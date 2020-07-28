RACISM
N-Word Spewing, Swearing Racist Tells ‘Biased’ BLM Activist “You Need to Take Your Sign and Put ‘All Lives Matter'”
An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”
The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.
The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”
The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”
“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”
“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”
“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.
Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.
When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”
Watch:
Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020
RACISM
Lindsey Graham Declares ‘War’ on Confederate Statue Activists Who ‘Hate America’ and ‘Want to Destroy the Family’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is declaring “war” on Confederate statue activists who are pulling down monuments to slave owners and those who led the Civil War against the United States of America.
In a diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday, the Republican from South Carolina who succeeded racist GOP Sen. Strom Thurmond, leveled numerous charges against those who oppose tributes to the men who spent or gave their lives to protect the institution of slavery. Graham called them socialists who hate America and capitalism, disrespect religion, and want to destroy the family.
“The people doing this hate our country,” Graham charged. “They hate the way we were founded, they hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought.”
“These people are the most radical people known to America,” Sen. Graham said, a stunning allegation against activists who are not known to law enforcement, given he chairs the Judiciary Committee which oversees the Dept. of Justice., including the FBI and Homeland Security.
“We’re at war with them politically,” Graham declared in another stunning statement, given they are more than likely U.S. citizens.
“They want to destroy America as we know it,” said Graham, who is facing a challenging re-election. “They hate America, and every symbol of our country, from our flag to a statue. They hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation. They want to destroy the family unit as we know it.”
“And I tell you what – to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are, politically, and you need to take sides. You need to help this President.”
Watch:
On Fox & Friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham declares that “we’re at war … politically” with the statue-targeting “mob” that hates America and religion and freedom of thought, and everyone — including you watching at home — must “take sides” and “help this president.” pic.twitter.com/5Gt0g92RUw
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 26, 2020
RACISM
‘Not Going to Participate’: Black Man Accused of ‘Threatening My Life’ by White Woman Says He Refused to Be Intimidated
‘I’m Not Going to Participate in My Own Dehumanization’
Christian Cooper recorded a white woman in Central Park Monday morning threatening to call police on him “because he wasn’t going to be intimidated,” NBC News reports.
Christian is Black. The woman he recorded, Amy Cooper is white.
In his video that has gone viral on social media she can be heard threatening to call the police. “I’m going to tell them there’s an African-American man threatening my life.”
On the video she repeats her threat several times, and then appears to make the call, sounding increasingly distressed despite Christian apparently being far away from her. In fact, at one point before she calls she approaches him and he responds, “Please don’t come close to me.”
On the phone, Amy says, “There’s a man, an African-American, he’s recording and threatening me and my dog.”
“There is an African-American man in Central Park. He is recording me and threatening myself and my dog,” she continues.
“I am being threatened by a man in the bramble!” she says, shouting, incorrectly referring to the portion of Central Park known as The Ramble. “Please send the police immediately!”
Christian, who is a birder, “says he only asked Amy to put her dog on the leash in the area where it’s required to have your dog on a leash at all times.”
“If the habitat is destroyed we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings,” Christian told NBC. He offered Amy’s dog a treat in an effort to get her to leash the dog. “The only way they can keep the dog from eating the treat is to put it on a leash.”
“At some point, she decided, ‘I’m gonna play the race card,’ I guess,” he said.
And he says he started recording because he refused to be intimidated by Amy.
“I’m not going to participate in my own dehumanization. I’m not going to feed into this,” he said. “We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that.”
Once Amy leashed her dog Christian thanked her and stopped recording.
On social media “Amy Cooper” trended, with many accusing her of engaging in racism and intentionally threatening Christian’s life. Many were also concerned about how she handled her dog. In the video she grabbed him by the collar and he appeared to be struggling or choking for nearly a minute.
There are countless examples of police shooting to death Black people, mostly Black men, often for no apparent reason, and often after someone calls 911.
Amy, who has been placed on administrative leave by her employer in response to her handling of the incident, offered an apology.
“I sincerely and humbly apologize to everyone, especially to that man, his family,” she told NBC. “It was unacceptable and I humbly and fully apologize to everyone who’s seen that video, everyone that’s been offended…everyone who thinks of me in a lower light and I understand why they do.”
“When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury.”
She has also voluntarily surrendered her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, which says: “The dog is now in our rescue’s care and he is safe and in good health.”
Police have called the incident a “verbal dispute” and made no arrest.
Christian is being called a hero on social media.
RACISM
‘Whitesplaining’: Donald Trump Jr Scorched for Saying That Calling Out Racism ‘Diminishes the Effect of Real Racism’
Donald Trump Jr. took to the airwaves Tuesday to defend his father after Monday’s disastrous press conference. President Donald Trump was highly criticized for appearing to make a racist accusation against an American White House reporter for CBS News who is of Asian descent.
Claiming he was “disgusted” by CBS News’s Weijia Jiang, Trump Jr. told Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, “apparently the reporter’s Asian so she says, ‘Why are you asking me?'”
As he mimicked her he closed his eyes, almost squinting.
The President on Monday had told Jiang she should “ask China” her “nasty” question about coronavirus testing, and not him.
“The race-baiting from this media to try to turn literally anything into a racial issue is absolutely disgusting, they should be ashamed of themselves,” Trump Jr. yelled.
“The reality is racism is still a real issue, it’s just not the answer to every issue,” he continued, stressing the word “every.”
“It’s the easy button of the political left.”
“The problem is that minimizes those that are actually affected by it – which is certainly not someone in the White House press pool,” Trump Jr. insisted, ignoring that President Trump refused refused to answer a question about the coronavirus by a reporter of Asian descent seemingly because she is of Asian descent and he has been trying to blame China by saying the coronavirus was released from a Wuhan lab, which is false.
“And so to try to turn everything about that diminishes the effect of real racism on people who are actually afflicted by it,” he said, insisting that she tried to turn Trump’s comments to her into racist remarks. Many felt they were racist.
Jr. then went on a tangent, attacking the media in general, claiming “there’s been absolutely zero accountability” for reporters, “after peddling the Russia hoax for three years, tells you all you need to know about today’s mainstream.”
“They are a broken, partisan institution, and that’s it. Media as we know it is dead.”
Reports from last week reveal Trump Jr. is in talks to invest in the far right wing media outlet One America News (OAN).
Donald Trump Jr thinks people call out racism too much and that “diminishes the effects of real racism” pic.twitter.com/TPIEVnSNQS
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 12, 2020
Many on social media took Trump Jr. to task.
rich white man explaining how racism works has to be the funniest thing i’ve seen
— Sev (@sevstuff) May 12, 2020
Whitesplaining.
— Christopher Martin Luth (@luth_chris) May 12, 2020
Rich white man explains how racism works https://t.co/KrPYEJs8LR
— HiraethResists (@Hiraeth37857409) May 12, 2020
Whitesplaining.
— Christopher Martin Luth (@luth_chris) May 12, 2020
Hey @DonaldJTrumpJr What the hell would you know about racism, other than being a purveyor of same, while also quacking about partisan media while on FOX NEWS! What is wrong with all of you! You hate being called out on your bullshit, but you love shoveling it!
— StellaMoon60 (@Lamonzon1A) May 12, 2020
Racism is a Trump family trait. Jr. Is proof of it.
— Gallee50? (@gallee50) May 12, 2020
HOW A RACIST MINIMIZES RACISM. https://t.co/OPhD1L2aco
— jd quinitchette (@jdzlindeed2) May 12, 2020
Because the people to teach us about racism are Lou Dobs and Junior.
It’s staggering to me that Republicans are so blind to their own ridiculousness. https://t.co/kjTUTGwVlt
— Jason Argonaut (@JasonArgonaut7) May 12, 2020
That’s the whitest response to racism as it gets. Only what white people say is racism, is racism ???? https://t.co/H7CCat60kH
— VMM (@VMiloscio) May 12, 2020
