled, “Trump and Allies Sell Domestic Policy Bill With Falsehoods.”
Davis wrote that “Trump and his comrades…are using their favorite strategy that I’ve labeled MSU (Making S— Up) to deceive Americans about their Big Beautiful Wealth Transfer to the Rich Bill.”
Critics, meanwhile, are blasting Vought.
“This has become a routine talking point from the White House and Republicans — and its unambiguously a lie,” wrote MSNBC columnist Michael A. Cohen, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies (CSS).
“The CBO says that approximately 7,600,000 people will lose coverage as a result of the bill’s Medicaid cuts,” wrote Bloomberg columnist Matthew Yglesias. “An additional 1,800,000 will lose ACA exchange coverage due to cuts there. Failure to extend subsidy enhancements costs another 4,200,000 their insurance coverage.”
“Outrageous lies. In Ohio alone the state has said 770,000 people will lose coverage,” observed U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH).
“GOP response to credible estimates that ~8m people will lose insurance due to Medicaid cuts: 1) no one will lose coverage 2) only the freeloaders and bums will lose coverage (not deserving people like you!) 3) look we’re all going to die anyway,” noted MSNBC anchor Catherine Rampell, referring to Senator Joni Ernst’s remarks, among others.
“The White House is lying to you. At least 13.7 million Americans will lose their health care, according to the official non-partisan scorekeepers,” said U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), the Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee.
“This makes my blood boil,” commented former Biden OMB official Topher Spiro.
Watch the video below or at this link.
Vought blatantly lies about Medicaid cuts on CNN, claiming “no one will lose coverage as a result of this bill” pic.twitter.com/2OUR0EfQPf
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2025
READ MORE: ‘Afraid, Corrupt, or Don’t Care?’: Ernst Slammed for Trump Support at Fiery Town Hall
Image via Shutterstock
News
‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Him’: Trump Rips ‘Vicious’ Biden
During a wide-ranging Oval Office question-and-answer session on Friday, President Donald Trump was asked about former President Joe Biden, who is now battling an aggressive form of cancer. Trump told reporters he does not feel sorry for his predecessor.
“He’s been a sort of a moderate person over his lifetime,” President Trump said, “not a smart person, but a somewhat vicious person, I will say.”
“If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry ’cause he’s vicious, what he did with his political, all of the people that he hurt, he hurt a lot of people by and so I really don’t feel sorry for him.”
READ MORE: ‘Afraid, Corrupt, or Don’t Care?’: Ernst Slammed for Trump Support at Fiery Town Hall
Earlier this month aboard Air Force One, Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity, “Biden is a vicious person. Biden’s a stupid person. He’s a low IQ person, but he’s vicious and that’s a bad combination,” according to a transcript from Roll Call.
President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election by over seven million votes. Biden won 51.3% of the vote, Trump received only 46.8%. Trump has baselessly maintained the election was “rigged.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trump on Joe Biden, who recently announced a cancer diagnosis: “If you feel sorry for him, don’t feel so sorry, because he’s vicious … I really don’t feel sorry for him.” pic.twitter.com/qOT4hC67Qc
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2025
READ MORE: ‘We Are All Going to Die’: GOP Senator Shrugs Off Possible Deaths From Medicaid Cuts
Image via Reuters
News
‘Afraid, Corrupt, or Don’t Care?’: Ernst Slammed for Trump Support at Fiery Town Hall
U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, already under fire for shrugging off possible deaths from Medicaid cuts by telling constituents at a fiery and contentious town hall that “we are all going to die,” was strongly admonished over her support of President Donald Trump by another attendee, a former high school history and political science teacher.
The man, identified by the Des Moines Register as Harrison Cass Jr., a former Navy officer and retired superintendent, chastised Ernst and her fellow senators during the town hall, saying of the Trump administration, “this has been like a Nazi Blitzkrieg, and you folks have sat and done nothing.”
“Are you afraid of Trump?” he asked the Senator. “Are you corrupt like Trump? Or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore?”
READ MORE: ‘No!’: GOP Rep. Repeatedly Booed and Shouted Down at Raucous Iowa Town Hall
Cass began his remarks by pointing to the “destruction of the checks and balances that the president has already put in place.”
“He’s fired Inspector Generals. He’s fired the leaders—any leader of the federal government that disagrees with him on any political notion. He has fired, and he’s even pursuing lawsuits against those who lawfully acted and challenged him in the past, when he was trying to overthrow the government.”
“Now, he has taken over the government, and he’s been very clear about it,” Cass continued. “He’s made it into a dictatorship.”
He also lamented that “the worst thing is the Senate, and the House of Representatives have been rendered useless! And you folks have let it happen. You’ve sat back and done nothing.”
Cass also blasted Ernst for her apparent about-face on Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense whose confirmation had been in question.
READ MORE: Major Shift in GOP Views on Same-Sex Marriage: Report
“Now, I know, I know that you were going to go against Pete Hegseth, who was an incompetent fool, running the Department of Defense. Then you got scared. So my question is this: Are you afraid of Trump? Are you corrupt like Trump, or are you just at the point you don’t care anymore? And that’s why you don’t do anything?”
Cass’s remarks received loud cheers and applause.
Senator Ernst thanked Cass for his service, then responded, “Obviously, I don’t agree, because I don’t think our country is being destroyed.”
Her comment was met with loud boos.
She then went on to explain to the former history teacher why she believes the federal government was established.
Watch the video below or at this link.
READ MORE: ‘Coup’: Trump Expected to Seek SCOTUS Block as Officials Attack Judicial Branch
Trending
- News4 days ago
Major Shift in GOP Views on Same-Sex Marriage: Report
- News3 days ago
‘Don’t Feel Sorry for Him’: Trump Rips ‘Vicious’ Biden
- News4 days ago
‘Coup’: Trump Expected to Seek SCOTUS Block as Officials Attack Judicial Branch
- News3 days ago
‘Afraid, Corrupt, or Don’t Care?’: Ernst Slammed for Trump Support at Fiery Town Hall
- News4 days ago
‘Flat-Out Nonsense’: White House Press Secretary’s Tariff Tantrum Mocked
- News3 days ago
‘We Are All Going to Die’: GOP Senator Shrugs Off Possible Deaths From Medicaid Cuts
- News3 days ago
‘Food Fight’: Trump’s Anger Defies Magna Carta and Constitution, Law Professor Says
- News3 hours ago
‘Economic Ruination’: Trump Admits Tariffs Could Backfire, Fears Foreign Retaliation