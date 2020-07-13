HYPOCRISY ALERT
‘Simply Inexcusable’: Former Trump Chief of Staff Slams State of COVID-19 Testing – Now That His Family Is Impacted
Mick Mulvaney, the South Carolina Republican who recently served as President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, is criticizing the state of coronavirus testing in America. Mulvaney, still part of the Trump administration, calls it – or, his family’s experience with it – “simply inexcusable.”
In a CNBC op-ed Monday Mulvaney expressed his desire for any coronavirus funds to be given not to the people in the U.S. to help them pay their rent or mortgages or put food on the table, but to be spent on the root cause of the crisis: finding a cure for the virus itself.
Mulvaney infamously at the end of February claimed the media was only covering coronavirus because it wanted to attack Trump. He also claimed getting COVID-19 was “not a death sentence.” More than 135,000 Americans to date have died from the virus.
As recently as late May, Mulvaney was on cable news, promoting Trump administration spin, declaring America had “overreacted” to the coronavirus pandemic. He cited statistics he claimed showed the flu had recently killed 100,000 in a single season.
But now that his family has been moderately affected, he’s singing a different tune.
“I know it isn’t popular to talk about in some Republican circles, but we still have a testing problem in this country,” Mulvaney, now the U.S. Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, writes.
“My son was tested recently; we had to wait 5 to 7 days for results. My daughter wanted to get tested before visiting her grandparents, but was told she didn’t qualify. That is simply inexcusable at this point in the pandemic.”
He doesn’t say what the results of his son’s test were.
California Democrat Eric Swalwell weighed in on Mulvaney’s recent revelation.
Mick Mulvaney complaining about the federal government’s #COVID19 response is like an arsonist complaining the air now smells like smoke. https://t.co/scum4W6PDN
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2020
Exposed: More Than a Dozen Top Trump Officials Vote by Mail
There are at least 15 top Trump administration and campaign officials, including the head of the RNC, who have all voted by mail, despite President Donald Trump’s attacks on the nearly-fraud free process as being rife for fraud.
The President in recent months has also claimed those who vote by mail are “cheaters” and their ballots are “fraudulent.” He called the process “a very dangerous thing for this country,” “corrupt,” and “a terrible thing.”
On Monday he re-upped his attack on mail-in voting.
RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020
But last month Trump made clear his real concern with voting by mail: When given the choice, in a free and fair election, Americans will elect Democrats.
MAIL-IN VOTING WILL LEAD TO MASSIVE FRAUD AND ABUSE. IT WILL ALSO LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY. WE CAN NEVER LET THIS TRAGEDY BEFALL OUR NATION. BIG MAIL-IN VICTORY IN TEXAS COURT TODAY. CONGRATS!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020
Among the latest to be exposed are Vice President Mike Pence, and Second Lady Karen Pence, who over the past four years have indicated their home address is still the Indiana Governor’s mansion, despite the family not living there – or anywhere in Indiana – during that time, as Business Insider reports.
The Pences are just the latest in the Trump administration to be exposed for living full-time in Washington, D.C. but voting by mail from their former residence – which is often not illegal, although some may question the legality of using a mailing address for which someone no longer has a home.
Attorney General Bill Barr, who on Sunday said voting by mail “absolutely opens the floodgates to fraud,” votes by mail. The Washington Post reports the AG voted by mail via the state of Virginia in 2012 and 2019.
In addition to Vice President and First Lady Pence, reporting shows President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump voted by mail in this year’s Florida primary. The Trumps use Mar-a-Lago as their home address despite the President having filed a form promising he would never live at the property. The Trumps also voted by mail via New York in 2017 and 2018.
Also voting in Florida by mail is White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who for reasons unknown used her parents’ Florida address despite maintaining a home in the Sunshine State. She voted 11 times in 10 years, by mail.
First Daughter and Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, and Trump son-in-law and Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner also voted by mail via their home state of New York.
Another Florida voter – by mail – is Trump Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who The New York Times notes “has voted absentee 15 times in the last 15 years,” by mail.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar voted in the 2018 election by mail.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale voted by mail in 2018. He reportedly tried to vote by mail in 2016, but didn’t vote at all, citing a problem obtaining an absentee ballot.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, The Post also notes, voted absentee, by mail, via Michigan in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
The American Independent adds that Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow “has voted absentee ‘at least 13 times in the past 20 years,’ according to Tom Bonier, the CEO of the political consulting firm TargetSmart.”
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper voted absentee in 2016.
Chief of Staff to the First Lady Stephanie Grisham also voted absentee in 2016, according to Bonier.
Trump Tries to Walk Back His Threat to Shoot Protestors by Attacking ‘Those Looking to Cause Trouble on Social Media’
Twenty minutes after he was supposed to begin a hastily-called news conference President Donald Trump posted two tweets falsely characterizing his earlier threats to have protestors shot.
Around 1 AM ET Trump posted two tweets, calling people protesting the police killing of a Black man, George Floyd, “thugs,” and threatening to “send in the National Guard” to “get the job done right.” He also threatened state and local officials if they did not “assume control” he would, by using “the Military.”
In the most disturbing portion of his tweets Trump threatened to shoot the protestors: “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
That phrase is a direct quote harkening back to a 1960’s Miami mayor who threatened to “use shotguns, dogs, and a stepped-up ‘stop-and-frisk’ policy” in what he described as a “war” against “young hoodlums,” according to The New York Times archives dug up by Raw Story.
But Friday afternoon Trump tried to walk back those incendiary remarks, which were so divisive Twitter hid them from view for “glorifying violence.”
“Looting leads to shooting,” Trump tweeted, “and that’s why a man was shot and killed in Minneapolis on Wednesday night – or look at what just happened in Louisville with 7 people shot. I don’t want this to happen, and that’s what the expression put out last night means,” he insisted, despite threatening to use the “Military” and call in the National Guard.
“It was spoken as a fact,” Trump now claimed, “not as a statement.”
He then tried to blame, wrongly, social media users for misinterpreting his dangerous and caustic comments.
“It’s very simple, nobody should have any problem with this other than the haters, and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!”
Trump finally began his press conference just before 3 PM. In a rare move he took no questions, read a speech about pulling the U.S. out of the World Health Organization, and left.
A few responses:
the racist and incompetent jackass is still going for it https://t.co/viuZLgRUqa
— KnowYourObama (@KnowYourObama) May 29, 2020
"nobody should have any problem with this other than the American citizens I was threatening to have shot"
Fixed.
— Jedi, Interrupted 🏳️🌈 (@JediCounselor) May 29, 2020
I know what you’re going to do before even you know.
Your dysfunction is that predictable.https://t.co/Q0Ac7BujCe
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) May 29, 2020
Deplorables: "I SUPPORT TRUMP BECAUSE HE MEANS WHAT HE SAYS"
Trump: "I didn't mean what I said"
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 29, 2020
You rhymed about the extrajudicial killing of Americans.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 29, 2020
Hannity Says It’s ‘Despicable’ Pelosi ‘Wants a Political Opponent Locked Up’ – After Supporting ‘Lock Her Up’ for Years
Fox News host Sean Hannity, who advises and speaks daily to President Donald Trump, is outraged that Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly said of Trump, “I don’t want to see him impeached, I want to see him in prison.”
Thursday night Hannity reacted to the news.
“Based on no actual crimes, she wants a political opponent locked up in prison?” Hannity, incredulous, said. “That happens in banana republics—beyond despicable behavior. And by the way, they would literally turn, in many ways, the USA into a country we no longer recognize.”
Sean Hannity on Fox tonight, without any hint of irony: “Based on no actual crimes, [Pelosi] wants a political opponent locked up in prison. Umm, that happens in banana republics. Beyond despicable behavior.” pic.twitter.com/bZceCo4sIn
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 7, 2019
The Speaker said it behind closed doors, not on stage at a political campaign rally, not on national TV, but to her caucus who are increasingly pushing for impeachment. It was not a comment that was meant for the general public. Politico, citing several Democratic sources, reported her remarks.
Hannity has literally stood on stage next to President Donald Trump at a campaign rally where the crowd chanted, “Lock her up!” – referring to Hillary Clinton. Based on no actual crimes, Trump and his supporters regularly call for a political opponent to be locked up in prison.
Here’s Hannity pushing for Clinton to be locked up on his Fox News show:
Here’s Trump calling for his political opponent to be locked up in prison:
Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted and should be in jail. Instead she is running for president in what looks like a rigged election
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2016
Here’s President Trump telling supporters chanting, “Lock her up!” to “speak to Jeff Sessions about that.”
