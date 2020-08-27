RACISM
Jared Kushner: NBA Players Striking Over Police Shooting Are ‘Fortunate’ to Be ‘Able to Take a Night Off’
Jared Kushner disparaged the NBA players from at least six teams who decided to strike Wednesday night in protest of Kenosha, Wisconsin police shooting an unarmed Black man, Jacob Blake, in the back seven times at point-blank range while three of his children looked on.
Kushner said because the players are wealthy they can afford to “take a night off from work,” as if the historic unplanned strike was merely a way to not have to work. He then accused them of having “put a lot of slogans out,” but not doing anything productive – unlike President Donald Trump, he said.
“Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner told CNBC Thursday morning.
“So they have that luxury, which is great. Look, with the NBA I think there’s a lot of activism and I think that they’ve put a lot of slogans out.”
“But I think that what we need to do is turn that from slogans and signals to actual action that’s going to solve the problem,” he said.
According to Kushner, the problem isn’t systemic racism in police departments across the country.
“If you look at President Trump’s record,” Kushner said, “he’s passed historic criminal justice reform.”
Criminal justice reform did not stop police from shooting Jacob Blake in the back seven times and paralyzing him.
Kushner went on to talk about “opportunity zones,” “school choice,” “violence in these cities,” and HBCUs.
He then said: “you’ll hear President Trump talk about that tonight and on the campaign which is that a lot of people in Washington have failed these inner cities for a long time.”
Watch a portion of Kushner's interview:
Jared Kushner on athlete protests: “The NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially.” https://t.co/QFzdJo90YM pic.twitter.com/Jy4mzjlqoh
— CNBC (@CNBC) August 27, 2020
911 Called After Black Teens Attacked by Knife-Wielding Homeless Man – Cops Show Up and Draw Guns on the Kids
The L.A. County Sheriffs’ Dept. is once again under fire after witnesses say three Black teens were attacked by a homeless man wielding a knife. 911 was called and the police showed up – drawing at least one assault rifle and several guns on at least one of the teenagers.
This video show witnesses screaming at police, who appear entirely uninterested in hearing their accounts, and telling them to step back.
“It’s the other guy!” one bystander can be heard repeatedly yelling at the police.
“Put your guns down,” another person urges. “They’re kids.”
Off camera, one person repeatedly tells the teens to “put your hands up,” clearly afraid the child will be shot. “They don’t care cause they Black.”
“They didn’t do nothing at all,” they add.
“It was not them,” another bystander says.
“They’re just kids,” says another.
“Tammi Collins, the mother of one of the teens, says her son and a couple of friends were sitting at a bus stop when a homeless man asked if they had any crack and then tried to steal their stuff,” TMZ reports. “She says the man became super aggro, ripped his shirt off and pulled a knife on them, and attempted to stab them. She says the kids fended the man off with their skateboards.”
At least four police vehicles can be seen in the video.
No arrests were made, but in the video one teen can be seen on his knees, his hands up, appearing to be handcuffed. The homeless person was not found.
“The L.A. County Sheriff’s Dept. tells TMZ, the 911 call came in as an assault with a deadly weapon,” TMZ reports. “specifically, 2 adult males hitting another man with a skateboard. The kids were detained and after deputies spoke with them and witnesses, they were released and no arrests were made. The Dept. doesn’t know what happened to the homeless man.”
Watch the video:
Police in Santa Clarita point their guns & arrest the teenagers who needed their help pic.twitter.com/GPjQo80ICd
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 10, 2020
N-Word Spewing, Swearing Racist Tells ‘Biased’ BLM Activist “You Need to Take Your Sign and Put ‘All Lives Matter'”
An older man can be seen and heard verbally castigating a young man holding a sign reading “Black Lives Matter” in a video posted to Twitter. He repeatedly calls Black people “n*ggers,” apparently in front of a young child, while insisting the young activist change his Black Lives Matter sign to “all lives matter.”
The video was posted to Twitter by Fifty Shades of Whey, the same Twitter user who posted a video of Trump-supporting Florida senior citizens shouting “white power,” which President Donald Trump retweeted.
The clip shows the man talking about a “white woman” who “got shot by a f*cking n*gger,” and the BLM activist calmly saying, “We’re not going to talk any more if you use that kind of language.”
The emotional older man, who is not wearing a mask, continues his rant and seems to not understand what “the n word” is. When he uses it again, the activist confronts him, saying, “There’s a child here.”
“I’m sure she’s probably heard it in school,” the man reportedly in Martinsville, Virginia, says. “She’s probably heard worse in school.”
“Your facts are wrong,” the older man continues. “You only want to see one side. You’re a horse with blinders on.”
“You need to take your sign and put ‘all lives matter,'” he insists.
Later, raising his finger, he seems to imply that the death of a 21-year old unnamed white woman who he says was killed by a Black man was more tragic than the police killing of Breonna Taylor.
“All lives matter, no bullshit. I don’t care what you say, all f*cking lives matter,” he exclaimed.
When the activist says they’re not going to be able to convince each other, the man storms off, saying: “Y’all’s time is coming.”
Watch:
Racist man in Martinsville, Virginia confronts BLM protesters and says the n-word multiple times in front of a young child pic.twitter.com/TLX2Bphx1j
— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 28, 2020
Lindsey Graham Declares ‘War’ on Confederate Statue Activists Who ‘Hate America’ and ‘Want to Destroy the Family’
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham is declaring “war” on Confederate statue activists who are pulling down monuments to slave owners and those who led the Civil War against the United States of America.
In a diatribe on “Fox & Friends” Friday, the Republican from South Carolina who succeeded racist GOP Sen. Strom Thurmond, leveled numerous charges against those who oppose tributes to the men who spent or gave their lives to protect the institution of slavery. Graham called them socialists who hate America and capitalism, disrespect religion, and want to destroy the family.
“The people doing this hate our country,” Graham charged. “They hate the way we were founded, they hate capitalism, they have no respect for religion, they have no respect for diversity of thought.”
“These people are the most radical people known to America,” Sen. Graham said, a stunning allegation against activists who are not known to law enforcement, given he chairs the Judiciary Committee which oversees the Dept. of Justice., including the FBI and Homeland Security.
“We’re at war with them politically,” Graham declared in another stunning statement, given they are more than likely U.S. citizens.
“They want to destroy America as we know it,” said Graham, who is facing a challenging re-election. “They hate America, and every symbol of our country, from our flag to a statue. They hate. They want to turn us into a socialist nation. They want to destroy the family unit as we know it.”
“And I tell you what – to the listeners out there: You may not believe you’re in a war but you are, politically, and you need to take sides. You need to help this President.”
Watch:
On Fox & Friends, Sen. Lindsey Graham declares that “we’re at war … politically” with the statue-targeting “mob” that hates America and religion and freedom of thought, and everyone — including you watching at home — must “take sides” and “help this president.” pic.twitter.com/5Gt0g92RUw
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) June 26, 2020
