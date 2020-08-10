RACISM
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
The L.A. County Sheriffs’ Dept. is once again under fire after witnesses say three Black teens were attacked by a homeless man wielding a knife. 911 was called and the police showed up – drawing at least one assault rifle and several guns on at least one of the teenagers.
This video show witnesses screaming at police, who appear entirely uninterested in hearing their accounts, and telling them to step back.
“It’s the other guy!” one bystander can be heard repeatedly yelling at the police.
“Put your guns down,” another person urges. “They’re kids.”
Off camera, one person repeatedly tells the teens to “put your hands up,” clearly afraid the child will be shot. “They don’t care cause they Black.”
“They didn’t do nothing at all,” they add.
“It was not them,” another bystander says.
“They’re just kids,” says another.
“Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens, says her son and a couple of friends were sitting at a bus stop when a homeless man asked if they had any crack and then tried to steal their stuff,” TMZ reports. “She says the man became super aggro, ripped his shirt off and pulled a knife on them, and attempted to stab them. She says the kids fended the man off with their skateboards.”
At least four police vehicles can be seen in the video.
No arrests were made, but in the video one teen can be seen on his knees, his hands up, appearing to be handcuffed. The homeless person was not found.
“The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. tells TMZ, the 911 call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon,” TMZ reports. “specifically, 2 adult males hitting another man with a skateboard. The kids were detained and after deputies spoke with them and witnesses, they were released and no arrests were made. The Dept. doesn’t know what happened to the homeless man.”
Watch the video:
Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help pic.twitter.com/GPjQo80ICd
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 10, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RACISM
N-Word Spewing, Swearing Racist Tells ‘Biased’ BLM Activist “You Need to Take Your Sign and Put ‘All Lives Matter'”
An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”
The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.
The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”
The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”
“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”
“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”
“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.
Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.
When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”
Watch:
Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020
RACISM
Lindsey Graham Declares ‘War’ on Confederate Statue Activists Who ‘Hate America’ and ‘Want to Destroy the Family’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is declaring “war” on Confederate statue activists who are pulling down monuments to slave owners and those who led the Civil War against the United States of America.
In a diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday, the Republican from South Carolina who succeeded racist GOP Sen. Strom Thurmond, leveled numerous charges against those who oppose tributes to the men who spent or gave their lives to protect the institution of slavery. Graham called them socialists who hate America and capitalism, disrespect religion, and want to destroy the family.
“The people doing this hate our country,” Graham charged. “They hate the way we were founded, they hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought.”
“These people are the most radical people known to America,” Sen. Graham said, a stunning allegation against activists who are not known to law enforcement, given he chairs the Judiciary Committee which oversees the Dept. of Justice., including the FBI and Homeland Security.
“We’re at war with them politically,” Graham declared in another stunning statement, given they are more than likely U.S. citizens.
“They want to destroy America as we know it,” said Graham, who is facing a challenging re-election. “They hate America, and every symbol of our country, from our flag to a statue. They hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation. They want to destroy the family unit as we know it.”
“And I tell you what – to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are, politically, and you need to take sides. You need to help this President.”
Watch:
On Fox & Friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham declares that “we’re at war … politically” with the statue-targeting “mob” that hates America and religion and freedom of thought, and everyone — including you watching at home — must “take sides” and “help this president.” pic.twitter.com/5Gt0g92RUw
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 26, 2020
RACISM
‘Not Going to Participate’: Black Man Accused of ‘Threatening My Life’ by White Woman Says He Refused to Be Intimidated
‘I’m Not Going to Participate in My Own Dehumanization’
Christian Cooper recorded a white woman in Central Park Monday morning threatening to call police on him “because he wasn’t going to be intimidated,” NBC News reports.
Christian is Black. The woman he recorded, Amy Cooper is white.
In his video that has gone viral on social media she can be heard threatening to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
On the video she repeats her threat several times, and then appears to make the call, sounding increasingly distressed despite Christian apparently being far away from her. In fact, at one point before she calls she approaches him and he responds, “Please don’t come close to me.”
On the phone, Amy says, “There’s a man, an African-American, he’s recording and threatening me and my dog.”
“There is an African-American man in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog,” she continues.
“I am being threatened by a man in the bramble!” she says, shouting, incorrectly referring to the portion of Central Park known as The Ramble. “Please send the police immediately!”
Christian, who is a birder, “says he only asked Amy to put her dog on the leash in the area where it’s required to have your dog on a leash at all times.”
“If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings,” Christian told NBC. He offered Amy’s dog a treat in an effort to get her to leash the dog. “The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash.”
“At some point, she decided, ‘I’m gonna play the race card,’ I guess,” he said.
And he says he started recording because he refused to be intimidated by Amy.
“I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I’m not going to feed into this,” he said. “We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that.”
Once Amy leashed her dog Christian thanked her and stopped recording.
On social media “Amy Cooper” trended, with many accusing her of engaging in racism and intentionally threatening Christian’s life. Many were also concerned about how she handled her dog. In the video she grabbed him by the collar and he appeared to be struggling or choking for nearly a minute.
There are countless examples of police shooting to death Black people, mostly Black men, often for no apparent reason, and often after someone calls 911.
Amy, who has been placed on administrative leave by her employer in response to her handling of the incident, offered an apology.
“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told NBC. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”
“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury.”
She has also voluntarily surrendered her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, which says: “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health.”
Police have called the incident a “verbal dispute” and made no arrest.
Christian is being called a hero on social media.
Trending
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
Trump’s Postmaster General Destabilizes Postal Service Just 87 Days Before Presidential Elections
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
“I’m Not a Racist” Says Republican Politician Who Repeatedly Uses N-word to Discuss Black Lives Matter
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
QAnon Sends Death Threats to Gay Senator for Trying to Make Sex Laws Less LGBTQ-phobic
- THEY SERIOUSLY THINK YOU'RE STUPID3 days ago
‘It’s Called Obamacare’: Trump Scorched for Bragging He Will Sign Order Protecting Pre-Existing Conditions – Which Is Already Law
- CORRUPTION1 day ago
White House Turmoil as Mnuchin and Navarro Got in ‘Knockdown, Drag-Out’ Yelling Match – as Trump Sat and Watched: Report
- News23 hours ago
‘Angry’ Trump Michigan Voters Admit They Want ‘This Nightmare to End’ in November
- News7 hours ago
Trump-Loving ‘True Victim of the Pandemic’ Nikki Haley Slammed for Complaining Her Birthday Popcorn Order Was Late
- SURE JAN SURE21 hours ago
Trump Swears Dems Are Calling Him Begging to Negotiate on the Stimulus — but He ‘Got Everything He Wanted’ Already