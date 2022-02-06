RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Gov. Youngkin’s Campaign Claims It Had No Idea the High School Student They Cyber-Bullied Is a Minor
The official, verified Twitter account of Glenn Youngkin on Saturday repeatedly cyberbullied a high school student, implying he somehow supported the Virginia Republican governor’s Democratic predecessor’s blackface scandal, which took place before the teenager was even born.
NCRM was among the first to report the attack on 17-year old Ethan Lynne, whose bio clearly stated he was a high school senior.
On Sunday Youngkin campaign spokesperson Matt Wolking told The Washington Post Lynne is a “Democrat Party official,” in an attempt to defend the tweet. Lynne is not, but even if he were, he is still a minor.
Team Youngkin, the name of the Virginia Governor’s campaign account, told the Post via text, “It was brought to [our] attention that this Democrat Party official repeatedly elevated by Senator Louise Lucas as a source of official Democrat Party communications is actually a minor, so the tweet was removed.”
Team Youngkin posted the above tweet, and hours later even retweeted it despite growing outrage on the social media platform, including from local Democratic lawmakers, and other figures.
At some point early Sunday the tweet was removed.
As Lynne later wrote on Twitter, neither the governor (who is his governor,) nor Youngkin’s campaign offered any apology or even contacted him in any way.
— Ethan Lynne (@ethanclynne) February 6, 2022
Perhaps ironically, Youngkin made a big deal out of making his first cabinet appointment his Secretary of Education. Many believe the right-wing political newcomer won the election after his Democratic challenger said: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
The Post on Sunday noted that “Youngkin ran for office as a sunny, basketball-dad-next-door figure who promised to transcend political divisions even as he stoked culture wars related to K-12 education. ‘Love your neighbor,’ he recently urged Virginians after a Page County mother, emboldened by the governor’s order to make masks in schools optional, threatened to show up with loaded guns if her local school board continued its mask mandate.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Expert
The Republican National Committee has voted “overwhelming” to pass a resolution that officially declares the January 6, 2021 insurrection “legitimate political discourse,” causing one well-known and respected democracy expert to declare them “off the rails.”
The resolution, which was passed via voice vote so no official record of the 168 RNC members would be recorded, was drafted to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of the bipartisan House Select Committee.
“On Friday,” The New York Times reports, the RNC slammed “Ms. Cheney and Mr. Kinzinger for taking part in the House investigation of the assault, saying they were participating in ‘persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.'”
It was an extraordinary statement about the deadliest attack on the Capitol in 200 years, in which a mob of Mr. Trump’s supporters stormed the complex, brutalizing police officers and sending lawmakers into hiding. Nine people died in connection with the attack and more than 150 officers were injured. The party passed the resolution without discussion and almost without dissent.
The resolution was approved by RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (photo) and submitted by Trump “dirty trickster” and GOP “shady partisan hit man” David Bossie, of dark money Citizens United fame. It also makes false claims about President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats.
Democracy expert and Harvard professor Daniel Ziblatt, author of the New York Times bestseller “How Democracies Die,” issued a warning on social media:
“I have spent alot of my career studying what happens when conservatives fully go off the rails. This is one of those moments.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Resolution to Censure Cheney, Kinzinger That Was Just Passed by RNC Committee Also Attacks Dems With False Claims
An RNC committee Thursday evening unanimously passed a resolution to censure GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. The resolution will be voted on by the full RNC, all 168 Republican National Committee members, Friday.
That resolution – submitted by Trump “dirty trickster” and GOP “shady partisan hit man” David Bossie – makes false claims about President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats,
“The Biden Administration and Democrats in Congress have embarked on a systematic effort to replace liberty with socialism; eliminate border security in favor of lawless open borders; create record inflation designed to steal the American dream from our children and grandchildren; neuter our national defense and a peace through strength foreign policy; replace President Trump’s ‘Operation Warp Speed’ with incompetence and illegal mandates; and destroy America’s economy with the Green New Deal.”
The resolution also promotes the lie that participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol were merely “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
UPDATE: GOP Now Fully ‘Off the Rails’ After Officially Declaring 1/6 Insurrection ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’: Democracy Expert
It calls for the RNC to “immediately cease any and all support of them as members of the Republican Party for their behavior which has been destructive to the institution of the House of Representatives, the Republican Party and is inconsistent with the position of the Conference.”
Read:
Here is the draft censure resolution from Trump ally Dave Bossie and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel against Rep. Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/EJ7O0XyUAk
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 4, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP Strategist Karl Rove Goes on Fox News to Demean Biden on Killing of ISIS Leader
President Joe Biden Thursday morning announced that under his direction U.S. Armed Forces “successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world: the global leader of ISIS.” Later in a nationally televised address, the Commander-in-Chief called that terrorist a “coward.”
“Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield,” Biden said in a speech from the White House, the Daily News adds. “It sends a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will find you.”
But instead of offering viewers the commentary, insight, and experience of a former Defense Dept. or Intelligence Community official, Fox News invited longtime Republican strategist and lobbyist Karl Rove to share his “instant reaction” on the important national security initiative.
During his time in the Bush 43 White House Rove ran the Office of Political Affairs, the Office of Public Liaison, and the Office of Strategic Initiatives. Rove, 71, was also Bush’s campaign manager. He started working in politics at the age of 18.
Rove is not a military strategist nor does he have any background in the military or in intelligence.
“Except for a lapse of several months, Selective Service records show presidential adviser Karl Rove escaped the draft for nearly three years at the height of the Vietnam War using student deferment,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported in 2004.
On Fox News Thursday morning, Rove praised President Biden for doing “the right thing — this time.”
Then, Rove immediately demeaned America’s Commander-in-Chief, telling viewers, “remember, this is the former vice president who opposed the raid to take out Osama bin Laden.”
It’s important to note that according to a Washington Post 2020 fact check, that’s a false framing of actual events.
Before the attack that killed bin Laden, “Biden suggested that he was not against a raid per se but believed more work needed to be done, such as sending an unmanned aerial vehicle to confirm that bin Laden lived in the home in Abbottabad, Pakistan, identified by the CIA.”
Fox News’ Bill Hemmer worked hard to frame Rove as qualified to comment on the military action, saying the GOP strategist had worked in the West Wing. But Hemmer also tried to not remind viewers that the 9/11 terror attack that killed 2977 Americans and injured another 25,000 people happened on his boss’ watch.
“Your instant reaction, Karl? Is what, after working in the West Wing and having a fair share of terrorist targets on your [he paused], on your own time of duty there,” likening being a political strategist to serving in the U.S.Armed Forces.
Fox News’ first reaction to Biden announcing the ISIS leader’s death.
Karl Rove: “The president did the right thing — this time. But remember, this is the former vice president who opposed the raid to take out Osama bin Laden.” pic.twitter.com/0ROZHbn2Dy
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 3, 2022
