WHAM!
Explosive Shouting Match After Dem Crucifies Defiant DeJoy: ‘How Can One Person Screw This Up in Just a Few Weeks?’
“I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while.”
Democratic Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) blasted Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Monday, yelling at him for his destruction of the U.S. Postal Service in just two months since he began working under the Trump regime. Lynch, clearly fired up and angry, slammed DeJoy over delays, saying he has “ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time.”
Even after his time was up, Lynch would not stop.
“Will you put the high speed machines back?” Rep. Lynch demanded from DeJoy, referring to the 671 mail sorting machines that have been or are slated to be removed from facilities across the country.
“No I will not!” a defiant and angry DeJoy replied immediately.
“You will not?” Lynch, confronting DeJoy, continued.
“Will not!” DeJoy replied.
“Well there you go,” Lynch concluded.
so, the DeJoy hearing is going well … pic.twitter.com/t3KhRC7FfB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 24, 2020
Here’s what led up to that explosive moment.
“So two weeks ago, after you had been postmaster just for just a few weeks that all changed. In the middle of a pandemic that has killed 170,000 Americans, and on the eve of a national election at a time when the CDC is advising people not to gather, limit outside contact, the Postal Service data removing 671 high speed mail sorting machines across the country. You stop the APWU from sorting the mail and you stop the national letter carriers and mainlanders for working overtime to deliver the mail,” Congressman Lynch declared.
“And for the first time in 240 years in our history of the United States Postal Service, you sent out a letter embarrassingly to, in July, to 46 states that said the post office can’t guarantee that we can deliver the mail in time for the elections in November.”
“And we have reports from across the country, as you acknowledge service has been delayed and the mail is piling up. You have ended a once proud tradition.”
“Now as a member of the oversight committee we are the chief Investigative Committee in the Congress we conduct oversight on every matter that impacts the American people, foreign and domestic. There are members on this committee who have been to Iraq and Afghanistan a couple dozen times they’ve been to Yemen, Somalia Gaza, you name it. They literally go to the ends of the earth to investigate matters that affect the American people, especially when it involves our sons and daughters in uniform.”
“In this moment, it is our postal workers who happen to be our men and women [in] uniforms, they are on the frontlines of this pandemic. Throughout this pandemic they’ve risked their own health and safety to deliver or tried to deliver mail medicines and mail in ballots to every American home and business, six days a week. As a member of this august committee I’m supposed to ask you a question.”
“In my heart. I’m tempted to ask after 240 years of patriotic service delivering the mail. How can one person, screw this up in just a few weeks?”
“Now I understand you bring private sector expertise, I guess we couldn’t find a government worker who could screw it up this fast. It would take them a while. The President is running this post office like a business, like he said, he’s running into the ground, as he has declared bankruptcy a few times on his own businesses. In an effort to apply the facts, the real facts, not the not the alternative facts, based on what you have actually done. One can only reach as a Fact Finder, we can only reach two conclusions. One, either through growth and competence, you have ended the 240 year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or the second conclusion that we can gather, is that you’re doing this on purpose, and that you’re deliberately dismantling this once proud tradition.”
Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) just hammered Postmaster Dejoy’s handling of the USPS.
“Either through gross incompetence you have ended the 240-year history of delivering the mail reliably on time, or, the second conclusion we can gather is, you’re doing this on purpose.” pic.twitter.com/O4F7CF9PyL
— Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 24, 2020
WHAM!
Obama Slams Trump Over USPS Attack in Rare Remarks: ‘More Concerned With Suppressing the Vote’
In rare remarks about his successor former President Barack Obama slammed President Donald Trump, accusing him of being “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
President Donald Trump has admitted he is blocking desperately needed funding to help the postal service survive in a direct attempt to stop Americans from voting by mail. The Postmaster General he installed has been removing mail boxes from several cities and removing high-volume mail sorting machines across the country, with a plan to reduce the number of sorters by nearly 700 machines.
“Everyone depends on the USPS,” President Obama said via Twitter Friday. “Seniors for their Social Security, veterans for their prescriptions, small businesses trying to keep their doors open. They can’t be collateral damage for an administration more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.”
President Obama also accused President Trump of making “attempts to undermine the election.”
I talked to @davidplouffe about these attempts to undermine the election, what’s at stake right now, and why we have to do everything we can to elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. https://t.co/9bqgWVUncE
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020
And he urged Americans to vote early: “do that now.”
If you’re in a state where you have the option to vote early, do that now. The more votes in early, the less likely you’re going to see a last minute crunch, both at polling places and in states where mail-in ballots are permitted. Then tell everyone you know.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 14, 2020
Related –
‘This Is a RICO Case’: Top Obama Advisor Urges Dems to ‘Go to War for Our Country’ Over Trump USPS Attack
WHAM!
RNC’s Attack on Biden Backfires – Internet Cheers Old Photo of Joe Holding His Young Son in His Arms
RNC Rapid Response Director Steve Guest on Monday tweeted a photo of a young Joe Biden, cradling in his arms either Hunter Biden or his now-late son, Beau Biden. In the decades-old image the young child is wearing a Washington Redskins hat.
Guest appended a question to his tweet: “Hey Joe Biden are you still a Redskins fan?”
Early Monday the Redskins announced they are “retiring” their team’s racist name, amid tremendous pressure from the left.
The attack backfired, as many on social media fell for the endearing photo of the young U.S. Senator in a warm, very personal moment with his child.
It’s not clear exactly how old the photo is, but Biden lost his one-year old daughter, Naomi, and his wife in a car accident around the time the photo would have been taken.
Guest quickly deleted the tweet, but not before it generated tremendous outrage.
Undisturbed and unapologetic, Guest claimed there was a good chance the child in the photo was “Hunter Biden, Joe Biden’s crack smoking son who was administratively discharged from the Navy for testing positive for cocaine and who has abused his dad’s elected position to get rich off the Chinese Communist Party.”
Calling the “family moment” an “odd choice for an attack,” Talking Points Memo adds: “Just last month, Biden posted the photo and others on his Facebook page under a note about Father’s Day.”
The internet trounced Guest for his ugly attack.
Exactly this. @SteveGuest is appalling. https://t.co/Z0gPtA7ndP
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
Hey @SteveGuest, why did you delete this Tweet? Don’t worry, we saved it for you. pic.twitter.com/6ckd3X70mG
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020
.@GOP ‘Rapid Response Director’ @SteveGuest posted and then deleted this loving photo of Joe Biden and his son thinking it would make him look bad. We think it’d be great to have someone with empathy and compassion in the White House. We should probably share this far and wide. pic.twitter.com/S0pToXOmk0
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 13, 2020
What a piece of shit. @SteveGuest clearly has no decency. To exploit a photo of a grieving father is the work of a ghoul. Karma has a way of remembering disgusting actions like that. https://t.co/B4LORhbFgI
— Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 13, 2020
.@SteveGuest deleted the picture of @JoeBiden and his sons. He was hoping to troll Biden but it reminded many of us about how Joe raised his young children after his wife died in a car accident. pic.twitter.com/g9e6cZrsf2
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
Hey .@SteveGuest you have any pictures of Trump at events with his children under 5? Or just him and Barron at any event for that matter?
This was a dumb take, Steve. Fuck you. pic.twitter.com/NvDrxe5CHj
— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 13, 2020
This might be one of the most disturbing posts I’ve ever seen.
In a now deleted tweet, @steveguest posted this picture of Vice President Joe Biden holding his son shortly after his wife died.
Biden has lost a wife and children. This is disgusting.
Steve Guest owes an apology. pic.twitter.com/15Sjdj6gfY
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 13, 2020
As a father of two very young boys this makes me think two things
1. I want to be a dad like that to my kids
2. I’m really sad that I can’t right now because of COVID
Not sure what the RNC thinks it has here. https://t.co/fWVWsDIMTn
— Sam Stein (@samstein) July 13, 2020
I found that tweet you deleted. The tweet of a single father with his two motherless children.
Repost it, don't he a coward. pic.twitter.com/2OpoyIejVb
— Mike C! (@HiIamMikeC) July 13, 2020
Good point @SteveGuest. A real father leaves his newborn son at home so he can go cheat on his wife with a porn star. pic.twitter.com/djdnkVR3CZ
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) July 13, 2020
What if the people who work for the trump campaign are as deplorable as the guy they work for? https://t.co/X1lEdkpdBS
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) July 13, 2020
GOP rapid response director, @SteveGuest, deleted this tweet. I can’t imagine why /s. Are we sure he’s not a liberal plant intentionally working to make Biden look good? pic.twitter.com/JZtGlXMzkz
— LiA (@LibsInAmerica) July 13, 2020
WHAM!
#GOPCowards Trends After New Video Slamming Republicans for Protecting Trump Goes Viral
A new video highlighting some of the worst Republican responses to President Donald Trump’s actions is going viral, causing #GOPCowards to trend on social media.
Posted just six hours ago by the political action committee MeidasTouch, the video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.
It opens with commentary about Trump’s tweets, then shows news clips of GOP Senators, including Joni Ernst, Martha McSally, Cory Gardner, and Rick Scott refusing to talk to reporters, and other Republicans Senators – like Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, John Cornyn, and Ted Cruz, scurrying past the press.
The video ends with a graphic that reads: “Vote Out the GOP Cowards,” then lists the ones they are targeting:
MeidasTouch was founded by three brothers: an attorney who represented Colin Kaepernick, an Emmy award winning video editor who worked for Ellen DeGeneres, and a Marketing Account Supervisor.
Watch the video:
In a few hours, a Republican staffer on the Hill will wake up and will have to explain to his bosses why #GOPCowards is trending.
Hope this makes it easy for you! ?? pic.twitter.com/QbLCMlnZiV
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 17, 2020
